I love to romanticize life by creating little rituals in my home. I'm not talking about anything big: it could be as simple as lighting a candle, making the bed, or brewing yourself a hot drink. But what makes each of those small moments special is when you have something pretty, sentimental, or just simply new to do it with.

Buying yourself a mug, a candle you've always wanted, a fresh set of sheets; those little (or more indulgent) gifts to yourself truly are the ones that keep on giving, day after day. And that's what my Payday Edit is full of this month. There's an Austin Austin hand cream with the prettiest packaging, Ichendorf glassware from Westwing that looks like it's bloomed straight from the garden, and even a stylish Eva Solo grater from Amazon that I saw while on holiday in Bologna that'll always remind me of the trip.

So, if you're looking for a little something special (or maybe even a big one) to spoil yourself with this payday, don't wait for someone else to do it. In the words of the one and only Miley Cyrus, buy yourself the flowers. And here are a few ideas for where and how to do it.

Looking for something more specific? Reach out to our Design Lab by Livingetc stylists, who can source exactly what you need for you — and for free!

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