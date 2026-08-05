Had French director known of interior designer Pandora Taylor when writing his surreally beautiful film The Science of Sleep, chances are she would have got a production design credit for it. Or so the ethereal and nostalgic aesthetic of her residential projects leads me to think.

Established in the British capital in 2018, her namesake practice takes pride in bridging old-world charm with the contemporary scene's finest materials and techniques. The balance between past and present isn't the only one Taylor has taught herself to straddle seamlessly in her work, each of her commissions a bridge between the textural nature of country house interiors and the sophistication of the Big Smoke's most coveted hangouts.

Now developing bespoke furniture collections alongside her imaginatively crafted homes, the British interior designer is not letting any occasion to push her whimsical-chic view of interiors fall by the wayside. At the heart of Taylor's projects is the belief that great design has the power to "enhance lives", and a desire to infuse a touch of drama into everyday life, she tells Livingetc.

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What Would You Say Is Your Greatest Design Obsession?

The exemplification of Pandora Taylor's theatrical view of interiors lies in her recently launched debut line, the Frippery collection. (Image credit: Courtesy of Pandora Taylor)

"I can never resist adding a bit of theatrical flair into our interiors. Theater stage dressing and interiors have a lot in common — in both instances, you are thinking deeply about how the backdrop is going to influence the characters within it. We always like to take things that little bit further and allow our clients to be constantly inspired by the items that surround them every day."

How Does This Love of the Theatrical Show in Your Projects? And What Kind of Design 'Genres' Does This Marry Best?

"We are always thinking about how we bring movement into every space, adding arabesque lines into headboards and curves into chairs and sofas, as well as creating interior spaces that thrive off of asymmetry and juxtaposition," the designer explains. (Image credit: Pandora Taylor)

"We achieve this through various elements, but the shape and lines of furniture are both key starting points for these kinds of schemes.

"We are always thinking about how we bring movement into every space, adding arabesque lines into headboards and curves into chairs and sofas, as well as creating modern homes that thrive off of asymmetry and juxtaposition.

"These ideas feed naturally into the sort of maximalist, farmhouse style that has dominated the British interiors scene for the past couple of years."

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What's One Element or Detail That Makes a Scheme Feel Playful or Dramatic? How Do You Go About Styling It in the Space?

Another glimpse at Pandora Taylor's debut product collection, the Frippery line, punctuated by wavy silhouettes, pastel palettes, and a quirky choice of patterned textiles. (Image credit: Courtesy of Pandora Taylor)

"Playing with shapes in the home does require more thought to ensure everything is balanced, but when we bring furniture that has an unusual shape or unexpected silhouette, it immediately makes the room feel interesting and considered. To me, it is the backbone of a more unique and idiosyncratic home.

"We always end up incorporating a fair few antiques in our interiors as historical furniture makers were very good at experimenting with shape and lines. I particularly love Jacobean period furniture for its oversized bobbin-shaped legs, wavy edges, and often decorative brass detailing around the handles.

"When it comes to upholstery, you can introduce playful shapes and lines using contrast piping and fringes. This is actually why we created our Cord fabric, which has a repeating arabesque line. The fabric is an easy way to break up a more contemporary silhouette like a square-edged sofa or headboard by giving the appearance of a wavy outline."

What's a Project or Design of Yours That Distills This Whimsical Approach to Interiors?

"In the primary bedroom of our Mayfair Townhouse project, we created a dramatic, decoratively edged headboard with a contrast drape behind to add depth and a sense of drama," recounts the designer. (Image credit: Courtesy of Pandora Taylor)

"Our headboards often play with this idea of breaking 'the square'. In particular, our Shard, Bubble, and Tassel Headboards all feature strong outlines that spread across the wall and create an unexpected backdrop for the bedroom.

"In the primary bedroom of our Mayfair Townhouse project, we created a dramatic, decoratively edged headboard with a contrast drape behind to add depth and a sense of drama.

"In the living room of our Herne Hill House project, we added triangular pediments to the built-in bookshelves, a wavy skirt to the sofa, and wall lights with a petal design. It's this layering of different-shaped elements that draws the eye around the room, sparking interest."