If there's one conviction that defines the work and vision of designer, curator, and collector Brigitta Spinocchia Freund, it is the belief that no object is ever just an object, but an unassuming portal into its owner's life. An organically shaped vase bearing the imprint of its maker all over its unruly surface; an imposing, framed photograph of a palatial residence that feels just a little too large for the wall it's hung on, as if striving to imbue the corridor it appears in with that same sense of regal grandeur; a squiggly, carved-wood coffee table that, placed in an otherwise linear, glamorous interior, appears to have fallen into the living room from some place else.

These furniture pieces don't just stand out to the eye for their appearance — what they reveal at first glance — but for the emotional value that's trapped and lives on in them; the anecdotes, relationships, and long-standing connections that have made it possible for them to land between those walls. The residential, hospitality, and development projects of the London-based interior designer's namesake multidisciplinary studio are environments that ask questions and demand closer attention rather than providing immediate answers. That's largely what makes them so captivating, and what she suggests you should be aiming for in your own home — to create a space that knows and says more about you than anything or anyone else.

How? By making the right conversations their foundation.

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What Are the Interiors You're Most Drawn to?

"I've always been drawn to collectible furniture. I'm interested in the thought behind a piece, the skill of the maker, and the care that goes into making it." — Brigitta Spinocchia Freund. In the picture: a Notting Hill Home by the studio. (Image credit: Felix Speller. Design: Brigitta Spinocchia Freund)

"I love interiors that have meaning. For me, that comes from filling a home with pieces chosen because they matter to the people who live there.

"It might be an inherited chair that's been reupholstered, a favorite painting bought years ago, or a ceramic discovered on holiday and carefully carried home in a suitcase. These are the pieces that make a home feel individual because they reflect the lives and interests of the people who live there.

"That's also why I've always been drawn to collectible furniture. I'm interested in the thought behind a piece, the skill of the maker, and the care that goes into making it.

"I enjoy bringing those pieces together with older furniture, whether that's a Max McLintock table, Pierre Jeanneret chairs, a 1930s credenza, contemporary ceramics by a London maker, or objects that have already been part of someone's life. Every object contributes something different, and together they create interiors that couldn't belong to anyone else."

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How Does Your Studio, Spinocchia Freund, Approach a New Project?

No detail is rushed or overlooked in the spaces designed by Brigitta Spinocchia Freund's eponymous studio, but personal storytelling carries the whole project's weight. In the picture: the Collector's House. (Image credit: Felix Speller. Design: Brigitta Spinocchia Freund)

"We always begin by understanding our clients and the pieces that already mean something to them. We talk about how they live, how they entertain, what they collect, and the objects they would never part with. Those conversations shape every decision that follows.

"I think it's an approach that anyone can adopt, whatever their budget. Start with one piece that you'll enjoy living with for years to come. It could be a vintage side table, a handmade ceramic from a local maker, or a painting from a nearby gallery. Once you've chosen something you really love, it becomes much easier to build the room around it."

How Can Getting Into a 'Collecting Mindset' Help People Shape Truly Unique Homes?

It's never too late to start collecting, Spinocchia Freund warns: "it can begin with a single object that catches your eye and continues one piece at a time." In the picture: another detail of a Notting Hill residence crafted by Spinocchia Freund. (Image credit: Felix Speller. Design: Brigitta Spinocchia Freund)

"Collectible design is sometimes seen as something that's reserved for galleries or collectors, but I think there's another way of looking at it. Collecting can begin with a single object that catches your eye and continues one piece at a time.

"Supporting independent makers, visiting antiques fairs, or discovering an emerging artist can all become part of that process. Before long, you've created a home that's completely your own.

"This approach informed our work on The Collector's House at Chelsea Barracks. Throughout the house, furniture by emerging makers is positioned alongside pieces by iconic makers, commissioned artworks, and handcrafted objects.

"Each piece was chosen because it contributes something to the overall composition, while also having a strength and identity of its own. The result is a home that feels rich, personal, and full of interest."

What's the Most Rewarding Aspect of This Creative Process?

Curating a home so it reflects your inner sensibility and creative outlook is a shortcut to a personal, characterful place that grows with you but never gets old. In the picture: the bedroom at the Collector's House. (Image credit: Felix Speller. Design: Brigitta Spinocchia Freund)

"One of the things I enjoy most is introducing clients to artists, designers, and makers whose work they would not have discovered otherwise. This can be the beginning of a new and rewarding chapter for us both, as a collection continues to grow long after a project has finished.

"I also love creating collections within a home. It might be a group of vintage mirrors gathered on a wall, a shelf of ceramics collected over many years, or an antique textile cushion.

"These collections can keep growing as new pieces are discovered, allowing a home to change naturally over time. For me, that's what makes an interior feel personal. It's a reflection of the people who live there, and that's something that never goes out of style."

If reading about Spinocchia Freund's person-specific interior curations ignited your curiosity for all things collecting, our guide to how to thrift like a vintage furniture dealer might make a natural read-next.

For an ever more detailed breakdown of what it takes to run an ever-evolving homeware emporium, revisit our Setting Up Shop interview with Spazio Leone's founder, Gennaro Leone, or dive into our recent report on London's hottest new design destinations (spoiler: they look like... homes?).

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