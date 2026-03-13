Spring has officially sprung in the homeware world. The color palettes of the new-in section are shifting to softer, pastel tones, and summer-inspired outdoor decor is starting to creep onto the shelves. Of course, that means that there are plenty of new homewares to shop — and trust me, I've been shopping.

What is there to look forward to? For starters, home decor this month is turning more playful, more colorful, and certainly, a bit more indicative of warmer weather. There's pink, frosted glassware, bold table lamps, and even our first taste of outdoor furniture — it's an exciting mix if you are more than ready for sunshine (like me). Basically, March's homeware drops keep the stylish whimsy from February's new-in homewares, but with a firm step away from winter and towards spring (thankfully).

Have I piqued your interest? Take a break from spring cleaning plans and treat yourself to a scroll through my carefully curated, newly stocked home decor list. I have a feeling these styles are going to sell out.

