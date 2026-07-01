10 of 2026's Best New Restaurants — These Worldwide Eateries Raise the Style Bar for Design-Conscious Diners
Calling all interiors-savvy epicureans: these are the foodie destinations to pin on your map ASAP
New restaurants seem to open and go viral overnight. And while the abrupt rise of many of them is largely due to their truly mouthwatering plates and Michelin-star-recognized culinary prestige, others — read: the kind we are most interested in here at Livingetc — owe their popularity to the minds behind their atmospheric dining rooms.
To help you put the right names on the map ahead of your upcoming getaways, we have compiled a list of new restaurants worth fighting for a reservation over wherever you'll be. But don't worry: although decor is, of course, a top priority when it comes to selecting our favorite eateries, you can rest assured restaurant design isn't the only reason for visiting.
Spanning multiple continents and defying preconceived genres, the new restaurants gathered in this listicle have got great taste to spare, whether in their room decor or their tantalizing menus. Enjoy!
New Restaurants 2026 — A Worldwide, Anti-FOMO Design Edit
1. Yiaga. Melbourne, AUS
Fitzroy Gardens, East Melbourne VIC 3002, Australia
What was once a derelict 1960s park pavilion tucked inside Melbourne's historic Fitzroy Gardens has been reborn as a 44-seat fine-dining hotspot at chef Hugh Allen's recently unveiled Australian restaurant, Yiaga, where a commitment to seasonal ingredients and creativity extends to every object inside — furniture, glassware, and the cellar all contributions from local makers, largely crafted from native materials — in an interior scheme that gathers cues from the surrounding environment and celebrates its textural essence; a glassy box with a flat pyramidal black slate roof from the outside, indoors it unfolds as a maze of rounded, interconnected, backlit spaces where more than 13,000 individually hand-pressed terracotta tiles, designed by John Wardle and ceramicist Robert Gordon to evoke the bark of the 100-year-old Scottish elm trees enveloping the address, curve along the full length of the walls for a cave-like atmosphere, floor-to-ceiling glazing dissolving the boundary between dining room and garden while concrete and iron-oxide flooring stands in for red-dirt soil.
While it technically launched in 2025, this year's prizes and nominations confirm its ongoing stylistic relevance, as does Lanza Atelier's recently unveiled Serpentine Pavilion 2026, where wavy terracotta architecture in a similar spirit lends itself to cultural gatherings and conversation on the lawn of Kensington Gardens in an open-air design exhibition. To try this at home, consider color-blocking the walls of your dining room, or commit to a single shade across all of its furniture and decor for an even bolder effect. Have a garden-facing dining room? Commission a single statement cladding material for one wall and let the views do the rest.
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2. Langosteria Private Restaurant. Milan, IT
Via Savona, 10, 20144 Milano MI, Italy
19 years after Enrico Buonocore first opened Langosteria at this Tortona address in a leap of faith, the world-acclaimed group — fresh off launching its first London outpost — marked a new chapter earlier this year with a whole-space private dining room for up to 16 guests, conceived by architect Giuseppe Porcelli as a domestic sequence of vestibule, double salon and cocktail lounge rather than a conventional eatery, anchored by a bespoke cherry-wood dining table with amber-glass legs, wide red fabric lanterns lending the lounge an Asian-inflected glow, and bordeaux velvet club seating built for lingering. To bring the look home without commissioning original murals, try coral-red rugs and antique-looking framed artwork against contemporary colourful touches like this rechargeable H&M table lamp or a similarly priced bouclé-weave alternative — and don't forget to weave in some reflective surfaces.
Book your table at Langosteria Private Restaurant, or discover more restaurants in Milan.
A rug is an easy, not-so-expensive way to infuse character and texture into your dining room, and Langosteria Private Restaurant proves that by inserting them in near every corner and contrasting their fuzziness with sleek reflective surfaces.
