One trend I haven't been able to get off my mind or my mood board this year is interesting wood grains. Colorful, burl, or zebra-inspired — there is something so cool about the design detail. The downside is that this look is typically a custom job (devastating, I know), so it feels like exciting news to share that Westwing's Ako range means you can shop one of the coolest wood trends off the shelf.

I've been obsessed with this zebra-esque wood grain pattern for a while now, ever since it was sneakily categorized as part of the zebra print trend last year. It looks almost marbled; fun and playful, but with an elevated and expensive aesthetic. In Westwing's Ako collection of sideboards, dressers, and nightstands, the brand pairs patterned wood veneer with coated stainless steel frames. The result is furniture that hits one of the hottest interior design trends, but with a simple enough form not to overwhelm a space despite its highly unique characteristics.

For all of you who love the custom look, but aren't ready to commit to the challenge of taking on a new project, being able to shop such a characterful collection makes sourcing homeware that much more fun. Full disclosure, almost every piece in the range is priced over £1,000, but you can't argue with the luxurious, high-end aesthetic. Below is everything I know, plus styling tips if you're already planning where to put them in your interior.

It seems the most popular pieces in Westwing's Ako collection are the bedside table and the wooden sideboard, as both have sold out (with the latter just restocked) since writing this article. And to me, these are the most practical of furniture pieces. An unexpected bedside table easily elevates the vibe of your bedroom, while a chic sideboard is a must in any living room or entryway.

It's worth noting that these pieces arrive flat-packed, so assembly is required. And many reviews highlight that the pieces are quite heavy. So, it may be wise to invite your strongest friends over to help set up your new decor.

But once the pieces are put together, the only thing left to do is style them in your interior. The zebra-reminiscent pattern may feel more in line with a maximalist home, but at the end of the day, it's not a pattern trend; it's a unique grain that keeps that grounded, natural-material feel. So, your styling options are more bountiful than it might seem.

Styling the Collection

The pattern of the wood grain adds a nice visual element to the room without overwhelming the space. (Image credit: Westwing Collection)

The mix of materials, specifically wood and chrome, gives this collection a slightly industrial aesthetic. It's modern, sleek, a touch Scandi, and distinctly contemporary. You can always lean into this style and pair it with decor that feels in line with current color trends or next to other sleek, chrome decor, but you also shouldn't be afraid to mix this collection with more traditional schemes.

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In fact, other natural elements, textures, and contrasting colors will create a nice juxtaposition against the Ako collection's raw materials. Mixing design aesthetics in this way makes a room feel more harmonious and liveable — it's the difference between a timed and timeless interior, and makes a 'trendy' piece feel more at home. Here's how I'd style it.

Something about elevating the small details makes a furniture piece feel so luxe. This zebra-like style from Westwing has been on my favorites list for a while, but for something even more visually striking, you could try a colorful wood stain on your cabinetry.

For more inspiration like this, be sure to subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter, or try our personalized Find service, where our Design Lab by Livingetc stylists will source a piece specifically for you.