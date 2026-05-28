This Clever 'Wedge' Transforms Your Big Green Egg Grill Into This Season's Most Stylish Pizza Oven
It's another versatile way to use your ceramic grill, but this time, you can create pizza al fresco
While your standard BBQ gets the job done, the most design-forward outdoor kitchens look a little more considered these days. It's not just about integrating your cooker into the cabinets, but finding an appliance that adds to the spectacle: think specialist charcoal smokers, sleek built-in grills, and pretty pizza ovens.
But there is one in particular that has a cult-like following (and for good reason): the Big Green Egg. A kamado multi-cooker made with a heavy-duty ceramic developed by NASA, this grill can double as a smoker, slow-cooker, oven, and now, thanks to this clever Big Green Egg Pizza Oven Wedge, a pizza oven.
The biggest selling point of cooking on a Big Green Egg is the wide range of ways you can do it, and now that I know I can convert it into a glossy, sculptural pizza oven, I'm officially sold.
Transform your Big Green Egg into a modern take on a traditional brick pizza oven with this clever wedge. Made from sturdy cast aluminum, the two separate pieces are joined together and can be positioned around the lid to keep the grill slightly ajar, so you can seamlessly slide pizzas and flatbreads in and out, and check on them while they cook. It's worth noting, though, that it's only compatible with the Large Big Green Egg.
Not just a one-trick pony like most pizza ovens, the Big Green Egg can be used from the start to the finish of your cooking process. For extra-flavorful, smoky meat, use your Big Green Egg to grill sausages or steak, then turn the heat down low for succulent, slow-cooked pulled pork.
In terms of vegetables, soften and char aubergines and peppers, slow-cook onions so they're lovely and jammy, and use the grill to caramelize pineapple slices. Then build your pizza (don't forget cheese!), and bake it hot and fast for the perfect finish.
If you're going to be using your Big Green Egg to cook pizza, it pays to have a few important pizza oven accessories on hand, and these are some of the best.
Alternatively, if you don't have the space for a Big Green Egg, but still want to be able to cook delicious pizzas, Livingtc's deputy editor Debbie Black has reviewed all the best models, and these are three she highly recommends.
When it comes to pizza ovens, few brands do it quite as well as Ooni. The Koda model can reach temperatures of 500°C, and cooks Neapolitan-style pizzas in 60 seconds flat. Designed with portability in mind, it even comes with foldable legs for compact storage and easy transport.
While Debbie hasn't personally tested this pizza oven, if you're looking for something small and affordable, this grill topper lets you transform any hooded gas or charcoal barbecue into a pizza oven. It’s super compact, has built-in side handles, and will cook your pizza in just ninety seconds.
Serving your food on oven-to-table trays and dishes is a great hack for minimizing the washing-up you're left with. But what about if you're cooking on the barbecue? The Falcon Enamelware x Big Green Egg collection includes stylish trays, plates, and dishes that can be taken straight from the flames to the outdoor table.
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Georgia is a freelance writer, based in South London. She started out in the homes and interiors space, writing for the likes of Good Homes Magazine and Grand Designs, before joining the HuffPost UK team as a Shopping Writer. Since going freelance in June 2023, she can primarily be found writing for the likes of GLAMOUR UK, British GQ, and ES Best (and Livingetc) — covering off everything from the top current interior design trends, to edits of the current must-have home products.