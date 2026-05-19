It's that time of year when we're all going to start spending more time outdoors, and with that, a decent chunk of time dreaming up some grand plans for what to do with our gardens. But, if you're in need of some inspiration, I think I've found just the thing.

This May, at the annual Royal Chelsea Flower Show, kitchen brand Neptune has launched its very first outdoor kitchen. It's like a classic Shaker-style cabinetry kitchen taken outside with a modern, luxurious feel. It's a design that offers the same quality you'd expect to find inside the home, with materials designed to withstand the great outdoors.

The idea behind the collection is rooted in the vision of the garden as an extension of the home. As Neptune's design director, Fred Horluck says, "The garden is an extension of your living space, and Broadway is our next step in adopting this seamless approach to living. It's an outdoor kitchen that can be used to celebrate every season, while providing the freedom and fun of cooking al fresco."

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And, as we enter the full swing of outdoor hosting and al fresco dining, there's no time like the present to make sure your entertaining space is up to scratch. So, if your decade-old barbecue is looking a little worse for wear, or you're just ready to upgrade your outdoor dining setup this summer, this should be going straight to the top of your wishlist.

Thanks to the seated bar area, you don't even need an outdoor dining table with this set. (Image credit: Neptune)

Crafted from solid, engineered timber, one of the best woods for outdoor furniture, and a notably durable material, the furniture is finished in Neptune's recognizable Cactus shade, a delightful spin on the popular sage green kitchen look, making for a timeless and playful finish. For the kitchen worktop, Neptune has used UV-resistant, thermal shock-proof Dekton, which is not only extremely easy to clean and maintain, but also super elegant and chic in style.

As with Neptune's classic kitchen designs, the Broadway is a modular system, which allows the individual to adapt and adjust the design to perfectly suit their space. That means sprawling fields and small patios alike can make use of this collection. With seven cabinet sizes available, Neptune's in-house design team can assist you in finding the best kitchen layout for your space, whether that be a narrow galley kitchen or a larger, open-plan design.

"We've taken our traditional modular approach to the new Broadway collection so that it can be configured to fit any garden. With each cabinet, we've used angled panel trims to ensure water run-off and added drainage holes inside," explains lead designer, Mike Charlton.

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Understanding just how personal our cooking spaces are, Neptune also leaves you plenty of space to explore the best options for kitchen appliances. Although the design team can help source items from the brand's preferred partners, Big Green Egg and Beefeater Grill, both known for their high-quality grills and barbeques, if you have a pre-existing appliance or something specific in mind, you can also source them yourself.

As of 18th May, this design is officially available for purchase through Neptune's design service. Through this system, you'll work directly with a designer and a project installation manager who will personalize the kitchen to fit the exact configuration of your garden.

Accessorize Your Outdoor Kitchen

Neptune Walcot Teak Outdoor Garden Bar Stool £299 at Neptune Launched ahead of the rest of the collection, these outdoor bar stools feature a comfortable, saddle-style seat and a relaxed, elegant silhouette. Big Green Egg Big Green Egg Medium Ceramic Kamado Barbecue Grill Charcoal Grill £2,321.99 at Amazon UK Arguably one of the most iconic grills on the market, the Big Green Egg is a fan-favorite among novice grillers and professional BBQ-chefs alike. The Big Green Egg is so much more than just a grill, too. It can also be used as a rotisserie, a smoker, and even as a pizza oven. KALAHOL 7-In-1 Bbq Tools Set Extra Thick Stainless Steel Grill Tool Set £19.97 at Amazon UK Before you can become a certified BBQ master, you're going to need the right gear, and this 7-in-1 set has got you covered for all your grilling-needs.

Of course, no outdoor kitchen is truly complete without some good lighting. And to light your space in style this year, these are the latest outdoor lighting trends to inspire you.

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