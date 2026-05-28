While your standard BBQ gets the job done, the most design-forward outdoor kitchens look a little more considered these days. It's not just about integrating your cooker into the cabinets, but finding an appliance that adds to the spectacle: think specialist charcoal smokers, sleek built-in grills, and pretty pizza ovens.

But there is one in particular that has a cult-like following (and for good reason): the Big Green Egg. A kamado multi-cooker made with a heavy-duty ceramic developed by NASA, this grill can double as a smoker, slow-cooker, oven, and now, thanks to this clever Big Green Egg Pizza Oven Wedge, a pizza oven.

The biggest selling point of cooking on a Big Green Egg is the wide range of ways you can do it, and now that I know I can convert it into a glossy, sculptural pizza oven, I'm officially sold.

Big Green Egg Pizza Oven Wedge £140 at Borough Kitchen Transform your Big Green Egg into a modern take on a traditional brick pizza oven with this clever wedge. Made from sturdy cast aluminum, the two separate pieces are joined together and can be positioned around the lid to keep the grill slightly ajar, so you can seamlessly slide pizzas and flatbreads in and out, and check on them while they cook. It's worth noting, though, that it's only compatible with the Large Big Green Egg.

Not just a one-trick pony like most pizza ovens, the Big Green Egg can be used from the start to the finish of your cooking process. For extra-flavorful, smoky meat, use your Big Green Egg to grill sausages or steak, then turn the heat down low for succulent, slow-cooked pulled pork.

In terms of vegetables, soften and char aubergines and peppers, slow-cook onions so they're lovely and jammy, and use the grill to caramelize pineapple slices. Then build your pizza (don't forget cheese!), and bake it hot and fast for the perfect finish.

If you're going to be using your Big Green Egg to cook pizza, it pays to have a few important pizza oven accessories on hand, and these are some of the best.

Big Green Egg Aluminium Pizza Peel £50 at Borough Kitchen An essential accessory, this aluminum pizza peel is lightweight and well-balanced, and features a soft grip handle to help keep your hands away from the heat. It's designed for the Big Green Egg, but would work with pretty much any pizza oven. Dunelm Mezzaluna Pizza Cutter £8 at Dunelm Slice your pizza like a pro with this traditional cutting tool. It's lightweight, has easy-to-grip acacia wood handles that look really rustic, and slices in just one quick motion thanks to its stainless steel blade. Big Green Egg Pizza / Baking Stone £80 at Borough Kitchen This baking stone will make your Big Green Egg feel like an authentic brick pizza oven. Designed to draw moisture out of your dough like a sponge, it leaves you with a pizza base that's crisp — so no need to worry about soggy bottoms!

Alternatively, if you don't have the space for a Big Green Egg, but still want to be able to cook delicious pizzas, Livingtc's deputy editor Debbie Black has reviewed all the best models, and these are three she highly recommends.

Ooni Koda 12 Gas Fuel Portable Outdoor Pizza Oven £239.20 at John Lewis When it comes to pizza ovens, few brands do it quite as well as Ooni. The Koda model can reach temperatures of 500°C, and cooks Neapolitan-style pizzas in 60 seconds flat. Designed with portability in mind, it even comes with foldable legs for compact storage and easy transport. Gozney Arc Lite Pizza Oven £349.99 at gozney.com As well as being seriously compact and sleek in design, this Gozney pizza oven heats up in just fifteen minutes, and can even be used at lower temperatures to roast meats and vegetables. Plus, it also comes with a three-year guarantee. VonHaus BBQ Pizza Oven Outdoor £44.99 at Amazon UK While Debbie hasn't personally tested this pizza oven, if you're looking for something small and affordable, this grill topper lets you transform any hooded gas or charcoal barbecue into a pizza oven. It’s super compact, has built-in side handles, and will cook your pizza in just ninety seconds.

Serving your food on oven-to-table trays and dishes is a great hack for minimizing the washing-up you're left with. But what about if you're cooking on the barbecue? The Falcon Enamelware x Big Green Egg collection includes stylish trays, plates, and dishes that can be taken straight from the flames to the outdoor table.

For more inspiration, subscribe to Livingetc's newsletter.