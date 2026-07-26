With sun-washed colors, expressive masonry, and intricate tilework, Mediterranean homes have an enduring charm. Lately, this style has found renewed relevance as people seek interiors that evoke the ease, warmth, and transportive calm of a faraway holiday.

This home in Montreuil, purchased by a family of four, follows a similarly hot-weather design story, with its residents drawn to a slightly eclectic, gently coastal aesthetic. Spread across three floors, the 1,292-square-foot, three-bedroom house became a wonderfully characterful project for Julie Nebout and Giuseppe Punzo of La Fotosintesi, a studio known for its joyful approach to interiors.

"The goal was to create interiors full of personality without ever becoming overwhelming, allowing the house to feel timeless and comfortable," the designers share. Although the existing layout already worked well, the clients wanted to give spaces an entirely new soul. Julie and Giuseppe responded by introducing moments of surprise in this modern home, as each room gradually unfolds, creating a sequence of colorful spaces with distinct identities that still feel harmonious as a whole.

"The goal was to create interiors full of personality without ever becoming overwhelming, allowing the house to feel timeless and comfortable," the designers share. (Image credit: Mathis Camacho. Design: La Fotosintesi)

"As soon as you enter the house, your eye is drawn to the bespoke masonry kitchen, finished in lime plaster and immediately evocative of a Mediterranean seaside home," shares Julie, one half of La Fotosintesi, who adds that the detail "creates a natural sense of welcome for guests."

The small kitchen's tiled island reinforces the relaxed, summery mood while introducing texture and a strong sense of craftsmanship. Despite its compact footprint, the kitchen includes everything the family needs for daily life; integrated cabinetry and seamless storage keep the space visually calm.

The ceiling plays an equally important role, coaxing the eye upward and creating a greater sense of volume. "A perimeter molding frames a soft sage green ceiling, chosen to create a dialogue with the greenery of the garden just outside," Giuseppe adds.

The aluminum screen by Marion Barbaz introduces a reflective surface that catches the light. (Image credit: Mathis Camacho. Design: La Fotosintesi)

Where originally the kitchen was closed off, the designers decided to integrate it with the dining, helping open up both areas to light and breeze. Conceived as an intimate family space, it offers a place where parents and children can gather over meals and conversation.

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Warm materials help create that sense of ease, from the wood flooring to the woven rattan chairs.

A dining table sourced from Sklum brings a more contemporary note, while a large aluminum screen by Marion Barbaz introduces a reflective surface that catches the light and lends the room a polished, modern edge. Sheer curtains filter the daylight throughout the day, while the painted ceiling — an enveloping canopy of color —continues the home's chromatic story overhead.

"The lounge is painted entirely in a light blue for an intimate character," says Julie. Image credit: Mathis Camacho. Design: La Fotosintesi Quirky, playful, and undeniably artful, the room is ideal to unwind or get inspired. Image credit: Mathis Camacho. Design: La Fotosintesi

A doorway leads into the colorful living room, where a palette of soft pastels comes together in quiet harmony.

"The lounge is painted entirely in a light blue tone, enhancing its intimate and cozy character while creating a calm, peaceful environment for relaxing," Julie says.

The armchair, sourced from AM.PM, alongside a textile artwork by Gregory B Studio, gives the room an easygoing yet inviting quality. Above people's heads, the ceiling is painted in a slightly deeper shade of blue, in an enveloping, cocoon-like effect.

"We introduced a false partition to create a proper headboard wall," says Giuseppe. Image credit: Mathis Camacho. Design: La Fotosintesi Beside the bed, the designers created a discreet wardrobe with an integrated writing desk. Image credit: Mathis Camacho. Design: La Fotosintesi

The attic bedroom, or the primary bedroom, is defined by bright tones and clever storage solutions.

"Because of the sloping ceilings, one of the main challenges was making the room feel spacious and balanced," Giuseppe explains. "We introduced a false partition to create a proper headboard wall, allowing the bed to sit centrally within the room."

Beside the bed, the designers created a discreet wardrobe that conceals a generous dressing area and an integrated writing desk — a quiet, practical corner for working or reading without disrupting the room's overall flow.

This is the most colorful room in the house. Image credit: Mathis Camacho. Design: La Fotosintesi "We clad every surface in green zellige tile," Julie says. Image credit: Mathis Camacho. Design: La Fotosintesi

The en suite small bathroom is undeniably the boldest room in the house.

"We wanted it to become an architectural feature rather than simply a functional space, so we clad every surface in green zellige tile," Julie says. "The bathroom is enclosed in glass, allowing it to remain visually connected to the bedroom while maintaining a strong identity of its own."

The designers also introduced new windows that flood the room with natural light throughout the day. As the sun shifts, it plays across the handcrafted tiles, bringing out their rich texture and creating an ever-changing spectrum of green.

The kids' bedroom scheme has a calm and considered touch. (Image credit: Mathis Camacho. Design: La Fotosintesi)

Their little girl's bedroom is awash in soft pink. The color extends across the walls, ceiling, and curtains, taking on added warmth in the natural light.

Custom furniture and delicate lamps keep the room feeling calm and considered, even amid the inevitable clutter of books and toys.

The kids' bathroom is a subtle counterpoint to the primary bathroom. (Image credit: Mathis Camacho. Design: La Fotosintesi)

The kids bathroom is defined by a warm, gentle palette, with lime-plaster walls, softly rounded details, and warm-toned ceramic tile. The result is a welcoming space with an intimate atmosphere that offers a subtle counterpoint to the primary bathroom's bolder character.

Taken as a whole, the home unfolds as a cohesive design story, allowing each floor to establish its own identity while remaining connected to the others and the house's playfully uplifting spirit.

Mosaic Factory/Zellige Tiles Zellige Colour 1059 £135/tile at Zellige Tiles Add a dash of color to the kitchen with deep-toned zellige tiles that are also easy to maintain and clean. MADE Novara Swivel Accent Chair £375 at MADE Take a spin in this perfectly plush chair featuring soft curves and a wooden swivel base. B&Q CORDOVA Rattan £199.99 at B&Q Elevate the dining space with these retro, cantilever chairs that suit most interiors.

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