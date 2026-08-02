H&M Just Launched These 'Cone' Lampshades That Will Make Any Lamp Base You Have Look Like a Designer Object

You don't need to throw away your worn-out light fittings; you just need to switch up the shade — it's an affordable way to get designer-worthy looks

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Cone Lampshade H&amp;M
(Image credit: H&M)

There's no sweeter pleasure than finding a simple, affordable switch that has the power to effortlessly elevate your space. A new handle on an old cabinet or a fresh lick of paint over a worn-out entryway — it's those little changes that can make all the difference. And this Cone-Shaped Lampshade recently launched at H&M is a perfect example of that.

This shade is one of the chicest options I've seen in a while. The striking, pointed tip, combined with the soft, neutral fabric, makes for an effortlessly elegant effect that looks thoroughly designer-worthy. And at less than £30, you'll struggle to find much better than this. Despite what you may think, there's no need for a complete lighting refurb when looking to switch up your lighting scheme.

Even the most haggard, well-used lamps can be brought back to life with a simple shade switch-up. The base tends to be the more expensive part, anyway, while the shade is what will show the signs of wear most clearly, so it only makes sense to hold on to the bases and say goodbye to the outdated, ripped lampshades you've had for years. It's an affordable way to shop for lighting, and it doesn't matter how old and used your base is, either; with a chic enough shade on top, any lamp can look like a million bucks.

Alternative Stylish Shades

The best thing about giving your lamps a well-deserved refresh? You can finally say goodbye to the dreaded big light and rely on your updated overhead lighting alternatives instead.

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Maya Glantz
Maya Glantz
Design Writer

Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.