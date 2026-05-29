These 'Planter Feet' Make Your Pots Look So Much More Stylish, While Improving Air Flow and Preventing Water Rings
These stylish raisers might seem like a small spruce, but they'll make your houseplants look so much nicer
Planter feet are small raisers that daintily slide under the base of your pots. Not only do they lift your plant pots off the floor, but they also enhance the style factor in a simple yet impactful way.
It's the little things that make your indoor garden stand out, and planter feet are my mini obsession of the moment. And it's definitely more attractive once you find out that these subtle accessories improve plant care, too.
So, here are my favorite stylish planter feet to shop, and why you should give your pots a raise.
These small chrome home accessories are my top choice. But if you're a minimalist, Ferm Living also has some chic Carob Brown Planter Feet.
If you're keeping on theme with biophilic colors, these pot feet from Woodlodge are a glossy option.
And if you're decorating with terracotta pots, then play the matching game with these classic planter feet.
Why Should You Use Planter Feet?
One of my biggest pet peeves with indoor planters is when you're left with water rings etched into the floor or the table your pots have been styled on. Planter feet lift your pots so the base can dry without inking the surface, and it also improves air circulation for planters with a drainage hole.
So, if you're decorating with plants around your indoor spaces, it might be time to treat your cultivars to these functionally stylish accessories. But if all you're after is giving your plants a boost, then here are some footed planters to get the job done.
Mixed materials in any form are such a win. And this dual-tone finish from West Elm is perfect for houseplant minimalism.
Goth gardens or not, this almost bobbin-footed planter from Westwing has a special place on my wishlist.
FAQs
Are Planter Feet Necessary for Outdoor Pots?
No, planter feet are not a must-have for outdoor pots. However, if you're container gardening on your patio or porch, it's a nice way to help your plants breathe a little more and look a bit better, too.
Another trend I'm loving that literally and aesthetically elevates your indoor garden is plinths, pedestals, and plant stands. And for more design ideas to make every corner of your home feel considered, sign up for the Livingetc newsletter.
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Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.