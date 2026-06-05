The hardest part about shopping for a big-ticket item (like a sofa) is knowing where to shop and what exactly to look for. While a sofa bed may not be your primary sofa (or maybe it is), it still carries a lot of visual weight in a room. When it comes to buying sofas, and especially sofa beds, Dusk is too often overlooked. You'll often find trending styles and fabrics for a fraction of the price of other brands, which is perfect for a secondary sofa.

When it comes to choice, Dusk ultimately has seven sofa beds to choose from, each available in an assortment of colors and fabrics. However, they're hard to try in person before you buy. Sure, there are Dusk pop-ups every now and again (and our stylist Iokasti went to the last to try out as many as possible), but by in large you're limited to looking at the reviews. Those reviews are, on the whole, impressively positive you'll be glad to hear, especially when it comes to value, style, and comfort. Plus, there are three seaters, love seats, chairs, and more, making it easy to curate an extra sleeping space that caters perfectly to your home.

So, which is the best? To make your job especially easy, I've read every single review for each of Dusk's sofa beds and figured out the four highest-rated, most design-forward, and sleep-conducive styles worth shopping.

1. Brooklyn Sofa Bed

DUSK Brooklyn Sofa Bed £859 at Dusk.com Customer Rating: 4.93/5 (688 reviews) Starting strong, the Brooklyn Sofa Bed is without a doubt Dusk's most popular sofa bed, with a 4.93/5-star rating after nearly 700 reviews. The extra-plush design gives the sofa a modern look, and the way the pull-out bed functions makes it feel quite unique. One review notes: "Sofa seats are firm but very comfortable, just as you would hope." That said, Livingetc's interiors editor Emma Breislin has had a sofa bed in this fold-out style before and warns it's quite low, essentially on the floor. "You might want to consider who'll be sleeping on it most often, as being so low won't work for all guests," she adds. It's currently 15% off when you use the code EXTRA15, but be quick, it's selling fast.



2. Shoreditch Sofa Bed

Currently Sold Out DUSK Shoreditch Sofa Bed £829 at Dusk.com Customer Rating: 4.91/5 (248 reviews) In second place is Dusk's Shoreditch Sofa Bed. It's a very mid-century modern-style sofa bed with a traditional pull-out bed function. It's timeless, and an honest blend of form and function. In fact, it's so popular, it's currently sold out (but don't worry, it'll be back.) So what makes it stand out? Well, reviews say it's "a nice height from the floor with lovely wooden legs", is "plenty long enough to lie down on and have a nap", and that the compact size means you can typically size up. Some note that it's a firm seat, but not so firm that it's uncomfortable. "When I saw this online, it was everything I ever wanted in a sofa," says one reviewer. Don't mind if I do...



3. Soho Sofa Bed

DUSK Soho Sofa Bed £799 at Dusk.com Customer Rating: 4.9/5 (2,111 reviews) The Soho Sofa Bed may look very traditional, but there is beauty in going for something more classic — you can style the sofa bed in a range of rooms, and Dusk has a few options to choose from. This model comes in two other colorways (Dark Olive and Ink), as well as a variety of sizes and formats (2-seater, 3-seater, loveseat, and storage pouffe). One review notes that the Soho Sofa Bed is surprisingly spacious: "I chose the Soho sofa bed as I was downsizing to a flat. I needed a multi-functional sofa for a smaller space and something for overnight guests. It's very spacious for a 2.5-seater sofa. I can easily seat three adults comfortably." While other reviews share that "the material is lovely and soft to the touch." It's also currently 15% off when you use the code EXTRA15.



4. Seattle Single Click Clack Sofa Bed

DUSK Seattle Single Click Clack Sofa Bed £289 at Dusk.com Customer Rating: 4.83/5 (281 reviews) No room for a sofa bed? Chair beds have become one of my favorite guest bed tricks for small spaces. They can be styled seamlessly amongst your other living room furniture without overwhelming a space — even when it's pulled out into a bed! Plus, the click-clack design makes it very simple to use. "It fits so well with our small guest bedroom," shares one five-star reviewer. "It's incredibly easy to make into a bed and back to a chair, very comfortable, and very well made, a solid piece of furniture." Though I'm partial to the stylish striped pattern, it comes in eight other colorways, so you can pick the one that's right for you. Or if you have more space, go for the Seattle two-seater sofa bed!



Shopping for a sofa bed online can be scary, but it always helps when you feel informed. Dusk has a strong selection of sofa beds with plenty of reviews to back the quality and form, but at the end of the day, it's about finding the sleeper sofa that works best in your space. IKEA's sofa beds are another favorite, and our team has had the privilege of testing a few in person.

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