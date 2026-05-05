Creating a home for a student might sound like a modest brief: clean lines, a practical layout, and spaces that support ease. But simplicity, when done well, is rarely simple. In compact homes, especially, every decision must work harder, balancing function with atmosphere, and that careful tension defines this 36-square-meter apartment in Barcelona, designed for a young student as her first private space during her studies — a gift from her parents, and a home intended to feel both independent and deeply personal.

Though small in scale, it is far from quiet in spirit. Drawing on the playful irreverence of Ettore Sottsass and the Memphis movement, the apartment brings bold design thinking into a compact footprint, proving that even the tiniest home can feel power-packed, inspiring, and full of character.

Interior designer Yuliya Andrievskaya chose a serene warm-grey palette for the walls and ceiling to set the tone of this home, while custom furniture, rare ALPI veneer, and playful artistic accents handcrafted by the designer bring warmth, texture, and character to it. The result is a small modern home that feels far more layered than its size suggests.

"Like Memphis design, the interior celebrates individuality and challenges conventional notions of minimalism," shares the designer. (Image credit: Nelli Larsson)

The small living room is composed with a quiet, almost painterly restraint. A neutral palette forms the backdrop, allowing materiality to take the lead. The custom sofa offers a soft, easy perch, while the mirrored surface, veneer base coffee table introduces a cool, industrial note, and around it, the patterned console and shelves, crafted in "expressive wood veneer, chosen for its distinctive grain and warmth," bring rhythm and movement to the room. All art pieces were created specifically for the project, and the ceramics are handmade by Savour Ceramic.

Wherever possible, materials were sourced locally from Spanish artisans and European suppliers, supporting regional craftsmanship and sustainability, and metallic decor pieces were chosen to evoke an 80s-style vibe.

"The project draws inspiration from Mediterranean minimalism, Italian modernism, and contemporary European interiors," shares the designer. "Scandinavian design principles influenced the clean lines and functional clarity, while gallery-like compositions guided the placement of art and objects. Barcelona's architectural heritage and its culture of craftsmanship also played a key role, resulting in a layered yet cohesive aesthetic."

"The Memphis movement, particularly the work of Ettore Sottsass, had a clear influence on the project," avers the designer. Image credit: Nelli Larsson The counter stools help create a compact yet functional dining space. Image credit: Nelli Larsson

The small kitchen follows the same language of restraint, continuing the home’s quiet material rhythm. Here, the expressive wood veneer brings personality and warmth to the counters, proving that even the most functional zones can carry a sense of character, and a Carlo Nason sconce from Mazzega adds to the scheme.

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"The limited space significantly shaped — and ultimately inspired — the design," says Yuliya. "Rather than viewing it as a constraint, we approached it as an opportunity for innovation. Integrated storage maximizes efficiency, and every element was designed with intention, ensuring that the apartment feels spacious, refined, and harmonious despite its compact footprint."

The tiles on the backsplash add a handcrafted, light-catching texture, while kitchen diner stools and minimalist lighting make the space feel comfortable and usable without overwhelming its modest proportions.

"Beyond Memphis, the project draws inspiration from Mediterranean minimalism, Italian modernism of the 1980s, and contemporary European interiors," says Yuliya. (Image credit: Nelli Larsson)

The bedroom, wrapped in muted tones, is a delicate balance between function and expression. Veneer side tables bring warmth and texture, while a tiny bespoke artwork on the wall and brushed-metal wall lights introduce moments of quiet personality.

"Understanding the clients' lifestyle was essential — they sought a home that felt both practical and emotionally engaging. The family had an appreciation for bold design and individuality, and that inspired the inclusion of sculptural elements and playful accents," says the designer.

The result is a room that feels calm and efficient, but never anonymous — a compact yet highly considered space shaped as much by daily rituals as by artistic instinct. In sum, the ultimate student retreat.

The home features expressive wood veneer chosen for its distinctive grain and warmth. Image credit: Nelli Larsson The heart-shaped mirror and terrazzo walls inject personality into the small bathroom. Image credit: Nelli Larsson "The integration of bespoke cabinetry and streamlined solutions maximizes efficiency and imbues individuality," adds Yuliya. Image credit: Nelli Larsson

Interestingly, the heart of the home is the modern bathroom, where the Memphis influence comes through most vividly, especially in its nods to Ettore Sottsass.

"The heart-shaped mirror, which introduces an element of irony and delight while serving as a sculptural focal point, is my favorite detail in the home. Set against a terrazzo backdrop, it transforms an everyday object into an art piece, embodying the balance between functionality and emotional expression that defines the home," says Yuliya.

The space also channels Barcelona's vibrant, creative spirit through its material palette, light-filled atmosphere, and confident design language. Terrazzo and warm natural tones echo the city's architectural heritage, while custom cabinetry adds depth, grain, and warmth.

"Like Memphis design, the interior celebrates individuality and challenges conventional notions of minimalism by merging functionality with artistic expression," concludes Yuliya.

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