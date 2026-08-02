There's no sweeter pleasure than finding a simple, affordable switch that has the power to effortlessly elevate your space. A new handle on an old cabinet or a fresh lick of paint over a worn-out entryway — it's those little changes that can make all the difference. And this Cone-Shaped Lampshade recently launched at H&M is a perfect example of that.

This shade is one of the chicest options I've seen in a while. The striking, pointed tip, combined with the soft, neutral fabric, makes for an effortlessly elegant effect that looks thoroughly designer-worthy. And at less than £30, you'll struggle to find much better than this. Despite what you may think, there's no need for a complete lighting refurb when looking to switch up your lighting scheme.

Even the most haggard, well-used lamps can be brought back to life with a simple shade switch-up. The base tends to be the more expensive part, anyway, while the shade is what will show the signs of wear most clearly, so it only makes sense to hold on to the bases and say goodbye to the outdated, ripped lampshades you've had for years. It's an affordable way to shop for lighting, and it doesn't matter how old and used your base is, either; with a chic enough shade on top, any lamp can look like a million bucks.

H&M Cone-Shaped Lampshade £29.99 at H&M (US) Simple but effective, this lampshade nails the quiet luxury aesthetic with ease, despite the thoroughly approachable price point. The canvas fabric has a lovely mottled, textured effect that provides plenty of depth, making the neutral tone feel more exciting, while the pointed, conical shape feels surprising; an intriguing twist on the classic lampshade shape. Plus, thanks to the neutral tone, this shade would pair beautifully with a wide range of colors and materials, and would work as well in a neutral room as one filled with color.

Alternative Stylish Shades

The best thing about giving your lamps a well-deserved refresh? You can finally say goodbye to the dreaded big light and rely on your updated overhead lighting alternatives instead.

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