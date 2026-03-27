Considering I spend most of my days scrolling through the coolest new homewares to buy, it would be all too easy for my flat to descend into cluttered chaos (albeit a very stylish version of it). I've had to enact very strict rules when it comes to shopping for pieces for my home, which mostly involve a 'cooling off' period to make sure it's a considered purchase, not simply an impulse. I've just gone a whole month without buying anything, and now, my shopping cart is crammed with homewares I haven't been able to stop thinking about.

A Gaetano Pesce resin vase has been at the top of my wishlist since I first discovered one in a homewares store in NYC a few years back. It's certainly an investment, and a very out-there vibe, so when I saw this white version at Selfridges recently, I felt like it was the perfect middle ground. Could it finally be time to commit?

Similarly, this month I was invited to visit the new Heal's store in Bath, where I discovered the brand's collaboration with artist Clare Dudeney, and fell head over heels for her collage cushions. The detailed chain stitch embroidery adds so much character, and the color combinations are so vibrant yet somehow soothing.

Plus, there's loads more. Candles, mirrors, cushions, lamps, clocks, cutlery, and even cocktail picks that ooze with springtime vibrancy and a certain joie de vivre. Basically, I've heavily considered the homewares below, so you can confidently shop without the wait. You're welcome.

Scrolled this far and didn't quite see something you like? Perhaps you'll find something in our edit of the best 'new-in' homewares from March.

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