Forget Sofa Beds for a Minute — This Sleeper Daybed Looks Comfortable, Actually Stylish, and Unfurls Into a Double Bed
As stylish as it is comfortable, this luxurious daybed is the ultimate solution for hosting in a small home, and your guests will thank you for it
Many a host will swear by their sofa bed, convinced it's the most comfortable and stylish on the market. And as much as I love their enthusiasm, and would never say as much to their face, they are wrong. Let's face it, most sofa beds leave much to be desired in both aesthetics and comfort. They're typically clunky, lumpy, and an absolute pain to set up — a subpar offering for both a sofa and a bed.
For most of us, a sofa bed is a substitute for a full guest room, a solution to one of the many issues of living in a smaller space. But when you're working with such a limited footprint, each piece you include in your home means that much more, and you don't want to hand over valuable living room real estate to a bulky sofa you don't even really like. It's a conundrum I've heard repeated far too many times to count. And this is exactly why, whenever I come across where to buy a sofa bed that actually looks good and feels good too, I feel a responsibility to share my findings with the world. And I think I've just found a winner in Pottery Barn's Josie Daybed Sleeper.
It's got everything we love in a sofa, from the cute bouclé finish to the pared-back design, and with the chic, elegant look of a chaise lounge and the comfort of a full, double bed, this is a style that both you and your guests are bound to love.
There's a lot to love about this chic sofa bed. With its backless design and slender build, it offers maximum comfort while taking up minimal space. The neutral, bouclé finish feels luxurious yet subtle — an ideal fit for your quiet luxury living room, though it would work equally well in a wide array of settings, versatile enough to adapt to any design style.
The rolled edges bring a traditional feel to the piece, while the clean lines across the rest of the design make it feel more contemporary and sleek. And with enough space to comfortably seat three, this would be a worthwhile addition to family homes, too.
Best of all, in a matter of minutes, this cozy daybed can easily transform into a generously sized guest bed — all you have to do is pull out the second layer beneath the seat, and you're presented with a double bed for your guests to rest on.
Stylish Alternatives
If the Josie Sleeper Daybed isn't exactly the style you're after, I've selected six more pieces that are versatile and design-forward, too.
Remarkably similar in design to the Pottery Barn option, but with a far lower price-tag, this Habitat trundle bed is a brilliant budget choice that makes no sacrifices on style. Unlike the other beds, this design contains a secondary concealed mattress underneath, so you can easily sleep two guests. Plus, because it's designed to hold traditional mattresses, your guests can be sure to have a comfortable rest.
But if you're more into the mid-century modern look, this brown leather sofa bed could just be the one for you. With the cool chrome and leather combo, you'd never guess it's from Amazon. It also offers far more options for versatility than any of the other designs, giving you the choice between a regular sofa, a cozy lounger, or, when fully extended, a full double bed.
If a hug took on a physical form, it might look something like the Eliot sofa bed from Westwing. With its soft, curved form and plush teddy bouclé material, this two-seater sofa bed couldn't be more perfect for a cozy living room. Plus, turning it into a bed is as simple as unfolding the seat, so your guest can be tucked up in no time.
Another chic bouclé option, this petite sofa bed has a contemporary, curved design and is small enough to slot into the corner of your home office. Despite its compact design, when extended, this sofa bed feels generously roomy, and thanks to Next's signature 3-step clic-clac fold-out mechanism, it can be set up in a matter of minutes.
If you're searching for a sofa bed fit for your Japandi living room, this is the one. The minimalist frame and neutral colored upholstery create a pleasingly relaxing effect, a testament to the power of simplicity in design. And thanks to the pocket-spring mattress, this bed doesn't just look good, it will actually feel good, too.
Part of IKEA's 2026 PS Collection, this elegant sofa bed delivers all the Scandi-style charm and thoughtful practicality we've come to expect from the brand. The stylish, quilted design works as well as a sofa as it does a bed, with absolutely no set-up needed. Just throw on some blankets and an extra pillow, and your guests are good to go.
Finding the right design is only half the struggle; next up is knowing how to make it look like part of your home, and not just a random piece of furniture you've stuck in the corner of your living room. Luckily, the experts have shared all their tips for how to style a sofa bed. And for more design tips and ideas, subscribe to our newsletter.
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Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.