3. Manko Paris. Paris, FR
15 Av. Montaigne, 75008 Paris, France
Hidden beneath the Théâtre des Champs-Élysées, this legendary Nikkei address — Peruvian-Japanese cuisine from chef Melio Oriundo Chavez — completed its most ambitious transformation under designer Sophie Lacroix of Bureau Lacroix, the same creative mind behind beloved Paris Mexican restaurant Tio. Rooting the destination is a monumental marine mosaic by master artisan studio SICIS: thousands of deep-blue and gold tesserae suspended above the Ceviche Bar, designed to ripple with light depending on angle. Midnight blue velvet seating embroidered with gold, a golden sun at the bar, and Japanese-inspired openwork screens complete the atmosphere. The lesson for home: invest in one artisan-crafted, light-responsive surface — mosaic, glazed tile, handmade glass — and let it anchor the room, pairing it with plush Art Deco seating, grand Murano glass chandeliers, and shimmering accessories.
Book your table at Manko Paris, or discover more restaurants in Paris.
4. Ceintuur Theater. Amsterdam, NL
Ceintuurbaan 282, 1072 GK Amsterdam, Netherlands
Dutch interiors firm Studio Elèn Letort converted a former 1921 cinema in Amsterdam's De Pijp into an all-day café-restaurant, guided by founder Elèn Letort's stated ambition: "to create something timeless, rooted in traditional craftsmanship, yet playful and expressive." Exposed brick and original structure were left intact across the double-height space, while full-length acoustic curtains on the upper floor soften the industrial quality. A stained-glass arch, a striped cocktail bar, and a plethora of bespoke furniture pieces — including a custom sofa with a cylindrical bolster on a triangle-shaped backrest — introduce color and geometry. For a domestic reinterpretation of the look, use bold architectural color and custom joinery to hold its own against strong heritage bones without competing with them. Opt for tactile paper lanterns and extravagant forms to contrast the rusticness of warehouse-style walls.
Book your table at Ceintuur Theater.
Bespoke designs are exclusive and costly, but if you are looking for soft seating to make your dining room more welcoming and cocooning, Next might have a few options that can do the trick, starting from this comfy corner banquette (spoiler: it even has storage!).
A crunchy paper lantern is an inexpensive way to let that iconic industrial aesthetic into your dining and living room without having to empty your wallet. This one, specifically, can mimic the look of the unfinished raw cement walls of Ceintuur Theater in Amsterdam.
5. Selene. New York City, US
23 Grand St, New York, NY 10013, United States
Designed by Kondylis NYC, this 10,000 sq-ft three-storey Greek restaurant in SoHo features a retractable roof atrium that opens to the sky, a distinctive feature linking back to its moniker. Named after Selene, the Greek goddess of the moon, at this new eatery in New York, the moonlight literally enters the dining room. Travertine stone, plaster arches, terracotta surfaces, Cycladic curves, and linen drapery give the space its Aegean character, while a lush garden terrace, a bar lounge, and a 250-seat main dining room complete the sequence. Coastal Greek cooking (think charcoaly whole grilled fish, juicy lamb chops, and hyper-fresh crudos) is served up daily by a team renowned within New York's Greek dining scene. To steal the look, explore including plaster arches and terracotta tones in your dining room, or kitchen-cum-living area, to bring Mediterranean warmth indoors without resorting to pastiche. Additionally, revisit our interview with textile artist Mia Sylvia to discover the style tricks that the power of fabric can help you unlock in your home setting.
Book your table at Selene, or discover more restaurants in New York.
6. Bánh Bánh Brixton. London, UK
326 Coldharbour Ln, London SW9 8QH
Artist duo Joseph Losper and Tomio Shota of London-based studio house of baby reimagined long-running Vietnamese Bánh Bánh Brixton as "a single, immersive artwork", turning it into one of the artsiest foodie addresses in London. Guests move through a calm entrance corridor toward an illuminated pink-tiled Vietnamese shrine before arriving in a main dining room inspired by Vietnamese modernism: curved glass-block walls, cool concrete, deep wood tones, and ceiling frescoes hand-painted by Shota over several weeks using iron oxide, metal leaf, sand, and powdered shells set the scene for an unforgettable meal. Wool tapestries and ceramic landscape sculptures extend the material palette. Chef AP Nguyen's menu centers on home rice and mẹt sharing platters. An intricate room divider sourced from an antiques reseller or vintage furniture shop, together with hand-painted tapestries hanging from the ceiling and a palette of contrasting pastels, could help you achieve a similar aesthetic, along with layered, softly glowing lighting.
Book your table at Bánh Bánh Brixton, or discover more restaurants in London.