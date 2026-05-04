In a travel industry that never stops, plenty of hotel openings pass, unfortunately, unobserved. But even as things wound down ahead of the bank holiday, that wasn't the case with the just-launched W Sardinia.

A marvel of contemporary craftsmanship by acclaimed New York studio Meyer Davis, this quirky, imaginative new resort calls Poltu Quatu ("hidden port" in the local dialect) — a secluded village tucked between the glamorous Porto Cervo and the spellbinding Baia Sardinia on the northeast coast of the Italian island — its home, making for an absorbing experience filled with panoramic views over the La Maddalena Archipelago and a celebrity-approved atmosphere.

Part of the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio, the latest hotel design by Will Meyer and Gray Davis follows the success of their work on W Rome, one of the most characterful hideouts in the Italian capital, opened in 2021. If there, the duo had the Città Eterna's sumptuous palazzos and hidden-away inner courtyards to draw from, W Sardinia was envisioned "as a curated passage through land, sea, and story," they explain, adding that "the resort is shaped by the island's rugged typography, with interiors guided by movement, light, and spatial discovery."

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An inventive and, in patches, charmingly fanciful take on coastal style, W Sardinia taps into the region-specific myths, traditions, and artisanry of the island to conjure up a stay that reflects its vivid storytelling and unexpected twists — starting from the way in which it brings precious stone-like detailing, jewel tones, silver, and gold back in vogue.

At W Sardinia, Poltu Quatu, Nature Manifests in Precious Stones and Jewel Tones

Meyer Davis conceived W Sardinia "as a curated passage through land, sea, and story," the studio explains, adding that "the resort is shaped by the island's rugged typography, with interiors guided by movement, light, and spatial discovery." (Image credit: W Sardinia. Design: Meyer Davis)

Water dictates the look and flow of this place, whether inside or out. Image credit: W Sardinia. Design: Meyer Davis And blue moments hint at the beauty of Sardinia's turquoise waves. Image credit: W Sardinia. Design: Meyer Davis

The coastline W Sardinia looks onto has been given its current, dramatic silhouette by crashing waves and blowing maritime winds over the centuries. The resort, which features 157 stylishly appointed guestrooms and suites, including two penthouses, seafood-led restaurant TANIT, alongside a WET Deck pool terrace, a next-generation fitness center (FIT), and an AWAY Spa, takes that texture inside.

A reference to the cyclicality and groundedness of island life, rounded forms dominate the space, "layered in a palette of sand, stone, and sun-washed wood tones," the designers explain. The ceramic vessels, stocked by local multidisciplinary studio Pretziada, are the work of Assemini-based artist Walter Usai. The waves-reminiscent tapestries are Fabrizio Sanna's, and mix seamlessly with the abstract canvases of painter Cinzia Murgia, while aerial photography by Giuseppe Chironi restitute a bird's eye view of one of Italy's most coveted natural bays.

From Glimmering Ornaments to Functional Pieces — The W Sardinia Look in Brief

Another snippet of W Sardinia's spectacular lounge, where architecture and design are elevated to an art form. (Image credit: W Sardinia. Design: Meyer Davis)

The precious stone moment continues across the hotel, from its artfully decorated guest bedrooms... Image credit: W Sardinia. Design: Meyer Davis ...into the other corners of its vaulted lounge, its sunshine-blessed terrace, and outdoor pool area. Image credit: W Sardinia. Design: Meyer Davis

A specific detail from its irreverent scheme caught our eyes: throughout the property, from its otherworldly lounge (captured above) to its eatery's breathtaking terrace and its artfully furnished bedrooms, turquoise stone accents — a direct nod to Sardinia's coruscating sea — are everywhere, whether integrated directly in the structure of the bobbin wooden furniture that recurs across the hotel, or as pops of color in the form of one-off ceramics, textiles, paintings, and tabletops, some of which were created in collaboration with native makers and artisans.

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Here, the connection to local heritage is "expressed through sculptural forms, layered lighting, and a palette of sand, stone, and marine blues," the co-founders of Meyer Davis explain. "Natural pigments and locally sourced materials anchor the design, enhancing the sense of exploration and grounding the experience in the site."

The crystal-clear waters of Sardinia are, hands down, its most distinctive trait, and so it only makes sense that Meyer Davis is punctuated by glazed and reflective details that echo the look of precious jewelry. From pendant earrings-like, golden sconces oozing with a suffused warmth to the cerulean blue, silver, and brass rings embracing the base of the tables in the lounge, W Sardinia seemingly reinterprets ornaments into functional pieces — and we're well into it.

Shop a W Sardinia-Inspired Edit

...and make this summer's resurfacing look yours.

In love with W Sardinia? Browse our latest travel trends 2026 report for more design-inspired Mediterranean escapes, or revisit our deep dive into resort-core to explore how to keep the holiday feeling alive year-round.

Don't forget to hit our directory of valid Airbnb alternatives for design aficionados for trips that score high on style, and low on negative impact.