All that glitters is not gold, an old saying goes, and that is clear within seconds of glimpsing the seemingly glamorous yet morally corrupt reality inhabited by the broken American family of billionaires that serves as the beating heart of Karim Aïnouz's new satirical thriller, Rosebush Pruning.

No coveted mid-century modern furniture piece, sinuous sports car, or designer bag can hold together the saturated, sumptuous paper castle siblings Ed (Callum Turner), Anna (Riley Keough), Robert (Lukas Gage), and Jack (Jamie Bell) have built alongside their widowed father (Tracy Letts) with the money inherited from their deceased mother (Pamela Anderson), each nook in their sprawling Catalonia countryside villa a temple to their self-destructive vanity. Not that they aren't aware of that, either.

"This fact that none of us ever had to work, ever in our lives, didn't affect our characters," Callum Turner's magnetic Ed explains in a suspense-building passage of the film. "We always were interested only in music and fashion. We were all lazy, mediocre, vapid egotists. All of us. Except for my eldest brother, of course, Jack. Jack's different. Poor Jack." What's the price to pay for being different? That's what the twist-ridden plot of Rosebush Pruning indirectly answers, as it exposes the rotting essence of the relatives' material existence.

Dressed head-to-toe in custom and vintage Versace, Bottega Veneta, Hermès, McQueen, and Chanel, to name a few, and surrounded by all sorts of possessions others could only ever imagine, the family doesn't lack anything, at least in theory. In practice, what eats them from within is their inability to relate to one another, production designer Rodrigo Martirena tells me over Google Meet, speaking from the location of his next film job in Brazil. Their lust for connection, depraved fantasies, flaws, and fragilities are the blueprint around which he built their domesticity; director of photography Hélène Louvart's sun-drenched aesthetic is the thermometer measuring tension as it builds.

What Was the Original Intention Behind the Making of 'Rosebush Pruning'?

After Ruben Östlund's Triangle of Sadness and Haley Z. Boston's Netflix show Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen, the film world is back satirizing the ultra-rich elite. Production designer Rodrigo Martirena explains why it's not as easy as it seems. (Image credit: © MUBI)

"Years ago, people talked about millionaires. Now, we are talking about billionaires and what they do with their money. While filming Rosebush Pruning, for example, the Epstein files were released. We see all the disgusting things that are taking place in the world, and cinema being a political thing gives people a different way or perspective to look at what's happening.

"The idea for Rosebush Pruning was not to show the luxury and the wealthy, how it is and feels to be rich, but to try to get to the psychology of this rich family — to create the environment to understand why they are so deranged. After the pandemic, isolation is a theme and situation we all feel really strongly about and understand. We put this very concept into the film, which follows an isolated American family with a lot of money who live by themselves in a villa tucked away in the Spanish countryside. What happens to them? Well, they go nuts."

Tell Us About the Spanish Villa the Film Is Set in — What Made It the Ideal Home for It?

"The idea for Rosebush Pruning was not to show the luxury and the wealthy, how it is and feels to be rich, but to try to get to the psychology of this rich family — to create the environment to understand why they are so deranged," Martirena explains. (Image credit: © MUBI)

"When I read the script, I knew that finding the right house was the most important thing, as 80% of the film would be shot there. It was always very clear to me that a Brutalist-style building would be the perfect place to portray this family. Born in post-WWII UK, Brutalism goes to the root of the material, showing concrete at its rawest, barest.

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"The distinctive trait of Brutalist houses is that, once you are inside, you are not just inside a house. You're inside its structure; you see its bones, unfinished and uncovered. That situation, that feeling, is like being in a jail to me. And I knew that's what we needed to tell Rosebush Pruning's story.

Cement, glass, stone, and wood serve the architecture to Karim Aïnouz's gut-wrenching satirical thriller Rosebush Pruning. (Image credit: © Felix Dickinson)

"We wanted a Brutalist, functional house where the entire movie could be filmed, with five good-sized bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms. We settled on a villa located a few kilometers north of Barcelona, Catalonia. The first detail to catch my eye was its entrance: a concrete structure very similar to Le Corbusier's Notre-Dame du Haut chapel in Ronchamp. I looked at it and thought, 'I am walking into a temple.'

