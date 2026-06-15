This 'Quiet' John Lewis Sofa Bed Might Be the Least Clunky, Most Elegant Design I've Ever Seen for a Sleeper Couch
Searching for a sofa bed that doesn't compromise on style? This sleek option from John Lewis is the answer (and it's currently on sale)
I think sofa beds are one of the best innovations since sliced bread. For anyone living without the luxury of a spare bedroom, a piece of furniture that effortlessly shifts from seating to sleep space is nothing short of genius. The only problem plaguing them? They all tend to have clunky frames, awkward proportions, and a distinctly utilitarian look.
A sleek and understated sofa bed is hard to come by. Or at least, I thought that was the case until I spotted John Lewis' Hush 3-Seater Sofa Bed. Clean, contemporary, and elegantly streamlined, it's hard to believe it's a sofa bed at all.
The secret lies in its construction. Rather than concealing a bulky pull-out mechanism beneath deep cushions, this design uses a click-clack system, where the backrest folds down to create the sleeping surface, offering far more design freedom. With a low silhouette, broad arms, and a monolithic base, it taps into all the latest sofa trends that are catching our eye, making it on point for homes in 2026.
Like many small home dwellers, I want a sofa bed out of necessity. The irony is that the bulky form of most styles is at odds with my small living room. It means I've been on a seemingly futile search for a sofa bed with a smaller footprint, a sleeker silhouette, and none of the visual heaviness usually associated with traditional sleeper sofas.
Finally, one has presented itself. Defined by stacked geometric shapes and a quietly unpretentious profile, this sofa is everything I'd hoped for in a piece of multifunctional furniture. It delivers both contemporary elegance and undeniable functionality, its sculptural form making it a statement piece.
In a subtle green shade, it's an earthy anchor for any living room, whether you lean neutral or prefer a bold splattering of color. And if all that wasn't enough, it's currently on sale. At just £519, it's well below the cost of most standard sofas (except this one happens to double up as a bed, too).
Like the appeal of John Lewis' sofa bed? I've come across a host of similar sleeper sofas on my searches that feel quietly sleek and far from clunky. Here, I've rustled up a list of the very best that won't break the bank.
I always trust La Redoute when I'm looking for mid-century-inspired furniture that blends style and practicality. This living room sofa from the French homeware brand comes with a natural wooden frame and is upholstered in a beautifully tactile textured weave. It uses the same click-clack mechanism as John Lewis', giving it an elegant and slim profile that fits seamlessly into even the smallest of spaces.
Something about the clean lines of this DUSK sofa feels inherently timeless — and considering I’m not in the habit of replacing my sofa every few years, that was high on my list of priorities. Its pared-back silhouette embodies that quiet, unfussy style that never really dates. The frame and legs might not be the most high-end, but what it lacks in hardware quality, it makes up for in the striped pattern.
I'm always a bit sceptical of sofa trends. As far as I'm concerned, this big-ticket furniture item is an investment. Luckily, some styles never age, and for quiet elegance, you really can't go wrong with a Scandi sofa bed. Of course, IKEA is the first place to turn. The Tornsborg — a rising cult favorite — is a minimalist masterpiece, giving a wooden frame to a futon-style bed. It's Scandi simplicity, personified in a sofa bed.
Talk about first-world problems, but finding a sofa bed that's raised off the floor is near-impossible. That's exactly why I love the Brittany sofa bed from Dunelm. With tapered, mid-century-style legs, it allows for airflow, giving a small room a breezier feel with less visual noise. If you're currently torn between choosing a daybed or a sofa bed, these options might just tip the balance.
Looking for something quiet and understated, but with a more plump profile than John Lewis' Hush sofa? Habitat has the answer. With deep seating and a voluminous, exaggerated silhouette, it invites you to curl up before you've even unfolded the bed. Speaking of, the mechanism is straightforward, flattening for a generous sleep area that's ready in just a few simple steps.
If simplicity is what you're after, it doesn't really get better than this click-clack sofa bed from MADE. With its tapered wooden legs, it has all the allure of a mid-century style sofa bed, but avoids the clunky feel that often results from the addition of sofa arms. What really brings it to life, however, is the small-scale checked fabric. Bursting with personality, it's the perfect stylish upgrade to your guest room.
For a long time, buying a sofa bed meant accepting a compromise on either functionality or style, but pieces like this prove that that trade-off is a thing of the past.
Whether you’re furnishing a small apartment, creating a living room that works harder, or simply want the reassurance of an extra bed without dedicating a whole room to it, there’s no reason your choice of sofa bed should come at the expense of any kind. Confident that you've found your next sofa above? Now all that's left to do is consult the experts on how to style a sofa bed to make it truly intentional.
And for more design ideas, subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter, and all the latest will be delivered directly to your inbox.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Lilith Hudson is a freelance writer and regular contributor to Livingetc. She holds an MA in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has written for various titles including Homes & Gardens, House Beautiful, Advnture, the Saturday Times Magazine, Evening Standard, DJ Mag, Metro, and The Simple Things Magazine.
Prior to going freelance, Lilith was the News and Trends Editor at Livingetc. It was a role that helped her develop a keen eye for spotting all the latest micro-trends, interior hacks, and viral decor must-haves you need in your home. With a constant ear to the ground on the design scene, she's ahead of the curve when it comes to the latest color that's sweeping interiors or the hot new style to decorate our homes.