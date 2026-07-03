Forget Sofa Beds for a Minute — This Sleeper Daybed Looks Comfortable, Actually Stylish, and Unfurls Into a Double Bed

As stylish as it is comfortable, this luxurious daybed is the ultimate solution for hosting in a small home, and your guests will thank you for it

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Josie Sofa Daybed
(Image credit: Pottery Barn)

Many a host will swear by their sofa bed, convinced it's the most comfortable and stylish on the market. And as much as I love their enthusiasm, and would never say as much to their face, they are wrong. Let's face it, most sofa beds leave much to be desired in both aesthetics and comfort. They're typically clunky, lumpy, and an absolute pain to set up — a subpar offering for both a sofa and a bed.

For most of us, a sofa bed is a substitute for a full guest room, a solution to one of the many issues of living in a smaller space. But when you're working with such a limited footprint, each piece you include in your home means that much more, and you don't want to hand over valuable living room real estate to a bulky sofa you don't even really like. It's a conundrum I've heard repeated far too many times to count. And this is exactly why, whenever I come across where to buy a sofa bed that actually looks good and feels good too, I feel a responsibility to share my findings with the world. And I think I've just found a winner in Pottery Barn's Josie Daybed Sleeper.

It's got everything we love in a sofa, from the cute bouclé finish to the pared-back design, and with the chic, elegant look of a chaise lounge and the comfort of a full, double bed, this is a style that both you and your guests are bound to love.

Stylish Alternatives

If the Josie Sleeper Daybed isn't exactly the style you're after, I've selected six more pieces that are versatile and design-forward, too.

Finding the right design is only half the struggle; next up is knowing how to make it look like part of your home, and not just a random piece of furniture you've stuck in the corner of your living room. Luckily, the experts have shared all their tips for how to style a sofa bed. And for more design tips and ideas, subscribe to our newsletter.

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Maya Glantz
Maya Glantz
Design Writer

Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.