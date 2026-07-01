New restaurants seem to open and go viral overnight. And while the abrupt rise of many of them is largely due to their truly mouthwatering plates and Michelin-star-recognized culinary prestige, others — read: the kind we are most interested in here at Livingetc — owe their popularity to the minds behind their atmospheric dining rooms.

To help you put the right names on the map ahead of your upcoming getaways, we have compiled a list of new restaurants worth fighting for a reservation over wherever you'll be. But don't worry: although decor is, of course, a top priority when it comes to selecting our favorite eateries, you can rest assured restaurant design isn't the only reason for visiting.

Spanning multiple continents and defying preconceived genres, the new restaurants gathered in this listicle have got great taste to spare, whether in their room decor or their tantalizing menus. Enjoy!

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

New Restaurants 2026 — A Worldwide, Anti-FOMO Design Edit

1. Yiaga. Melbourne, AUS

More than a restaurant, Melbourne's Yiaga stands as a sculpture inside of which you can mingle, dine, and linger. (Image credit: Wardle)

Fitzroy Gardens, East Melbourne VIC 3002, Australia

What was once a derelict 1960s park pavilion tucked inside Melbourne's historic Fitzroy Gardens has been reborn as a 44-seat fine-dining hotspot at chef Hugh Allen's recently unveiled Australian restaurant, Yiaga, where a commitment to seasonal ingredients and creativity extends to every object inside — furniture, glassware, and the cellar all contributions from local makers, largely crafted from native materials — in an interior scheme that gathers cues from the surrounding environment and celebrates its textural essence; a glassy box with a flat pyramidal black slate roof from the outside, indoors it unfolds as a maze of rounded, interconnected, backlit spaces where more than 13,000 individually hand-pressed terracotta tiles, designed by John Wardle and ceramicist Robert Gordon to evoke the bark of the 100-year-old Scottish elm trees enveloping the address, curve along the full length of the walls for a cave-like atmosphere, floor-to-ceiling glazing dissolving the boundary between dining room and garden while concrete and iron-oxide flooring stands in for red-dirt soil.

While it technically launched in 2025, this year's prizes and nominations confirm its ongoing stylistic relevance, as does Lanza Atelier's recently unveiled Serpentine Pavilion 2026, where wavy terracotta architecture in a similar spirit lends itself to cultural gatherings and conversation on the lawn of Kensington Gardens in an open-air design exhibition. To try this at home, consider color-blocking the walls of your dining room, or commit to a single shade across all of its furniture and decor for an even bolder effect. Have a garden-facing dining room? Commission a single statement cladding material for one wall and let the views do the rest.

Book your table at Yiaga.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Cult Furniture Marcel 4 Seat Round Wooden Dining Table £395 at cultfurniture.com Chunkily beautiful, this 4-seat dining table by Cult Furniture has got Yiaga written all over it. Farrow & Ball Wainscot in Dead Flat Finish (750 ml) £33 at Farrow & Ball For a less finances-demanding dining room makeover, pick an earthy, muted tone from Farrow & Ball or similar, and give your hosting location a grounding feel. Cult Furniture Fluted Back Banquette Seating £505 at cultfurniture.com It's almost as if the brand knew what they were doing with this banquette seating design, leaving you excuse not to replicate Yiaga's cocooning booths at home.

2. Langosteria Private Restaurant. Milan, IT

Heard that downsizing might be the chicest thing to do if you own a restaurant at the moment? Well, we have. It makes the dining experience more intimate, exclusive, and highly covetable. (Image credit: Langosteria. Design: Giuseppe Porcelli)

Via Savona, 10, 20144 Milano MI, Italy

19 years after Enrico Buonocore first opened Langosteria at this Tortona address in a leap of faith, the world-acclaimed group — fresh off launching its first London outpost — marked a new chapter earlier this year with a whole-space private dining room for up to 16 guests, conceived by architect Giuseppe Porcelli as a domestic sequence of vestibule, double salon and cocktail lounge rather than a conventional eatery, anchored by a bespoke cherry-wood dining table with amber-glass legs, wide red fabric lanterns lending the lounge an Asian-inflected glow, and bordeaux velvet club seating built for lingering. To bring the look home without commissioning original murals, try coral-red rugs and antique-looking framed artwork against contemporary colourful touches like this rechargeable H&M table lamp or a similarly priced bouclé-weave alternative — and don't forget to weave in some reflective surfaces.

Book your table at Langosteria Private Restaurant, or discover more restaurants in Milan.

John Lewis Wellington Hand Loomed Pure Wool Rug, Clay, L240 x W170cm £170 at John Lewis A rug is an easy, not-so-expensive way to infuse character and texture into your dining room, and Langosteria Private Restaurant proves that by inserting them in near every corner and contrasting their fuzziness with sleek reflective surfaces.

3. Manko Paris. Paris, FR

Seafood serves as the real protagonist of Bureau Lacroix's Manko Paris stellar renovation, stepping outside of the menu to take over its walls in eye-catching bar mosaics. (Image credit: Gaëlle Le Boulicaut. Design: Bureau Lacroix)

15 Av. Montaigne, 75008 Paris, France

Hidden beneath the Théâtre des Champs-Élysées, this legendary Nikkei address — Peruvian-Japanese cuisine from chef Melio Oriundo Chavez — completed its most ambitious transformation under designer Sophie Lacroix of Bureau Lacroix, the same creative mind behind beloved Paris Mexican restaurant Tio. Rooting the destination is a monumental marine mosaic by master artisan studio SICIS: thousands of deep-blue and gold tesserae suspended above the Ceviche Bar, designed to ripple with light depending on angle. Midnight blue velvet seating embroidered with gold, a golden sun at the bar, and Japanese-inspired openwork screens complete the atmosphere. The lesson for home: invest in one artisan-crafted, light-responsive surface — mosaic, glazed tile, handmade glass — and let it anchor the room, pairing it with plush Art Deco seating, grand Murano glass chandeliers, and shimmering accessories.

