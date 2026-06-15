This 'Quiet' John Lewis Sofa Bed Might Be the Least Clunky, Most Elegant Design I've Ever Seen for a Sleeper Couch

Searching for a sofa bed that doesn't compromise on style? This sleek option from John Lewis is the answer (and it's currently on sale)

Lilith Hudson's avatar
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A sofa bed in a living room with a pink and white patterned rug
(Image credit: John Lewis)

I think sofa beds are one of the best innovations since sliced bread. For anyone living without the luxury of a spare bedroom, a piece of furniture that effortlessly shifts from seating to sleep space is nothing short of genius. The only problem plaguing them? They all tend to have clunky frames, awkward proportions, and a distinctly utilitarian look.

A sleek and understated sofa bed is hard to come by. Or at least, I thought that was the case until I spotted John Lewis' Hush 3-Seater Sofa Bed. Clean, contemporary, and elegantly streamlined, it's hard to believe it's a sofa bed at all.

The secret lies in its construction. Rather than concealing a bulky pull-out mechanism beneath deep cushions, this design uses a click-clack system, where the backrest folds down to create the sleeping surface, offering far more design freedom. With a low silhouette, broad arms, and a monolithic base, it taps into all the latest sofa trends that are catching our eye, making it on point for homes in 2026.

Like the appeal of John Lewis' sofa bed? I've come across a host of similar sleeper sofas on my searches that feel quietly sleek and far from clunky. Here, I've rustled up a list of the very best that won't break the bank.

For a long time, buying a sofa bed meant accepting a compromise on either functionality or style, but pieces like this prove that that trade-off is a thing of the past.

Whether you’re furnishing a small apartment, creating a living room that works harder, or simply want the reassurance of an extra bed without dedicating a whole room to it, there’s no reason your choice of sofa bed should come at the expense of any kind. Confident that you've found your next sofa above? Now all that's left to do is consult the experts on how to style a sofa bed to make it truly intentional.

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Lilith Hudson
Lilith Hudson
Former News & Trends Editor

Lilith Hudson is a freelance writer and regular contributor to Livingetc. She holds an MA in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has written for various titles including Homes & Gardens, House Beautiful, Advnture, the Saturday Times Magazine, Evening Standard, DJ Mag, Metro, and The Simple Things Magazine.

Prior to going freelance, Lilith was the News and Trends Editor at Livingetc. It was a role that helped her develop a keen eye for spotting all the latest micro-trends, interior hacks, and viral decor must-haves you need in your home. With a constant ear to the ground on the design scene, she's ahead of the curve when it comes to the latest color that's sweeping interiors or the hot new style to decorate our homes.