"At some point in the film, a delivery guy riding an electric motorbike stops right in front of it, his silhouette microscopic against the imposing cement roof. It's a detail that reflects the contrast pervading every scene of Rosebush Pruning, ideal for immortalizing the oppressive psychology of the family."

What's It Like Inside? Were There Any Quirky Details That Had You Say "This Is the One"?

Pamela Anderson's art house moment continues in Rosebush Pruning, where she delivers a remarkable performance as a matriarch who decides to take life into her own hands. (Image credit: © Felix Dickinson)

"At first glance, it might make you think of Frank Lloyd Wright — the wood, the stone, the glass, the lines — but the scale of this place is nothing like his low-rise Fallingwater house. It is the opposite: it's vast, with a central patio opening up like the Pantheon. The idea with this residence was to combine its different architectural and decorative elements to build the Rosebush Pruning world.

"Near the main entrance, for example, we found six golden deer. It was the most amazing coincidence, as not only is the family made of six people, but initially, Karim and I had even discussed the weird idea of them having deer instead of dogs as pets inside the house. When we arrived and saw them on the doorstep, we said, 'of course, this is the one.'

A preparatory sketch for Robert's bedroom. Image credit: Yannick Olivar His character's hedonistic essence is turned into design accents. Image credit: Rodrigo Martirena

"The other great thing about the house is its double circulation: you have an interior circulation, connecting all the rooms, and an exterior one, which does the same but through a wrap-around terrace. That meant you could go from bedroom to bedroom from both inside and outside, and show the continuity of that — how big the house is — in very long shots.

"As we ventured deeper into our visit of the property, we uncovered all of these stunning textures. The cherry on top, though, lay in the bedrooms, which had carpeted walls, the most claustrophobic, stifling material in the world, dirty and a little bit disgusting. They had stripes and all sorts of patterns, which inspired me to associate each sibling with different motifs and materials."

In 'Rosebush Pruning', You Built the Characters' Bedrooms to Be a Mirror of Their Personality. How?

"It might sound naive, but like in many other stories before this one, in Rosebush Pruning, too, it's love that changes everything. Because of the love between Elle and Jack's characters, the whole story shifts," Martirena reveals. (Image credit: © MUBI)

"It all comes from the script, the individual characters, and the scenes that are set to take place in each space. Robert's bedroom, for example, had to feel very hedonistic, and so we worked with sensual materials. Fetishist interior elements, like tubes that can be used to tie someone up to the bed headboard, have been included in the scheme to create expectation: you don't necessarily see them, but you feel them; you know something is waiting to unravel there.

"Robert struggles with his mental health — he is on medication — and is not allowed to drive. So he loves playing with little car models, which we placed in a corner of the room. Nobody will notice them, but they are there. I also hid a golden reflection in the closet as a teaser of what will happen...

"Ed, on the other hand, studies a lot how to fake his voice. He has a very nice bedroom, mainly concentrated on this 'voice' situation: there is a corner styled like a podcast recording setup, instrumental to something that will unfold later in the script between him and his father. The father himself has a very big bedroom — bigger than most, really, more like a living room.

Riley Keough as Anna and Lukas Gage as Robert, as seen in a basement moment from Rosebush Pruning, the red-tinted walls of the room setting the atmosphere. (Image credit: © Felix Dickinson)

"Here, the wardrobe area is crucial, and you'll realize why when you watch the film. From his exterior, forest-facing bedroom terrace, he can access and control the rest of the house even if he's blind. My idea was to use textures on the walls similar to the siblings' rooms, but treated in a more modern, cleaner, less 'over-the-top' way. Because the oppressive feeling belongs to the siblings, the father is up in the clouds.

"Anna's bedroom was even more complex. After her