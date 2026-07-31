Practical design choices are notoriously not always the most fashionable, especially when it comes to garden lighting. Sometimes you literally just need to add some illumination to your outdoor space, sans fancy table lamps and lanterns. But that doesn't mean practical lighting can't also look good — good design is not something we stylish individuals are willing to compromise on. Which is exactly why this rechargeable outdoor stake light by Frandsen feels like a garden godsend.

Solar path lights seem to always come in a rather bland variety. The design is typically meant to be hidden, providing light without adding to the overall scheme. But that's exactly where this stake light from Frandsen changes the game. The curved design feels elevated, thoughtful, and somewhat fashionable. It practically illuminates a garden path, and it looks good while doing it. Plus, it's rechargeable (fully charged after 5-6 hours), so you don't need to worry about tricking wiring. Sounds good, right?

So all of this to say, I think this might be the perfect lighting solution for anyone looking to upgrade their outdoor stake lights. It's an intentional piece that becomes a stylish member of a larger layered scheme. Now all that's left is deciding between the chic matte black or the shiny silver or gold.

Frandsen Dimmable LED Stake Lamp Grasp £179 at Westwing There's a lot you can do with a clever lighting piece like this — stake it into your garden, a planter, patio border, or pathway to create focused warm light that either guides guests or highlights your favorite outdoor features. And the genius of it is that it has a built-in sensor that switches it on and off and dims it to three settings. Basically, you have options with this piece.



Let there be no mistake: in the world of garden lighting, this is a rather large and pricier stake light. It stands at 82 centimeters tall and comes with a £179-249 price tag. So while you could grab a few to line your garden path in its entirety, I think it would also make a fashionable statement as a stand-alone piece. Position it at the beginning of a path, outdoor stair, or in a planter pot so it becomes part of a layered outdoor lighting scheme.

Ambient lighting in your garden helps highlight different levels of foliage and can even make your space look bigger when angled and positioned correctly. A few rechargeable stake lights paired with outdoor sconce lighting and a portable lamp here and there is a combination that brings you closer to that luxurious outdoor living aesthetic. So, take this as your sign to invest in stylish, practical pieces that add to your scheme rather than just serve a functional purpose.

Below are a few more stylish stake light options in a range of designs and prices.

Frandsen Dimmable LED Stake Lamp Grasp in Silver £249 at Westwing While it will cost you another £100, the silver version of the Frandsen stake light is so chic. Chrome decor in the garden creates a beautiful juxtaposition against natural elements. Fermliving Cortivo Outdoor Solar Light £79 at fermliving.co.uk This light has an elevated aesthetic, but the rust color reads harmoniously against natural foliage and materials. Plus, they are currently on sale, so you could snatch up a few to line a garden path. Lights4Fun Adjustable Outdoor Candle Stakes With Truglow® Pillar Candles, Set of 2 £44.99 at Lights4fun Or you could go a slightly less traditional angle and opt for outdoor candle stakes to light your garden. These are certainly a conversation piece and bring a very interior vibe to your outdoor setup. Nordlux Outdoor LED Pathway Light Justina With Motion Sensor £64.99 at Westwing For something a little more traditional, this Nordlux pathway light is a balanced blend of form and function. Plus, they have a motion sensor that switches them on. Lindby LED Ground Spike Light Capelo in Black £64.90 at Lights.co.uk This streamlined yet stylish design is a fabulous stake light choice — slightly more stylish, but still traditional. And it comes in a sage green or terracotta colorway if you want to add a playful color pop to your garden. Lucande LED Path Light Haloa £78.90 at Lights.co.uk Once again, the natural rust-brown color of this path light is the perfect pairing against nature's color palette. It stands at 50 centimeters high, is splash- and dust-proof, and provides a warm LED light.

A light that relies solely on function can read as flat or boring in an otherwise curated garden space — and no one wants outdoor lighting that makes your garden look cheap. A thoughtful stake light promotes both form and function.

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