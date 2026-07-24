It's no secret that lighting can make or break the design of a room, and your outdoor space is no different. And if it's a boho, laidback vibe you're hoping to create in your garden this summer, rattan lighting is the way to go.

For so long, options for buying garden lighting have been somewhat... uninspiring, with the same boring fairy lights and non-descript lanterns making the rounds year after year. So, when I saw John Lewis's chic selection of rattan lights, it's safe to say my interest was piqued.

You see, these pieces don't just look great; they're also fantastically practical, too. They take only five hours to reach full charge, and thanks to the remote-controlled system, you can adjust the light intensity to your choosing. Weatherproof, wireless, and rechargeable, they are as functional as they are stylish, and they don't cost a fortune, either.

Complete the Look

John Lewis Coast Eucalyptus Wood Garden Lounge Chair £349 at John Lewis This simple outdoor arm chair brings a laid-back elegance to your garden setup that would work perfectly with these rattan lights. John Lewis Travertine Marble Effect Round Garden Coffee Table £499 at John Lewis Add a contrast to the soft rattan finishes with this striking travertine-effect coffee table. John Lewis Braided Jute Placemat £15 at John Lewis Bring some class to your garden barbecues and set the table with these lovely jute placemats.

If you love these, why not complete the look with some rattan garden furniture for the full Ibiza effect?

For specific product recommendations, why not get in touch with our stylists, who can source pieces just for you and your space with our Design Lab by Livingetc Find service.

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