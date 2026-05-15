This Brass Outdoor Pendant Light Is So Pretty, I'd Style It Indoors — Plus, It's Portable and Rechargeable
Bring decorative lighting to your outdoor space without needing to call the electrician
Moroccan-inspired outdoor spaces, in my opinion, have mastered the art of atmospheric lighting. Beautiful brass lanterns against terracotta walls, layered textiles, and candlelit courtyards that feel irresistibly inviting and the perfect place to watch the sun set. That same warm, glowing look is now finding its way into modern outdoor spaces, but with updated, more adaptable lighting options.
Portable pendant lights, especially rechargeable brass designs like the Billie and Ben outdoor pendants from Pooky, bring decorative character without the need for hardwiring. They make it easy to transform your outdoor space into a contemporary riad, bringing together indoor styling with outdoor practicality in warm metallic finishes to produce beautifully soft garden lighting.
These outdoor pendant lights are also incredibly versatile — you can hang them from pergolas, shepherd’s hooks, or even bring them indoors as sculptural accent lighting. Because they are rechargeable, they’re flexible enough to move wherever the mood (or evening) takes you.
The Billie comes in a conical shape in gleaming brass, dotted with Moorish-inspired cut-outs that cast a mesmerizing light when the sun sets. Rechargeable, with no tangling of cables or extension leads.
The only thing to consider is that they are not waterproof, so it is important to bring them inside when that summer rain inevitably falls.
Stylish Alternatives
Atmospheric and versatile, these solar lanterns can be used to line a pathway, hang above an outdoor seating area, or even illuminate a table. Made from high-quality metal with an IP65 waterproof rating and fitted with a solar panel, they are durably designed for garden use.
This Rattan LED Solar Pendant Light also offers a modern boho feel with its woven design that casts warm, inviting light. Powered by an integrated solar panel with a rechargeable battery, it’s a stylish, energy‑efficient addition to covered patios or seating areas.
In a pale green hue, this flexible solar-powered indoor-outdoor light can be hung wherever you need it, or used as a table lamp for your outdoor dining area. It charges during the day and turns on automatically when it gets dark.
An outdoor pendant light offers convenience and design freedom. When you're not tied to wiring or fixed ceiling points, lighting can work dynamically — it can be moved, layered, and restyled seasonally. Brass finishes like Pooky’s feel luxurious and elevated enough to be styled indoors, which is why they’re increasingly being used in dining rooms and bedrooms, not just gardens.
The rechargeable and solar options also make it easier to experiment with ambience without committing to installation, especially in rented homes or flexible outdoor setups. It's the perfect way to immediately inject atmosphere and visual interest, without having to commit to the piece in an exact location forever. It's not hard to see why they're one of this year's biggest outdoor lighting trends.
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Eve Williams is a London-based journalist and writer covering culture at the intersection of fashion, film, food, interiors, and internet phenomena. She has recently completed her MA in Magazine Journalism at City, University of London. Her work explores emerging shifts in visual culture and contemporary taste... from luxury trends and screen storytelling to the evolving politics of consumption and identity. She has written for Hunger, Hero, 10 Magazine, Polyester Zine, and more.