If you've spent any time on social media in recent years, you might recognize John Lewis' new Innovation Living Cozy Pad Sofa Bed. It has all the hallmarks of a viral style from emerging brand OMHU, with its flat, foam-filled cushions that can be rearranged to make a comfortable bed.

But it's not the only sofa it draws inspiration from. It's giving 'piano key', too, a style rooted in the modular seating revolution of the 1970s that balances sculptural design with sink-in comfort.

Just like Mario Bellini's Camaleonda sofa or the cult-favorite Togo chair from Ligne Roset, the piano key sofa has become a design icon in its own right. Characterized by oversized channeled sections that mimic the look of piano keys from above, the style has left an indelible mark on contemporary interiors, despite not being attributed to a single designer.

The difference with John Lewis' sofa (aside from the accessible price tag)? While the design icons that inspired it are celebrated for their modular versatility, this one boasts something even more practical: a hidden sofa bed. Combining cult-favorite style with everyday comfort (and a generously sized sleeping space), it's clear to see why it's earned a spot on our list of best sofa beds in 2026.

John Lewis Innovation Living Cozy Pad Sofa Bed £1,649 at John Lewis Forget slim, sleek couches. In recent years, sofa trends have been usurped by bold, sculptural ones. Bulbous shapes and curvaceous silhouettes are now all the rage, as realized in this new "Cozy Pad" sofa bed from John Lewis. With a plush deep seat, rounded backrest, and contemporary cutouts that mirror the ridges of the piano key style, it feels distinguishably modern but with all the 70s charm of the design icons that inspired it. It also has the same modular convenience, but with the added versatility of turning into a sofa bed with a few easy rearrangements. The back cushions and armrests can be detached, while the two layers of seating can be disassembled to create one giant sleep space (or two separate single beds). Despite its affordable price tag, expect no compromise on quality. Made by Danish brand Innovation Living, it combines the practicality and durability of Danish heritage to offer a multifunctional sofa bed. Instantly recognizable and with timeless appeal, we're pretty convinced it's going to be a mainstay of future living room design.

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