Moroccan-inspired outdoor spaces, in my opinion, have mastered the art of atmospheric lighting. Beautiful brass lanterns against terracotta walls, layered textiles, and candlelit courtyards that feel irresistibly inviting and the perfect place to watch the sun set. That same warm, glowing look is now finding its way into modern outdoor spaces, but with updated, more adaptable lighting options.

Portable pendant lights, especially rechargeable brass designs like the Billie and Ben outdoor pendants from Pooky, bring decorative character without the need for hardwiring. They make it easy to transform your outdoor space into a contemporary riad, bringing together indoor styling with outdoor practicality in warm metallic finishes to produce beautifully soft garden lighting.

These outdoor pendant lights are also incredibly versatile — you can hang them from pergolas, shepherd’s hooks, or even bring them indoors as sculptural accent lighting. Because they are rechargeable, they’re flexible enough to move wherever the mood (or evening) takes you.

Pooky Lighting Billie Rechargeable Outdoor Pendant in Brass £115 at Pooky The Billie comes in a conical shape in gleaming brass, dotted with Moorish-inspired cut-outs that cast a mesmerizing light when the sun sets. Rechargeable, with no tangling of cables or extension leads. The only thing to consider is that they are not waterproof, so it is important to bring them inside when that summer rain inevitably falls. Pooky Lighting Ben Rechargeable Outdoor Pendant in Brass £115 at Pooky Like the Billie, the light is cordless and rechargeable; however, it offers a more rounded shape, emphasizing the warmth of the magical constellation-shaped light it emits.

Stylish Alternatives

An outdoor pendant light offers convenience and design freedom. When you're not tied to wiring or fixed ceiling points, lighting can work dynamically — it can be moved, layered, and restyled seasonally. Brass finishes like Pooky’s feel luxurious and elevated enough to be styled indoors, which is why they’re increasingly being used in dining rooms and bedrooms, not just gardens.

The rechargeable and solar options also make it easier to experiment with ambience without committing to installation, especially in rented homes or flexible outdoor setups. It's the perfect way to immediately inject atmosphere and visual interest, without having to commit to the piece in an exact location forever. It's not hard to see why they're one of this year's biggest outdoor lighting trends.

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