This New Sofa Bed Is John Lewis' Take on an Internet-Famous Style That's Versatile and Comfy
With channeled upholstery, pillowy cushioning, and a genius modular design, we're convinced that this sofa is set to be a bestseller
If you've spent any time on social media in recent years, you might recognize John Lewis' new Innovation Living Cozy Pad Sofa Bed. It has all the hallmarks of a viral style from emerging brand OMHU, with its flat, foam-filled cushions that can be rearranged to make a comfortable bed.
But it's not the only sofa it draws inspiration from. It's giving 'piano key', too, a style rooted in the modular seating revolution of the 1970s that balances sculptural design with sink-in comfort.
Just like Mario Bellini's Camaleonda sofa or the cult-favorite Togo chair from Ligne Roset, the piano key sofa has become a design icon in its own right. Characterized by oversized channeled sections that mimic the look of piano keys from above, the style has left an indelible mark on contemporary interiors, despite not being attributed to a single designer.
The difference with John Lewis' sofa (aside from the accessible price tag)? While the design icons that inspired it are celebrated for their modular versatility, this one boasts something even more practical: a hidden sofa bed. Combining cult-favorite style with everyday comfort (and a generously sized sleeping space), it's clear to see why it's earned a spot on our list of best sofa beds in 2026.
Forget slim, sleek couches. In recent years, sofa trends have been usurped by bold, sculptural ones. Bulbous shapes and curvaceous silhouettes are now all the rage, as realized in this new "Cozy Pad" sofa bed from John Lewis.
With a plush deep seat, rounded backrest, and contemporary cutouts that mirror the ridges of the piano key style, it feels distinguishably modern but with all the 70s charm of the design icons that inspired it. It also has the same modular convenience, but with the added versatility of turning into a sofa bed with a few easy rearrangements. The back cushions and armrests can be detached, while the two layers of seating can be disassembled to create one giant sleep space (or two separate single beds).
Despite its affordable price tag, expect no compromise on quality. Made by Danish brand Innovation Living, it combines the practicality and durability of Danish heritage to offer a multifunctional sofa bed. Instantly recognizable and with timeless appeal, we're pretty convinced it's going to be a mainstay of future living room design.
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With the piano key style on the base seating and in this neutral hue, this sofa would make a stylish addition to any modern living room. Like the Cozy Pad sofa bed, this Ripple Sofa Bed is part of the Danish Innovation Living™ range that specializes in sofa beds, ensuring a design that's built to last with durable materials as well as a pocket-sprung mattress to ensure you host your guests in both comfort and style.
Not as plush as the Cozy Pad sofa, but with that distinctive piano-key style, this Boutique 3-seater sofa is giving serious mid-century sofa-bed vibes and still has quilted seats and backrest, too. The rust velvet colorway is effortlessly elegant and makes a statement without overwhelming a space. Although it only has one review to date, it was a glowing 5 stars and states that it is "comfortable enough for a full night's sleep for a 6ft 2" man."
If you like sofas that feel a little more linear and structured, then the Brooklyn, one of Dusk's best-selling sofa beds, might be a wiser choice. At just £859, it's also a fraction of the price. Currently only available in Ivory (the Ink is sold out), it features a similar low-lying mattress that folds out from the base. "Very firm but comfy," writes one of the 643 5-star reviewers.
A common thread among all these curvaceous trending sofas is their boxy silhouette. Take the Camaleonda, for example — its playful shape is so squishy it resembles a marshmallow, resulting in a surprisingly timeless shape. The same goes for the boxy STOCKHOLM sofa from IKEA. Released last year as part of a collection that pays homage to classic, high-quality Swedish furniture, its unmistakable shape boasts pillowy cushioning. It might not be a sofa bed, but you won't be able to resist sinking into it.
Of all the types of sofas on the market these days, I'm consistently drawn to something soft and squidgy. This corduroy three-seater from La Redoute is the perfect example. The cushioning and seams draw inspiration from the piano key sofa, with the deep ocher corduroy harking back to the 70s style, but it has a plump, overstuffed look that gives it a cozier feel. If you're looking for a low-floor-level seat that feels exaggerated, playful, and seriously comfy, this is it.
Piano key style sofas are characterized by their vertical, rectangular channel tufting that mimics piano keys, but recent updates to the style have played with proportions. Instead of narrow channels, designers are now going wider and designing living room sofas with fewer seams for a more bulbous, overstuffed effect. Habitat's Kristen sofa is a great case in point. I see it being the main event in a neutral living room, offering elegant minimalism that avoids being too bland.
John Lewis' new iconic sofa is serving us all the design inspiration we need right now — but if you're looking for more, why not subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter, and all the latest in design will be delivered directly to your inbox.
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Lilith Hudson is a freelance writer and regular contributor to Livingetc. She holds an MA in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has written for various titles including Homes & Gardens, House Beautiful, Advnture, the Saturday Times Magazine, Evening Standard, DJ Mag, Metro, and The Simple Things Magazine.
Prior to going freelance, Lilith was the News and Trends Editor at Livingetc. It was a role that helped her develop a keen eye for spotting all the latest micro-trends, interior hacks, and viral decor must-haves you need in your home. With a constant ear to the ground on the design scene, she's ahead of the curve when it comes to the latest color that's sweeping interiors or the hot new style to decorate our homes.