John Lewis' Outdoor Rattan Lighting Feels Like Proper Indoor Lighting and Brings a Calm Ambience to a Garden

These bohemian outdoor lights are stylish, wireless, and surprisingly affordable — what's not to love?

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Lg Outdoor Orta Woven Rattan Rechargeable Garden Table Lamp, 28cm, Natural
(Image credit: LG Outdoor)

It's no secret that lighting can make or break the design of a room, and your outdoor space is no different. And if it's a boho, laidback vibe you're hoping to create in your garden this summer, rattan lighting is the way to go.

For so long, options for buying garden lighting have been somewhat... uninspiring, with the same boring fairy lights and non-descript lanterns making the rounds year after year. So, when I saw John Lewis's chic selection of rattan lights, it's safe to say my interest was piqued.

You see, these pieces don't just look great; they're also fantastically practical, too. They take only five hours to reach full charge, and thanks to the remote-controlled system, you can adjust the light intensity to your choosing. Weatherproof, wireless, and rechargeable, they are as functional as they are stylish, and they don't cost a fortune, either.

Complete the Look

If you love these, why not complete the look with some rattan garden furniture for the full Ibiza effect?

For specific product recommendations, why not get in touch with our stylists, who can source pieces just for you and your space with our Design Lab by Livingetc Find service.

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Maya Glantz
Maya Glantz
Design Writer

Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.