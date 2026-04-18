I'm Obsessed With This Modern Take on a 'Chamberstick' From H&M's New Outdoor Lighting Collection — It's Whimsical, Wireless, and Keeps Your Space Well-Lit

But it's only one of the stylish designs worth shopping from H&M Home's new outdoor lighting collection

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H&amp;M Home Candle-Like Rechargeable Lamp
(Image credit: H&M Home)

When you’re thinking ahead to lounging in your sunny garden this summer, your mind probably doesn’t conjure images of darkness. But it’s often the slow fade into evening that lingers longest in our memories: plates picked clean, drinks nursed to the last sip, conversations softening under candlelight.

This is where good garden lighting earns its keep, turning a dimming outdoor space into something magical and stretching those golden hours well into the night. As a candle devotee, this clever candle-like table lamp from H&M Home's new outdoor lighting collection immediately caught my eye. Portable, rechargeable, and outdoor-ready, it captures that flickering, sun-warmed feeling and holds onto it after dusk, especially when scattered across a table or dotted around a seating area.

Available in beige or black, it is a modern, minimalist riff on the 16th-century 'chamberstick', once an essential for navigating shadowy homes. Traditionally, these featured a lipped pan base with a socket to slot your burning candle in, catching any dripping wax in the dish. It calls to mind the Gothic Romantic interior trend we're seeing in 2026, but in a way that feels super contemporary, and frankly, cool.

This modern interpretation is just one stylish piece in H&M’s new outdoor lighting collection. And as the evenings get longer, it’s worth snapping up ASAP — these pieces will sell out.

H&M isn’t the only high street retailer unveiling its outdoor lighting ahead of summer: IKEA has done the same, and these solar-powered outdoor lanterns look so ethereal.

Olivia Emily
Contributor

Olivia Emily is one of the most exciting new talents in consumer lifestyle journalism. Currently finishing off a Masters in Journalism at the City University, London, she has quickly proved herself at being adept on reporting on new interiors trends. A regular contributor to Livingetc, she is brilliant at being able to decode information for our audience.