This New Collection Transforms IKEA Sofas Into Romantic, Designer-Inspired Pieces in Minutes
I never knew I needed a sofa with dramatically pooled fabric until now
Nothing's better than a good refresh that transforms an old piece into something with personality. I've seen Bemz sofa covers around for a few years now — chic slips that fit over stock IKEA pieces and make them look custom. And they've been on my wish list ever since. It's the kind of design that makes you want to buy the IKEA sofa just so that you can dress it in a Bemz sofa cover (and warning: they are considerably more expensive than IKEA).
To make a good thing even better, Bemz recently released its new Past Forward collection, an even more elevated range of sofa covers featuring dramatic draping, soft seasonal colors, and prints that blend trendy style with timeless design. If I wasn't obsessed before, I most definitely am now. The entire range feels like a blend of Bronte-inspired interiors and silhouettes you'd find in your most fashionable friend's home. But the showstopper of the collection is without a doubt the 'Atelier Fit' cover. It's a relatively simple style, but punctuated by elegantly draped arms that pool onto the floor — it's romantic, it's chic, and it's definitely a conversation piece.
Priced at around £700, these sofa covers require intention. However, what you're paying for is the look of a custom sofa for a fraction of the price (even considering the price of the IKEA sofa, too). It also makes your sofa endlessly interesting — and in that way, I can argue that it quickly pays for itself.
This color and cover style combination is by far my favorite of the Past Forward collection. It feels so aligned with current sofa trends, but with a romantic edge that could exist in every decade.
The polka dot had a major comeback in pattern trends over the past year, reinforcing that it's a print with staying power. With a small dot like this, the playful pattern won't overwhelm your space either.
For something a bit softer, I love this armchair cover in Chalk Blue. The heavy-washed linen creates this beautiful lived-in aesthetic, while the pale blue hints at modern coastal trends and light, airy atmospheres.
No, this isn't a sofa cover, but I had to include this bolster cushion color in the new brown cotton mini stripe. I mean a bolster pillow with extra fabric dramatically draped on your sofa? That's chic. Plus, you can pick up the inner cushion on Bemz to match.
Interior design trends are pushing our homes to embrace characterful pieces. Incorporating designs that blend boldness and lived-in personality is the ultimate sign of a well-decorated space. And I'd argue that this sofa cover range embraces this ethos tenfold. An abstract cow-print? A touch of dramatic drapery? Butter yellows and soft blues? Polka dots? The hardest part of shopping this collection is deciding which cover to land on.
That, and knowing which IKEA products fit under the range. The most common IKEA pieces that are Bemz cover-friendly are the EKTORP armchairs and sofas, the Söderhamn series, the Stockholm 2025 sofa, and the Ekenäset armchair. Each of these styles (plus several more IKEA pieces) works with the new Past Forward collection and over 100 other fabric types and colors. So, once you have your seating selected, the options for Bemz covers are seemingly endless.
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