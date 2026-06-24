"The Firmness Is Perfect to Sit and Sleep," Say Reviewers — This 'Boneless' Sofa Bed Is the Buy for Small Living Spaces Right Now, and It's on Sale

It's available in different sizes and colors, and can be rearranged however you like — and it's currently 15% off

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Vipbear 2 Seater Boneless Sofa Bed, 5-in-1 Convertible Modular Couch
(Image credit: Vipbear via Amazon)

Weightless, enveloping, and luxuriously squishy, the boneless couch has become a viral sensation over the last few years because it can be very stylish, conveniently comes in a box, and is ridiculously inexpensive for a sofa. Plus, some reconfigurable styles feel like a grown-up take on kids' soft play structures, and well... doesn't that sound fun?

Buying a sofa bed that looks and feels good can feel like an impossible feat. What's more important: the sofa or the bed? Made from comfortable memory foam, the Vipbear Boneless Sofa from Amazon is available in two sizes (160cm and 200cm) and a range of colored corduroy fabrics.

It's also currently 15% off as part of the Amazon Prime Day sales. And before you say it, I know the thought of buying a sofa from Amazon might be scary, but the few reviews so far should give you some comfort, with an overall rating of 4.8/5-stars. "Awesome quality," writes one. "Wasn't expecting it to be half as good given the price," notes another. "The firmness is perfect to sit and sleep," another echoes. Plus, it's returnable within 30 days.

You will, however, have to be a Prime member to get this deal, so sign up now if you're considering it.

Not keen on corduroy just ahead of summer? Fair enough. Thankfully, there are some other brands out there making very similar styles of boneless sofas in different styles, shapes, and price points.

These are some others I'd recommend shopping.

With their innovative designs, these luxe boneless sofas balance comfort and versatility. But perhaps you are looking for a slightly smaller alternative; in which case, IKEA’s new PS chair bed is equally clever and stylish.

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Harriet Curzon
Harriet Curzon
Contributing Writer

Harriet is a news and features journalist covering arts, culture, and lifestyle. She is currently completing her master’s degree in Magazine Journalism at City, University of London, and has written for publications such as The Mirror, OK!, Stylist and Diva Magazine, covering everything from garden design to current fashion crazes. When she’s not writing, you can find her painting, drawing or rummaging through antique shops for vintage trinkets to add to her room. Her design tastes were shaped by her Danish aunt’s Scandi serenity, and having spent a year living in France, she has a soft spot for Parisian decor, whether it be floor-to-ceiling windows or ornate mirrors. She's often looking for ways to blend these influences with her love for Cornish charm in any space she gets her hands on.