Weightless, enveloping, and luxuriously squishy, the boneless couch has become a viral sensation over the last few years because it can be very stylish, conveniently comes in a box, and is ridiculously inexpensive for a sofa. Plus, some reconfigurable styles feel like a grown-up take on kids' soft play structures, and well... doesn't that sound fun?

Buying a sofa bed that looks and feels good can feel like an impossible feat. What's more important: the sofa or the bed? Made from comfortable memory foam, the Vipbear Boneless Sofa from Amazon is available in two sizes (160cm and 200cm) and a range of colored corduroy fabrics.

It's also currently 15% off as part of the Amazon Prime Day sales. And before you say it, I know the thought of buying a sofa from Amazon might be scary, but the few reviews so far should give you some comfort, with an overall rating of 4.8/5-stars. "Awesome quality," writes one. "Wasn't expecting it to be half as good given the price," notes another. "The firmness is perfect to sit and sleep," another echoes. Plus, it's returnable within 30 days.

You will, however, have to be a Prime member to get this deal, so sign up now if you're considering it.

Vipbear 2-Seater Boneless Sofa Bed £289.99 at Amazon UK Enveloping you in memory foam, this boneless sofa is upholstered in a soft corduroy fabric (available in orange, cream, green, and gray). Chuck the luxe pillow bricks around to change the configurations — sofa, lounger, chaise, double bed, or guest bed — and the versatility does not compromise ergonomics; each option is designed for pure comfort. It arrives vacuum-compressed and expands to reach its full potential after 72 hours, without the need for assembly.

Not keen on corduroy just ahead of summer? Fair enough. Thankfully, there are some other brands out there making very similar styles of boneless sofas in different styles, shapes, and price points.

These are some others I'd recommend shopping.

With their innovative designs, these luxe boneless sofas balance comfort and versatility. But perhaps you are looking for a slightly smaller alternative; in which case, IKEA’s new PS chair bed is equally clever and stylish.

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