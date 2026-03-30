I Asked Interior Designers What They'd Buy From Soho Home's New Outdoor Collection for "Garden Spaces That Feel as Considered and Layered as Interiors"

From outdoor sofas to tables, accessories, and dining chairs, these were the pieces that stood out to those who know best

Ellis Cochrane's avatar
By
published
in Features
Soho Home outdoor collection by the pool, sofas, loungers, parasols, and side tables
(Image credit: Soho Home)

With spring well underway, now is the perfect time to start thinking about getting your garden ready for the better weather. And if I were you, Soho Home’s new outdoor collection is the first place I'd go to do it.

It should come as no surprise, but the edit is bursting with pieces that embody this year's biggest outdoor furniture trends; pieces that blur the lines between indoor and outdoor spaces. We're collectively moving "towards garden spaces that feel as considered and layered as interiors," designer Rebecca Hughes tells me.

So, with a collection that looks this good, how do you know where to start? For that, I asked some of the top interior and garden designers to share which pieces they'd shop from Soho Home’s outdoor collection and why. Here's what they picked, broken down by category, to make it all the easier for you to browse. Now you can call your outdoor space professionally styled — you're welcome.

Outdoor Accessories

Smaller outdoor accessories are a terrific way to update the overall look or general practicality of your outdoor space, without having to move too many things around. Here's how to add immediate impact.

Outdoor Sofas

When it comes to indoor-outdoor-style furniture, your sofa takes up the most square footage, which is why it's so important to choose the right style. And you won't go wrong with these three.

Outdoor Seating

If your current outdoor dining chairs could do with a serious upgrade — mine have definitely seen better days after a particularly harsh winter — or you want to prioritize relaxation, these three seating options would do it in style.

Outdoor Tables

Gone are the days of outdoor tables that almost feel like an afterthought. Instead of boxy shapes or plain metal, Soho Home's new collection embraces curves and sculpture in a luxurious yet effective way.

Want even more inspiration? Several designers have shared their must-have outdoor furniture picks for 2026, with a range of different retailers and price points included.

And if you're still not sure about how you'd like to style your outdoor space for the summer, sign up for Livingetc's newsletter to have tips and tricks delivered straight to your inbox.

Ellis Cochrane
Ellis Cochrane
Contributing Writer

Ellis Cochrane is a freelance interiors journalist based in Scotland. With over six years covering everything from expert tips and tricks, to advice and product roundups for publications such as Ideal Home, Real Homes, The Telegraph, The English Home, House Beautiful, Country Living and more, she prides herself on rigorously testing the kinds of products that make life that bit easier and sharing the latest home releases that you won't want to miss.

With an extensive number of Pinterest boards for every room in her hypothetical dream home, Ellis is hoping to finally get her foot on the property ladder this year. 