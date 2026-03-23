There is no aura stronger than the seductive glamour of the nightlife in late 1970s New York City. Behind a velvet rope at 254 West 54th Street in Midtown Manhattan, actresses, musicians, and dedicated revellers came together for a night of hedonism wrapped in red velvet and illuminated by disco balls. And nearly 50 years later, this infamous club remains a household name in pop culture and design: Studio 54. Disco never dies, baby.

While we may be slightly envious of parties past, the impact this nightclub had on style still permeates contemporary interior design trends. For one, Studio 54 was erected in the former Gallo Theater and CBS Studio, and much of that former theatrical design was incorporated into the club's design scheme — along with many unbridled improvements, of course. Amongst the fog, stage lights, and balloons sat long and low furniture, bountiful chrome decor and mirrors, oxblood walls, and vinyl bars for the DJs.

Sounds familiar, no? The disco influence is alive and well. The minimalistic designs that dominated the past decade are being replaced with more theatrical and vintage references. We see it in the deep, moody color palettes, metallic details, and mid-century pieces that still define our homes today.

So, why not draw inspiration from the cultural deity that was Studio 54 in your own space, whether that's a listening room, living room, or bedroom? Below are 24 decor pieces that I think would make the clubgoers proud.

There is the 'disco ball' aesthetic (which is great when done well), and then there is the Studio 54 disco aesthetic. The latter is one that transcends trends and continues to influence interior design today.

For more ways to bring your favorite retro-inspired looks to your home, be sure to subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors