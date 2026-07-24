John Lewis' Outdoor Rattan Lighting Feels Like Proper Indoor Lighting and Brings a Calm Ambience to a Garden
These bohemian outdoor lights are stylish, wireless, and surprisingly affordable — what's not to love?
It's no secret that lighting can make or break the design of a room, and your outdoor space is no different. And if it's a boho, laidback vibe you're hoping to create in your garden this summer, rattan lighting is the way to go.
For so long, options for buying garden lighting have been somewhat... uninspiring, with the same boring fairy lights and non-descript lanterns making the rounds year after year. So, when I saw John Lewis's chic selection of rattan lights, it's safe to say my interest was piqued.
You see, these pieces don't just look great; they're also fantastically practical, too. They take only five hours to reach full charge, and thanks to the remote-controlled system, you can adjust the light intensity to your choosing. Weatherproof, wireless, and rechargeable, they are as functional as they are stylish, and they don't cost a fortune, either.
Perfect for illuminating dark walkways or paths, this lovely woven rattan wall lamp has a lightly oval shape to it. It would be a particularly good addition to a small patio, as it doesn't take up any precious floor space.
If you're planning on hosting any garden parties this summer, then this lantern should be at the top of your list. Just pop a few of these on your garden stairs and keep the party going well past sunset.
This pendant light would look absolutely gorgeous hanging over an outdoor dining area. All you need is some type of overhead structure to secure it to, like a garden pergola, and you're ready to go. Or, for an extra bohemian look, you could even secure the hemp rope to a tree branch.
Another clever floor lamp, this dramatic design is the perfect cozy touch to any outdoor living room. The curved base and hanging pendant lamp feel particularly on-trend, too.
This one takes a more classic, circular shape and would look lovely used in a cluster across your garden wall or nestled within a living wall, to add a little brightness to your greenery.
Complete the Look
If you love these, why not complete the look with some rattan garden furniture for the full Ibiza effect?
For specific product recommendations, why not get in touch with our stylists, who can source pieces just for you and your space with our Design Lab by Livingetc Find service.
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Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.