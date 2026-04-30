It's time to say farewell to April (already?!), but the end of the month means that it's time for another round-up of all the latest homeware news and releases you may have missed while you've been enjoying the new sunny season. When one door closes, another door opens, as they say. And let's just say, it's been a fabulous four weeks in the interior design world.

March's homeware releases were the beginning of seasonal newness; it felt like every best homeware brand was bringing out all the stops for spring — color, tableware, and travel collections. In hindsight, though, March was just the tip of the iceberg. April has proven to be brimming with interior inspiration. Expect collections of beautiful handcrafted elements, textiles that brighten your home, and all the accessories you need for a stylish spring.

A lot can happen in a month, so as my inbox fills up with news of the latest homeware launches and releases, I start curating a best-of-the-best list so you can stay in the know. Ready to explore April's interior offerings? Below is everything you need to know about the eleven most exciting releases.

1. Hommey's 'The Joy of Staying In' Collection

Image 1 of 2 Both the textures and the colors feel so soft and springy. (Image credit: Hommey) This color combination is bold, perfect for spring, and beyond. (Image credit: Hommey)

A new season means new bedding is a must — out with the heavy, winter linens and in with the new, lightweight sets. Australian-based brand Hommey is delivering spring linen sets with serious style this month, and in color combinations that make it hard to pick just one to add to cart.

In its Joy of Staying In collection, there is everything from bath towels and cozy robes to duvet covers in playful striped prints. Inspired by the era of mid century-modern design, the colorways are perfection and make the art of mixing and matching easy — the hard work has already been done for you.

2. Earl of East Released a Book, 'Home for Now'

Image 1 of 2 In this book you get different shots of real homes to inspire your design. (Image credit: Sarah Victoria Bates. Book: Earl of East, Home for Now) (Image credit: Gestalten. Book: Earl of East, Home for Now)

You can't style a coffee table without a chic stack of coffee table books. I recently had the pleasure of flipping through Earl of East's new interiors book, Home for Now, in person, and it might just be the most inspiring and stylish coffee table book of the season.

At a time when long-term renting and flexible living are redefining the idea of home, Home For Now by Earl of East explores the art of turning temporary spaces into a sanctuary. It features over 30 inspiring homes, including a Barbican flat in London, Bridgette Muller's railroad apartment in New York, and Robert Giliotti's four-bed home in LA.

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Earl of East x Gestalten Home for Now - Living Well Without Staying Long £40 at earlofeast.com

3. Oka's New Wallpaper Collection

Image 1 of 2 The prints are subtle, yet stylish to brighten and elevate any room. (Image credit: OKA) (Image credit: OKA)

Discovering OKA's selection of rechargeable lamps was a game-changer for me — every piece is so stylish you wouldn't know it's a portable light. And now, the brand is launching its first-ever wallpaper collection. For the first time in its 27-year history, OKA takes its most iconic prints onto a larger scale. And just in time for a spring refresh, might I add.

Printed in the UK, OKA's wallpaper designs sit comfortably within both neutral interiors and the growing trend for pattern-drenched spaces. Pattern clashing can be a very chic way to bring a room to life, especially at a time when interior design trends are embracing richer patterns and timeless layering.

4. Soho Lighting Company's 'Acanthus Collection'

These pendants feel so delicate and personal and can be timelessly styled in a range of interiors. (Image credit: Soho Lighting Company)

You can always count on Soho Lighting Company to deliver timeless designs with a hand-crafted touch. The brand's April launch is a collection inspired by the iconic acanthus leaf found throughout Hampton Court Palace — and particularly in the elaborate ceiling mouldings and the renowned Tijou Gates.

Each shade is individually hand-thrown in Cornish clay by ceramicist Funda Ersoysal of Studio Agni. Then the acanthus motifs are delicately carved by hand. If you want to experiment with bringing more personal, artisanal moments into your home without sacrificing timeless style, then these beautiful ceramic shades are a stunning way to start. There's a reason why this is one of Livingetc's favorite lighting brands.

While the collection is technically still to be released, you can shop switches also inspired by regal homes throughout the UK in Soho Lighting Company's Historic Royal Palaces collection.

5. Rebecca Udall's New Summer Tableware

Image 1 of 2 The colors feel like classic spring, but with a stylish edge. (Image credit: Rebecca Udall) The collection looks traditional, but can be styled in a more contemporary way, like this. (Image credit: Rebecca Udall)

With summer on the horizon, it's time to get those summer table ideas in order. Luckily, Rebecca Udall is introducing new linens, handmade glassware, and decorative pieces to its collection of chic tableware, just in time for sunny, summer hosting.

Rebecca Udall's summer tableware collection is full of floral plates and tablecloths that bring effortless elegance to seasonal dining. There's the hand-painted Prairie selection that nods to prairie fields swaying in the summer breeze, and the Remy, also painted by hand, that are a contemporary take on the enduring check print.

Each piece draws inspiration from 18th-century embroidery motifs and partners with real artists. The result is a tableware selection that feels personal, timeless, and easy to layer in with your existing decor.

6. H&M Home's Summer Riviera Collection

Image 1 of 2 Simply streamlining your towel collection to matching, striped pieces helps your outdoor space feel more curated. (Image credit: H&M Home) The ultimate cool girl would always have a style robe and tote to throw on after a day lounging in the sun. (Image credit: H&M Home)

If you are really ready for summer weather, then perhaps H&M Home's new Summer 2026 Riviera Collection is the release you've been waiting for; it's colorful holiday style brought to the backyard.

Each piece was designed with the laid-back yet refined style of Mediterranean beach clubs in mind, so expect to see patterned game sets, yellow-and-blue striped beach towels, and even a fringed garden parasol. It makes your backyard or summer decorating plan feel a little more elevated with the same care-free style of your favorite seaside getaway. Book your next holiday from the comfort of a well-decorated, Mediterranean-inspired garden.

7. New Spring Scent's by Jo Malone

Scoring the perfect outdoor candle keeps the bugs away and adds ambiance. (Image credit: Jo Malone)

Jo Malone seems to be working overtime to make our homes smell like spring, and "having sniffed their new launches firsthand, they have the Livingetc stamp of approval," says Livingetc's wellness writer, Amiya Baratan.

The newest of them all is the outdoor candle with notes of fresh lime, herby basil, and mandarin. Is the £300 price heavy? Yes. "But the sheer weightiness speaks to quality, and the minimalist finish elevates al fresco without taking away too much attention," says Amiya. Plus, it's substantial enough to last you a long time.



Next in their list of newness is the linen spray. "I recommend spritzing this on your window treatments, your cushions, and your bedscape for a cohesive scent story," says Amiya. And lastly, the English Pear & Freesia room spray. Since pome is the fragrance trend for spring, Amiya adds, "This delectably light scent will make even the dullest of spaces feel refreshed."