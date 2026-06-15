I think sofa beds are one of the best innovations since sliced bread. For anyone living without the luxury of a spare bedroom, a piece of furniture that effortlessly shifts from seating to sleep space is nothing short of genius. The only problem plaguing them? They all tend to have clunky frames, awkward proportions, and a distinctly utilitarian look.

A sleek and understated sofa bed is hard to come by. Or at least, I thought that was the case until I spotted John Lewis' Hush 3-Seater Sofa Bed. Clean, contemporary, and elegantly streamlined, it's hard to believe it's a sofa bed at all.

The secret lies in its construction. Rather than concealing a bulky pull-out mechanism beneath deep cushions, this design uses a click-clack system, where the backrest folds down to create the sleeping surface, offering far more design freedom. With a low silhouette, broad arms, and a monolithic base, it taps into all the latest sofa trends that are catching our eye, making it on point for homes in 2026.

John Lewis Hush 3 Seater Sofa Bed £519 at John Lewis Like many small home dwellers, I want a sofa bed out of necessity. The irony is that the bulky form of most styles is at odds with my small living room. It means I've been on a seemingly futile search for a sofa bed with a smaller footprint, a sleeker silhouette, and none of the visual heaviness usually associated with traditional sleeper sofas. Finally, one has presented itself. Defined by stacked geometric shapes and a quietly unpretentious profile, this sofa is everything I'd hoped for in a piece of multifunctional furniture. It delivers both contemporary elegance and undeniable functionality, its sculptural form making it a statement piece. In a subtle green shade, it's an earthy anchor for any living room, whether you lean neutral or prefer a bold splattering of color. And if all that wasn't enough, it's currently on sale. At just £519, it's well below the cost of most standard sofas (except this one happens to double up as a bed, too).

Like the appeal of John Lewis' sofa bed? I've come across a host of similar sleeper sofas on my searches that feel quietly sleek and far from clunky. Here, I've rustled up a list of the very best that won't break the bank.

For a long time, buying a sofa bed meant accepting a compromise on either functionality or style, but pieces like this prove that that trade-off is a thing of the past.

Whether you’re furnishing a small apartment, creating a living room that works harder, or simply want the reassurance of an extra bed without dedicating a whole room to it, there’s no reason your choice of sofa bed should come at the expense of any kind. Confident that you've found your next sofa above? Now all that's left to do is consult the experts on how to style a sofa bed to make it truly intentional.

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