Just Got Paid? These 24 Vibe-y Home Buys That Caught a Design-Obsessed Editor's Eye This Month Are the Perfect End-of-Month Treat
From fringed parasols to Space Age-y lamps, squiggly mirrors, and splatterware, payday couldn't have come at a better time
The decluttering is done for the season (hopefully), and now you're looking to refresh your space. Where to start? Indoors or out? On my payday wish list this month is a little bit of everything: there's fringed parasols and Palo Santo incense. There's a gorgeous linen bed throw (it's time to shed those heavy layers) and a groovy, Space Age-y floor lamp, pretty brass pendant lights for your garden, and even a design-y picnic basket.
Colors are bright, fabrics are light — there's just something so fun about styling your home this time of the year. In terms of newness, I've just discovered a vibe-y new drinks brand, Club Mera, and it's delicious, pre-mixed (and non-alcoholic!) Bitter Blood Orange Aperitivo. Elsewhere, the effortlessly stylish Sophie Lou Jacobsen just dropped a new 'Disco Aperitivo' collection inspired by 1970s and 80s Italian disco glamour. It includes a copper cigarette box and a Swarovski crystal 'ash tray,' which has me questioning: could smoking be cool again?
Payday couldn't have hit at a better time this month. The weather is good, it feels like every weekend is a long one, and vibes are very, very high. So go on, treat yourself to something nice to celebrate the season. Here's what's on my list.
If you're focusing specifically on shopping for your outdoors — and fair enough — make sure you check out Livingetc's guide to the best garden furniture brands before you commit. We've got you covered for both style and quality.
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Emma is the Interiors Editor at Livingetc. She formerly worked on Homes To Love, writing about all things design for some of Australia’s top interior publications, including Australian House & Garden and Belle. Before that, she produced content for CULTIVER, where she found an appreciation for filling your home with high-quality, beautiful things. At Livingetc, Emma explores the big design questions — from styling to colors, interior trends, and home tours. She’s travelled to Copenhagen for 3daysofdesign, to Paris for Déco Off and Maison&Objet, and has attended design events in London, including WOW!house and Clerkenwell Design Week. Outside of work, you’ll find her elbow-deep at an antique store, moving her sofa for the 70th time, or mentally renovating every room she walks into.