It took me a minute to write about this color, mostly because sea green chiffon has such a quiet beauty to it. Whenever I see this shade, I always get this sense of softness and calm, like everything’s a bit more peaceful. It’s got the freshness of mint, but there’s more warmth and depth to it, so it never feels too cold.

Sea Green Chiffon, our Color Crush for June, sits somewhere between blue and green, with just a hint of yellow underneath. It’s one of those colors that instantly makes a room feel lighter and calmer, almost like you can take a deep breath as soon as you walk in. Color psychology-wise, it is the kind of shade that can reduce visual tension because it doesn’t scream for attention. Meaning, it gently clears the eye, which is why it works so beautifully in bedrooms, bathrooms, kitchens, or actually anywhere you want the space to feel calm but still alive.

For this edit, I’ve gathered some pieces that truly highlight how versatile Sea Green Chiffon can be, from lovely soft textiles to sculptural lamps and elegant tableware. There’s something so fresh about this shade, yet it also carries a quiet sophistication that feels really grown up. And honestly, this is where styling gets fun! If you’re after that airy, light feeling, I’d pair Sea Green Chiffon with creamy whites or pale stone. To bring out its gentle warmth, add touches of rattan, warm woods, antique brass, or even terracotta. And if you’re feeling a bit adventurous, it looks stunning alongside deeper reds, zesty citrus, or lush greens. There’s so much room to play, and that’s what makes this color such a joy to work with.

Start small if you want something subtle, or pair it with warm woods, creams, terracotta, or deeper reds if you want more contrast. After May’s bolder Pomegranate Pop Color Crush, this shade feels like a softer exhale, proof that color can be just as powerful when it whispers.

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