Every year, there’s that first proper stretch of warm weather that changes everything. Suddenly, the idea of staying indoors feels completely wrong, and all you want is to be outside with friends, food, and a blanket somewhere in the sun. And if this UK heatwave delivers, picnic season is going to arrive faster than expected.

Looking at the spring trends for 2026, it’s clear that this season is leaning into color, playfulness, and pieces that feel light and easy to carry with you. It’s less about overthinking and more about creating a setup that feels relaxed but still stylish.

For me, it always starts with the base. Something that makes the whole thing easier. That’s why I keep going back to the M&S Wicker Picnic Hamper with Wine Holder. It has that classic woven look that instantly feels right for spring and summer, but it’s the wine holder that makes it. It’s practical, it keeps everything in place, and it’s one of those details that makes you wonder why all picnic baskets don’t come like this. It just makes the whole plan feel more effortless.

Because a good picnic isn’t just about what you bring. It’s about how it all comes together. The colors, the textures, the little details that make it feel like more than just lunch on the grass. This collection is all about that. Pieces that look good, feel fun, and actually make sense to use.

If you’re still in the mood to browse, or you feel like your summer setup is missing something, our interiors editor Emma Breslin has pulled together even more in The Fifty spring collection. It’s the kind of edit you dip into when you want fresh ideas without overthinking it.

And if you want more of these, the kind of finds you’d usually have to search for yourself, subscribe to Livingetc’s newsletter. It’s where the best pieces land first, before everyone else gets to them.

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