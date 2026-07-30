Nothing's better than a good refresh that transforms an old piece into something with personality. I've seen Bemz sofa covers around for a few years now — chic slips that fit over stock IKEA pieces and make them look custom. And they've been on my wish list ever since. It's the kind of design that makes you want to buy the IKEA sofa just so that you can dress it in a Bemz sofa cover (and warning: they are considerably more expensive than IKEA).

To make a good thing even better, Bemz recently released its new Past Forward collection, an even more elevated range of sofa covers featuring dramatic draping, soft seasonal colors, and prints that blend trendy style with timeless design. If I wasn't obsessed before, I most definitely am now. The entire range feels like a blend of Bronte-inspired interiors and silhouettes you'd find in your most fashionable friend's home. But the showstopper of the collection is without a doubt the 'Atelier Fit' cover. It's a relatively simple style, but punctuated by elegantly draped arms that pool onto the floor — it's romantic, it's chic, and it's definitely a conversation piece.

Priced at around £700, these sofa covers require intention. However, what you're paying for is the look of a custom sofa for a fraction of the price (even considering the price of the IKEA sofa, too). It also makes your sofa endlessly interesting — and in that way, I can argue that it quickly pays for itself.

Image 1 of 2 There is a distinct aesthetic to these covers, but they are still simple enough to style in a range of schemes. (Image credit: Bemz) The linen material gives the drapery a cozy and lived-in feel. (Image credit: Bemz) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

Interior design trends are pushing our homes to embrace characterful pieces. Incorporating designs that blend boldness and lived-in personality is the ultimate sign of a well-decorated space. And I'd argue that this sofa cover range embraces this ethos tenfold. An abstract cow-print? A touch of dramatic drapery? Butter yellows and soft blues? Polka dots? The hardest part of shopping this collection is deciding which cover to land on.

That, and knowing which IKEA products fit under the range. The most common IKEA pieces that are Bemz cover-friendly are the EKTORP armchairs and sofas, the Söderhamn series, the Stockholm 2025 sofa, and the Ekenäset armchair. Each of these styles (plus several more IKEA pieces) works with the new Past Forward collection and over 100 other fabric types and colors. So, once you have your seating selected, the options for Bemz covers are seemingly endless.

This new cow-print-inspired pattern grabs your attention without overwhelming the room. The brown colorway makes it feel more neutral. (Image credit: Bemz)

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