Book your table at Manko Paris, or discover more restaurants in Paris.

B&Q Luminosa Toulouse 12 Light Multi Arm Lamp Ceiling Pendant Bright Nickel £230 at B&Q Lighting fixtures aren't the cheapest living room buy, but they sure make a difference. This reasonably priced Murano-style ceiling pendant lamp adds an instantly glamorous touch to your home atmosphere.

4. Ceintuur Theater. Amsterdam, NL

Industrial interiors have never looked this chic. (Image credit: Daniëlle Siobhán. Design: Studio Elèn Letort)

Ceintuurbaan 282, 1072 GK Amsterdam, Netherlands

Dutch interiors firm Studio Elèn Letort converted a former 1921 cinema in Amsterdam's De Pijp into an all-day café-restaurant, guided by founder Elèn Letort's stated ambition: "to create something timeless, rooted in traditional craftsmanship, yet playful and expressive." Exposed brick and original structure were left intact across the double-height space, while full-length acoustic curtains on the upper floor soften the industrial quality. A stained-glass arch, a striped cocktail bar, and a plethora of bespoke furniture pieces — including a custom sofa with a cylindrical bolster on a triangle-shaped backrest — introduce color and geometry. For a domestic reinterpretation of the look, use bold architectural color and custom joinery to hold its own against strong heritage bones without competing with them. Opt for tactile paper lanterns and extravagant forms to contrast the rusticness of warehouse-style walls.

Book your table at Ceintuur Theater.

Next Tweedy Plain Light Natural Noa Curve Left Hand Corner Storage Dining Bench £1,499 at Next UK Bespoke designs are exclusive and costly, but if you are looking for soft seating to make your dining room more welcoming and cocooning, Next might have a few options that can do the trick, starting from this comfy corner banquette (spoiler: it even has storage!). Ferm Living Balance Candle Holder in Chrome £35 at fermliving.co.uk No tablescape can ever lack a candleholder (or multiple ones, if you're into that). This shiny Ferm Living model stands out for its playfulness while bringing light to every dining arrangement. Pair it with wood for extra brightness. WarmGreyCompany White Lampshade, Washable Paper, Flexible Design, Pendant Light, Japandi, Scandinavian Style £24 at Etsy Affiliate US A crunchy paper lantern is an inexpensive way to let that iconic industrial aesthetic into your dining and living room without having to empty your wallet. This one, specifically, can mimic the look of the unfinished raw cement walls of Ceintuur Theater in Amsterdam.

5. Selene. New York City, US

Selene spoke loud and clear: drapery is in. (Image credit: Kondylis NYC)

23 Grand St, New York, NY 10013, United States

Designed by Kondylis NYC, this 10,000 sq-ft three-storey Greek restaurant in SoHo features a retractable roof atrium that opens to the sky, a distinctive feature linking back to its moniker. Named after Selene, the Greek goddess of the moon, at this new eatery in New York, the moonlight literally enters the dining room. Travertine stone, plaster arches, terracotta surfaces, Cycladic curves, and linen drapery give the space its Aegean character, while a lush garden terrace, a bar lounge, and a 250-seat main dining room complete the sequence. Coastal Greek cooking (think charcoaly whole grilled fish, juicy lamb chops, and hyper-fresh crudos) is served up daily by a team renowned within New York's Greek dining scene. To steal the look, explore including plaster arches and terracotta tones in your dining room, or kitchen-cum-living area, to bring Mediterranean warmth indoors without resorting to pastiche. Additionally, revisit our interview with textile artist Mia Sylvia to discover the style tricks that the power of fabric can help you unlock in your home setting.

Book your table at Selene, or discover more restaurants in New York.

6. Bánh Bánh Brixton. London, UK

A Livingetc favorite, this Brixton hotspot perfectly encapsulates how design, art, and hospitality are totally merging into one right now. (Image credit: Anton Rodriguez. Design: house of baby)

326 Coldharbour Ln, London SW9 8QH

Artist duo Joseph Losper and Tomio Shota of London-based studio house of baby reimagined long-running Vietnamese Bánh Bánh Brixton as "a single, immersive artwork", turning it into one of the artsiest foodie addresses in London. Guests move through a calm entrance corridor toward an illuminated pink-tiled Vietnamese shrine before arriving in a main dining room inspired by Vietnamese modernism: curved glass-block walls, cool concrete, deep wood tones, and ceiling frescoes hand-painted by Shota over several weeks using iron oxide, metal leaf, sand, and powdered shells set the scene for an unforgettable meal. Wool tapestries and ceramic landscape sculptures extend the material palette. Chef AP Nguyen's menu centers on home rice and mẹt sharing platters. An intricate room divider sourced from an antiques reseller or vintage furniture shop, together with hand-painted tapestries hanging from the ceiling and a palette of contrasting pastels, could help you achieve a similar aesthetic, along with layered, softly glowing lighting.

Book your table at Bánh Bánh Brixton, or discover more restaurants in London.