Many a host will swear by their sofa bed, convinced it's the most comfortable and stylish on the market. And as much as I love their enthusiasm, and would never say as much to their face, they are wrong. Let's face it, most sofa beds leave much to be desired in both aesthetics and comfort. They're typically clunky, lumpy, and an absolute pain to set up — a subpar offering for both a sofa and a bed.

For most of us, a sofa bed is a substitute for a full guest room, a solution to one of the many issues of living in a smaller space. But when you're working with such a limited footprint, each piece you include in your home means that much more, and you don't want to hand over valuable living room real estate to a bulky sofa you don't even really like. It's a conundrum I've heard repeated far too many times to count. And this is exactly why, whenever I come across where to buy a sofa bed that actually looks good and feels good too, I feel a responsibility to share my findings with the world. And I think I've just found a winner in Pottery Barn's Josie Daybed Sleeper.

It's got everything we love in a sofa, from the cute bouclé finish to the pared-back design, and with the chic, elegant look of a chaise lounge and the comfort of a full, double bed, this is a style that both you and your guests are bound to love.

Pottery Barn Josie Sleeper Daybed $1,899 at Pottery Barn US There's a lot to love about this chic sofa bed. With its backless design and slender build, it offers maximum comfort while taking up minimal space. The neutral, bouclé finish feels luxurious yet subtle — an ideal fit for your quiet luxury living room, though it would work equally well in a wide array of settings, versatile enough to adapt to any design style. The rolled edges bring a traditional feel to the piece, while the clean lines across the rest of the design make it feel more contemporary and sleek. And with enough space to comfortably seat three, this would be a worthwhile addition to family homes, too. Best of all, in a matter of minutes, this cozy daybed can easily transform into a generously sized guest bed — all you have to do is pull out the second layer beneath the seat, and you're presented with a double bed for your guests to rest on.

Stylish Alternatives

If the Josie Sleeper Daybed isn't exactly the style you're after, I've selected six more pieces that are versatile and design-forward, too.

Finding the right design is only half the struggle; next up is knowing how to make it look like part of your home, and not just a random piece of furniture you've stuck in the corner of your living room. Luckily, the experts have shared all their tips for how to style a sofa bed. And for more design tips and ideas, subscribe to our newsletter.

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