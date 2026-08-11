Inspired by "the Holidays We Never Want to End", This Joyous Pop-Up Makes a Case for Mismatched Tableware

Thought you weren't into colorful, stripy dining accessories? Think again

Gilda Bruno&#039;s avatar
By
Published In Features
A rotating gif, showcasing a series of beautifully laid tables decorated with striped, colorful, and mismatched table cloths, along with colorful serveware and flowers, among others.
The Instagram sensation has just landed in the Big Smoke, and its lunches will be leaving you craving more — be it delicious food or sunshine-filled decor.
(Image credit: Ben Hickman @benboring and CASA LAWA)

It's August 10, and if you, like me, grew up anywhere in southern Europe, chances are you are already savoring the nonchalance that comes with this month. August is for catching rays and rest; that's something we observe almost religiously in the Mediterranean. Still, if you, again like me, are sadly not on holiday right now — not just yet, at least — there is something we think you should see.

For the coming three weeks between August 15 and 29, cult Sicilian guesthouse, kitchen, and artist residency CASA LAWA will be taking its joyous culinary universe to London restaurant Rondo at The Hoxton, Holborn, technicolor stripes, seasonal, sun-baked flavors, and convivial setting included.

Founded in the fertile town of Sant'Alfio, a village on the slopes of Mount Etna, in 2021 by Lukas Lewandowski, CASA LAWA has since become an Instagram sensation, largely thanks to the ever-rotating succession of international creatives, chefs, food stylists, boutique brand founders, and photographers who, together, have helped shape its picturesque imaginary over the last couple of years.

Latest Videos FromLivingetc

Today, the creative bolthole, with over 155K followers on Instagram, is equally synonymous with cerulean blue skies, coruscating waters (pool, sea, you choose), and countryside charm as it is with pastel decor, checkered — or striped — tablecloths, vintage pool furniture, vibrant linens, and Memphis design-esque sculptural pieces.

A 3-Day Only, Whimsical Pop-Up

Flashed-out shot of a dinner party with silver and pastel-tinted serveware, beautifully presented dishes, striped, mismatched colorful table cloths, and branded merchandise.

Save the date: August 15, 22, and 29, from 12PM, CASA LAWA lands at The Hoxton, Holborn, for a full immersion into Sicily-inspired creativity and conviviality.

(Image credit: Ben Hickman @benboring)
Flashed-out shot of a dinner party with silver and pastel-tinted serveware, beautifully presented dishes, striped, mismatched colorful table cloths, and branded merchandise.

Expect mouthwatering delicacies paired with bespoke Monkey Shoulder cocktails, eccentric tablescapes, and an excuse to discover and connect.

Image credit: Ben Hickman @benboring

Flashed-out shot of a dinner party with silver and pastel-tinted serveware, beautifully presented dishes, striped, mismatched colorful table cloths, and branded merchandise.

Groups of up to eight will be seated at individual tables, with solo diners, couples, and trios sharing a seat around The Long Table.

Image credit: Ben Hickman @benboring

For three days only on August 15, 22, and 29, people will get to enjoy the CASA LAWA lifestyle a short stroll off from the City, at one of our favorite London hotels, with comforting bites like whipped butter-topped sea salt and rosemary focaccia, Sicilian green olive and provolone-stuffed arancin, and fragrant stone bass crudo with pickled nectarine, red chilli and mint brought in as starters for a taste of Sicily, followed by evergreen Italian staples like Pasta alla Norma and prickly pear granita with lemon verbena as one of the mains and desserts, respectively.

There'll be an original soundtrack for the night, bespoke Monkey Shoulder cocktail pairings, and no table turnover allowed. Instead, guests are invited to enjoy a prolonged meal, either at an intimate table seating up to eight diners, or at The Long Table, designed to bring together solo visitors, couples, and trios the CASA LAWA way. Exclusive merchandise will accompany the activation — caps, T-shirts, aprons — though the real protagonist of the takeover, diners aside, is blissfully mismatched tableware.

Mismatched, yes. Think all sorts of stripes in equally varied pastel shades, nostalgic lacquered cutlery, chunky Murano glass tumblers, and multiple table covers laid on top of each other: a look that's as vibrant as it is irreverent, and that can capture the unrushed, lulling feeling of "the holidays we never want to end". Book yourself in for a CASA LAWA lunch at The Hoxton, Holborn, or follow along to discover how we can help you bring that home.

Why Summer 2026 Is Time for an Irreverent Tableware Rebrand

Close-up pictures of beautifully laid tables with plenty of food, colorful candles, serveware, and striped table cloths, vintage details, and pool views.

There is something quite liberating about...

Image credit: CASA LAWA

Close-up pictures of beautifully laid tables with plenty of food, colorful candles, serveware, and striped table cloths, vintage details, and pool views.

... embracing whichever pieces of tableware sit in your cupboard.

Image credit: CASA LAWA

Close-up pictures of beautifully laid tables with plenty of food, colorful candles, serveware, and striped table cloths, vintage details, and pool views.

And you should give it a go, too.

(Image credit: CASA LAWA)

Clashing elements, it turns out, are one of summer 2026's biggest tablescaping trends, and while the idea of letting go of strict rules might sound intimidating, really there isn't anything more summer-coded than embracing your instinct and having fun with it. Inspired by CASA LAWA's pop-up at The Hoxton, Holborn, we have gathered a handful of dining accessories sure that will make your gatherings holiday-like year-round.

Sign up to the Livingetc newsletter for more style advice, or visit the lifestyle archives for all the latest on culture, travel, and hospitality.

Gilda Bruno
Gilda Bruno
Lifestyle Editor

Gilda Bruno is Livingetc's Lifestyle Editor. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editorial Assistant on the print edition of AnOther Magazine and as a freelance Sub-Editor on the Life & Arts desk of the Financial Times. Between 2020 and today, Gilda's arts and culture writing has appeared in a number of books and publications including Apartamento’s Liguria: Recipes & Wanderings Along the Italian Riviera, Sam Wright’s debut monograph The City of the SunThe British Journal of PhotographyDAZEDDocument JournalElephantThe FaceFamily StyleFoamIl Giornale dell’ArteHUCKHungeri-DPAPERRe-EditionVICEVogue Italia, and WePresent.