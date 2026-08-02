H&M Just Launched These 'Cone' Lampshades That Will Make Any Lamp Base You Have Look Like a Designer Object
You don't need to throw away your worn-out light fittings; you just need to switch up the shade — it's an affordable way to get designer-worthy looks
There's no sweeter pleasure than finding a simple, affordable switch that has the power to effortlessly elevate your space. A new handle on an old cabinet or a fresh lick of paint over a worn-out entryway — it's those little changes that can make all the difference. And this Cone-Shaped Lampshade recently launched at H&M is a perfect example of that.
This shade is one of the chicest options I've seen in a while. The striking, pointed tip, combined with the soft, neutral fabric, makes for an effortlessly elegant effect that looks thoroughly designer-worthy. And at less than £30, you'll struggle to find much better than this. Despite what you may think, there's no need for a complete lighting refurb when looking to switch up your lighting scheme.
Even the most haggard, well-used lamps can be brought back to life with a simple shade switch-up. The base tends to be the more expensive part, anyway, while the shade is what will show the signs of wear most clearly, so it only makes sense to hold on to the bases and say goodbye to the outdated, ripped lampshades you've had for years. It's an affordable way to shop for lighting, and it doesn't matter how old and used your base is, either; with a chic enough shade on top, any lamp can look like a million bucks.
Simple but effective, this lampshade nails the quiet luxury aesthetic with ease, despite the thoroughly approachable price point.
The canvas fabric has a lovely mottled, textured effect that provides plenty of depth, making the neutral tone feel more exciting, while the pointed, conical shape feels surprising; an intriguing twist on the classic lampshade shape.
Plus, thanks to the neutral tone, this shade would pair beautifully with a wide range of colors and materials, and would work as well in a neutral room as one filled with color.
Alternative Stylish Shades
A modern, elevated variation of the classic pleated lampshade, this wave-effect shade has the same comforting, warm oatmeal color as the first option, giving you the same design freedom granted by decorating with neutrals.
While rattan can often feel overly boho, when combined with a sleek, black trim, as with this lampshade, the finish shifts into something that feels far more original and balanced. It's a great way to bring some more texture and warmth into your home, while maintaining a neutral color scheme.
Vaguely reminiscent of the iconic Japanese paper lantern lights, this cool, linen lampshade could easily pass as designer, despite being less than £35. The straight pleated effect brings a relaxed structure to the design that would look lovely in a calming, cozy bedroom design.
With its cool Japandi-style finish, this slatted wood lampshade carries a calming energy, while still providing plenty of texture and intrigue. The flexible design can be used with a table lamp, a floor lamp, or as a pendant light, so you can easily switch it up according to your needs.
Add some more movement to your room with this lovely M&S lampshade. The scalloped edge and wave design come together for a dramatic, yet understated effect, accentuated by the dark brown trim running across the fabric edge.
If you prefer something a bit more classic, this lovely cream design has a charmingly traditional feel and would look gorgeous in a countryside home or a rustic, farmhouse living room. The painted-on wonky green stripes bring some color and personality to the simple design
The best thing about giving your lamps a well-deserved refresh? You can finally say goodbye to the dreaded big light and rely on your updated overhead lighting alternatives instead.
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Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.