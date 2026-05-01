The decluttering is done for the season (hopefully), and now you're looking to refresh your space. Where to start? Indoors or out? On my payday wish list this month is a little bit of everything: there's fringed parasols and Palo Santo incense. There's a gorgeous linen bed throw (it's time to shed those heavy layers) and a groovy, Space Age-y floor lamp, pretty brass pendant lights for your garden, and even a design-y picnic basket.

Colors are bright, fabrics are light — there's just something so fun about styling your home this time of the year. In terms of newness, I've just discovered a vibe-y new drinks brand, Club Mera, and it's delicious, pre-mixed (and non-alcoholic!) Bitter Blood Orange Aperitivo. Elsewhere, the effortlessly stylish Sophie Lou Jacobsen just dropped a new 'Disco Aperitivo' collection inspired by 1970s and 80s Italian disco glamour. It includes a copper cigarette box and a Swarovski crystal 'ash tray,' which has me questioning: could smoking be cool again?

Payday couldn't have hit at a better time this month. The weather is good, it feels like every weekend is a long one, and vibes are very, very high. So go on, treat yourself to something nice to celebrate the season. Here's what's on my list.

If you're focusing specifically on shopping for your outdoors — and fair enough — make sure you check out Livingetc's guide to the best garden furniture brands before you commit. We've got you covered for both style and quality.

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