This New Sofa Bed Is John Lewis' Take on an Internet-Famous Style That's Versatile and Comfy

With channeled upholstery, pillowy cushioning, and a genius modular design, we're convinced that this sofa is set to be a bestseller

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A green piano key style sofa in a minimalist living room with neutral walls and carpet and chrome side tables and a framed artwork leaning against the wall on the floor behind
(Image credit: John Lewis)

If you've spent any time on social media in recent years, you might recognize John Lewis' new Innovation Living Cozy Pad Sofa Bed. It has all the hallmarks of a viral style from emerging brand OMHU, with its flat, foam-filled cushions that can be rearranged to make a comfortable bed.

But it's not the only sofa it draws inspiration from. It's giving 'piano key', too, a style rooted in the modular seating revolution of the 1970s that balances sculptural design with sink-in comfort.

Just like Mario Bellini's Camaleonda sofa or the cult-favorite Togo chair from Ligne Roset, the piano key sofa has become a design icon in its own right. Characterized by oversized channeled sections that mimic the look of piano keys from above, the style has left an indelible mark on contemporary interiors, despite not being attributed to a single designer.

The difference with John Lewis' sofa (aside from the accessible price tag)? While the design icons that inspired it are celebrated for their modular versatility, this one boasts something even more practical: a hidden sofa bed. Combining cult-favorite style with everyday comfort (and a generously sized sleeping space), it's clear to see why it's earned a spot on our list of best sofa beds in 2026.

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Lilith Hudson
Lilith Hudson
Former News & Trends Editor

Lilith Hudson is a freelance writer and regular contributor to Livingetc. She holds an MA in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has written for various titles including Homes & Gardens, House Beautiful, Advnture, the Saturday Times Magazine, Evening Standard, DJ Mag, Metro, and The Simple Things Magazine.

Prior to going freelance, Lilith was the News and Trends Editor at Livingetc. It was a role that helped her develop a keen eye for spotting all the latest micro-trends, interior hacks, and viral decor must-haves you need in your home. With a constant ear to the ground on the design scene, she's ahead of the curve when it comes to the latest color that's sweeping interiors or the hot new style to decorate our homes.