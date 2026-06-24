"The Firmness Is Perfect to Sit and Sleep," Say Reviewers — This 'Boneless' Sofa Bed Is the Buy for Small Living Spaces Right Now, and It's on Sale
It's available in different sizes and colors, and can be rearranged however you like — and it's currently 15% off
Weightless, enveloping, and luxuriously squishy, the boneless couch has become a viral sensation over the last few years because it can be very stylish, conveniently comes in a box, and is ridiculously inexpensive for a sofa. Plus, some reconfigurable styles feel like a grown-up take on kids' soft play structures, and well... doesn't that sound fun?
Buying a sofa bed that looks and feels good can feel like an impossible feat. What's more important: the sofa or the bed? Made from comfortable memory foam, the Vipbear Boneless Sofa from Amazon is available in two sizes (160cm and 200cm) and a range of colored corduroy fabrics.
It's also currently 15% off as part of the Amazon Prime Day sales. And before you say it, I know the thought of buying a sofa from Amazon might be scary, but the few reviews so far should give you some comfort, with an overall rating of 4.8/5-stars. "Awesome quality," writes one. "Wasn't expecting it to be half as good given the price," notes another. "The firmness is perfect to sit and sleep," another echoes. Plus, it's returnable within 30 days.
You will, however, have to be a Prime member to get this deal, so sign up now if you're considering it.
Enveloping you in memory foam, this boneless sofa is upholstered in a soft corduroy fabric (available in orange, cream, green, and gray). Chuck the luxe pillow bricks around to change the configurations — sofa, lounger, chaise, double bed, or guest bed — and the versatility does not compromise ergonomics; each option is designed for pure comfort.
It arrives vacuum-compressed and expands to reach its full potential after 72 hours, without the need for assembly.
Not keen on corduroy just ahead of summer? Fair enough. Thankfully, there are some other brands out there making very similar styles of boneless sofas in different styles, shapes, and price points.
These are some others I'd recommend shopping.
Named TEDDY because it promises a bear hug to anyone who sits on it, the OMHU is one of the most recognizable boneless sofas. You can choose from a range of fabrics, including this maximalist zebra stripe, and you can also change the color of the metal hardware to design something that suits your space.
8% Off
It’s hard to classify this as a sofa bed, given they often feel so utilitarian — there’s just something about this cream corduroy that turns floor lounging intentional and luxurious. The plush pillows can be arranged in a few combinations, from the classic sofa to the understated “chill zone”. And, if you fell in love with the burnt orange from the first sofa bed, check out this design in a similar color.
20% Off
If you liked the corduroy, this is a slightly more affordable alternative. The couch unfolds to form the relaxed bed, perfect for a cozy movie night. It is designed to be lightweight and easy to move around, but it’s worth noting that the sofa is more supportive if leaning against a wall. Plus, it's 20% off for Amazon Prime Day.
25% Off
This sofa bed has a much more contemporary design; the low-profile armrests are sophisticated, and the black metal frame is sleek. It is upholstered in sherpa and comes in this understated gray, charcoal black, and subtle camel. One reviewer notes the sofa resolved his sleep problems and back pain: “For the money, it’s fantastic.”
75% Off
This modular couch has a higher price point, but the dusty rose velvet is effortlessly chic, and in keeping with this season’s color trends, it feels calm and considered. Ground it with earthy tones, or highlight it with unfussy cream cushions.
This convertible sofa comes in a range of colors. Simplistic and easy to style with a few warm terracotta pillows, it’s currently on sale at 40% off, so I wouldn’t be surprised if it goes quickly. And with no frame and machine-washable covers, this is the most family-friendly design yet.
With their innovative designs, these luxe boneless sofas balance comfort and versatility. But perhaps you are looking for a slightly smaller alternative; in which case, IKEA’s new PS chair bed is equally clever and stylish.
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Harriet is a news and features journalist covering arts, culture, and lifestyle. She is currently completing her master’s degree in Magazine Journalism at City, University of London, and has written for publications such as The Mirror, OK!, Stylist and Diva Magazine, covering everything from garden design to current fashion crazes. When she’s not writing, you can find her painting, drawing or rummaging through antique shops for vintage trinkets to add to her room. Her design tastes were shaped by her Danish aunt’s Scandi serenity, and having spent a year living in France, she has a soft spot for Parisian decor, whether it be floor-to-ceiling windows or ornate mirrors. She's often looking for ways to blend these influences with her love for Cornish charm in any space she gets her hands on.