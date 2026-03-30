With spring well underway, now is the perfect time to start thinking about getting your garden ready for the better weather. And if I were you, Soho Home’s new outdoor collection is the first place I'd go to do it.

It should come as no surprise, but the edit is bursting with pieces that embody this year's biggest outdoor furniture trends; pieces that blur the lines between indoor and outdoor spaces. We're collectively moving "towards garden spaces that feel as considered and layered as interiors," designer Rebecca Hughes tells me.

So, with a collection that looks this good, how do you know where to start? For that, I asked some of the top interior and garden designers to share which pieces they'd shop from Soho Home’s outdoor collection and why. Here's what they picked, broken down by category, to make it all the easier for you to browse. Now you can call your outdoor space professionally styled — you're welcome.

Outdoor Accessories

Smaller outdoor accessories are a terrific way to update the overall look or general practicality of your outdoor space, without having to move too many things around. Here's how to add immediate impact.

Soho Home Tuuci Octagonal Parasol in Ibiza Farmhouse £6,995 at Soho Home "A garden parasol is often the last thing people think about, but it's often the first thing you notice," says interior designer Simon Mayhew, founder of TXTURED. "I love the double-tiered effect on this one, and that red trim is super chic. The detail that makes it feel designed rather than default." Rebecca Hughes agrees. "The resurgence of traditional cabana-style parasols, with their scalloped edges, speaks to a renewed appreciation for heritage design and resort-inspired elegance. These pieces feel both nostalgic and elevated, transforming practical elements into decorative focal points." Soho Home Georgia Outdoor Side Table £995 at Soho Home Rebecca also seriously rates this marble-topped side table, particularly for its "tactile, architectural, and timeless" design. "Fluted details bring a quiet sense of rhythm to a space," she adds. "On this side table, the vertical fluting adds depth and shadow without visual noise — it softens the mass of the piece while celebrating craftsmanship, allowing the furniture to feel both grounded and elegant." Soho Home Tyros Outdoor Footstool in Natural Geometric £795 at Soho Home If you don't have the space for a sun lounger but still want to put your feet up at the end of a long day, this retro-inspired footstool boasts an especially attractive geometric-patterned seat. It's always handy to have an extra seat or two for summer get-togethers, too.

Outdoor Sofas

When it comes to indoor-outdoor-style furniture, your sofa takes up the most square footage, which is why it's so important to choose the right style. And you won't go wrong with these three.

Soho Home Gaspard Three Seater Outdoor Sofa in Off White £5,995 at Soho Home Universally loved by designers, the Gaspard Outdoor Sofa "has the sensibility of an indoor sofa, which is exactly what I think good outdoor furniture should aspire to," says Andrew Griffiths, founder of A New Day Design. Not only that, but "the proportions feel generous and inviting, and the upholstery softens the whole piece in a way that makes you want to properly settle into it," he adds. "I love the subtle detailing in the frame and feet — it lifts it just enough to feel considered. The muted green tone of the piping will work beautifully against planting, allowing it to sit naturally within a garden rather than feeling imposed on it." Soho Home Theodore Outdoor Sofa in Babington House Stripe £4,295 at Soho Home Taking inspiration from the designs at Soho House 40 Greek Street, why not recreate the look of a poolside retreat with the wonderful striped Theodore Outdoor Sofa? "The combination of iroko wood and brass finish is so classy here," says Joel Donovan, founder of The Interiors Concierge. "A simple shape which can easily be placed in a garden, terrace, or indoor/outdoor space like a garden room, it's also long enough to stretch out and read a book on." Soho Home Fawn Outdoor Three Seater Sofa in Sage £3,995 at Soho Home "Sage and dusty greens have been gradually replacing the grays and navies that dominated the last decade," says designer Simon Mayhew. That's why he's picked the Fawn Outdoor Sofa. "The sage linen sits beautifully in a garden without competing with the planting," he explains. "I'd style it with terracotta pots, trailing greenery, and a linen throw in a warm, natural tone. Add a low stone side table, and you're practically in Puglia."

Outdoor Seating

If your current outdoor dining chairs could do with a serious upgrade — mine have definitely seen better days after a particularly harsh winter — or you want to prioritize relaxation, these three seating options would do it in style.

Soho Home Fawn Outdoor Dining Chair in Sage £1,295 at Soho Home If you liked the look of the Fawn Outdoor sofa but want to update or upgrade your current outdoor dining ideas, the same plush design is also available in a dining chair. With a distinctive stainless steel wave-patterned backrest that we can't get enough of, the curved arms extend down to beautifully detailed double ball feet at their base. Soho Home Orion Outdoor Sunlounger in Off White £3,995 at Soho Home Even though Soho Home has released quite a few new sun loungers, it's the Orion that caught the eye of most designers. "The wooden details give it a slight tribal element that I love, adding real workmanship and character that you don't always find at this level," says Simon. "Resist the urge to keep everything equally restrained around it," he advises. "Go for a block-printed cotton or a graphic stripe and let the clean lines of the Orion do the editing. It's the antidote to the all-weather rattan moment, and a nod toward something with more soul." Soho Home Molina Outdoor Dining Chair in Natural £1,195 at Soho Home Another stylish outdoor dining chair, "there’s a simplicity to the Molina that I find very appealing," Andrew remarks. "The natural materiality brings warmth and tactility, which is essential outdoors, where sometimes furniture can feel a little hard or over-designed next to planting. They have a lightness to them that balances well against a heavier table. It’s the kind of piece that quietly does its job while adding a layer of texture and ease to the overall setting." The amalgamation of the solid teak frame and hand-woven, outdoor-suitable cord seat and back offers just the right amount of contrast.

Outdoor Tables

Gone are the days of outdoor tables that almost feel like an afterthought. Instead of boxy shapes or plain metal, Soho Home's new collection embraces curves and sculpture in a luxurious yet effective way.

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Soho Home Reti Outdoor Dining Table in Maroon £2,195 at Soho Home "I’m really drawn to outdoor pieces that move away from the expected color palettes of neutrals or grays, and this table does that beautifully," Andrew shares. "The maroon brings a grounded warmth that sits surprisingly comfortably in a garden setting." Nick Woodhouse, creative director of gardens at Woodhouse & Lawshares, agrees. "With back-up from other equally earthy tones, from terracotta pinks to warming caramels, it’s great to see products such as the Reti Dining Table, better reflecting the earthy and warming brown tones that are being welcomed back into our homes," he shares. "Once exiled and avoided for fear of a throwback to the seventies and eighties, the color is back, warmed up and ready for a fight." Soho Home Dayton Concrete Outdoor Coffee Table in Ochre £895 at Soho Home One of the most impactful outdoor tables from the new collection, Simon praises the Dayton's "super playful" look. Available in two warm and equally appealing hues finished in a reactive glaze, "I love the ridges on the base matched with the overall shape; that detailing gives it a tactile, almost architectural quality that makes it feel genuinely considered rather than just a functional slab," he shares. "It speaks to a broader shift toward bringing interior-level material interest outside, and the Dayton makes a strong case for why that works." Soho Home DaytonConcrete Outdoor Side Table in Ochre £495 at Soho Home If you don't necessarily have the space for the Dayton coffee table or only have a balcony or patio to play with, the smaller side table could also be a serious option. Also available in Ochre and Maroon, it's a great size while still having room for all your outdoor essentials.

Want even more inspiration? Several designers have shared their must-have outdoor furniture picks for 2026, with a range of different retailers and price points included.

And if you're still not sure about how you'd like to style your outdoor space for the summer, sign up for Livingetc's newsletter to have tips and tricks delivered straight to your inbox.