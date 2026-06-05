After Reading Through Every Single Review, I Can Confidently Say These Are Dusk's Very Best Sofa Beds

Because we all want every corner of our homes to be considered and our guests to sleep comfortably at night

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Image of a brown, mid-century modern sofa bed in a modern living room. There are two throw pillow on the sofa and a round, wooden fluted coffee table in front of the sofa.
(Image credit: Dusk)

The hardest part about shopping for a big-ticket item (like a sofa) is knowing where to shop and what exactly to look for. While a sofa bed may not be your primary sofa (or maybe it is), it still carries a lot of visual weight in a room. When it comes to buying sofas, and especially sofa beds, Dusk is too often overlooked. You'll often find trending styles and fabrics for a fraction of the price of other brands, which is perfect for a secondary sofa.

When it comes to choice, Dusk ultimately has seven sofa beds to choose from, each available in an assortment of colors and fabrics. However, they're hard to try in person before you buy. Sure, there are Dusk pop-ups every now and again (and our stylist Iokasti went to the last to try out as many as possible), but by in large you're limited to looking at the reviews. Those reviews are, on the whole, impressively positive you'll be glad to hear, especially when it comes to value, style, and comfort. Plus, there are three seaters, love seats, chairs, and more, making it easy to curate an extra sleeping space that caters perfectly to your home.

So, which is the best? To make your job especially easy, I've read every single review for each of Dusk's sofa beds and figured out the four highest-rated, most design-forward, and sleep-conducive styles worth shopping.

1. Brooklyn Sofa Bed

2. Shoreditch Sofa Bed

3. Soho Sofa Bed

4. Seattle Single Click Clack Sofa Bed

Shopping for a sofa bed online can be scary, but it always helps when you feel informed. Dusk has a strong selection of sofa beds with plenty of reviews to back the quality and form, but at the end of the day, it's about finding the sleeper sofa that works best in your space. IKEA's sofa beds are another favorite, and our team has had the privilege of testing a few in person.

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Olivia Wolfe
Olivia Wolfe
Design Writer

Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.