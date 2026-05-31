IKEA Just Launched a Foldable Chair-Bed That Not Only Gives You Space to Sleep an Extra Guest, but Feels Like a Real Design Moment for Your Home

Smaller than your average sofa bed, this versatile chair is the new must-have for anyone who struggles to host in their small space

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IKEA PS Collection chair bed in red and flexible lamp in blue
(Image credit: IKEA)

There are a few fundamental ideas central to the concept behind IKEA'S iconic PS Collection: accessibility, innovation, and exploration, to name a few. But equally important is the commitment to small space living. Finding smart, creative solutions to the issues that arise when working with limited space is a leading motivation for the designers at IKEA, and in this year's collection, Matilda Lindstam Nilsson hit the jackpot with this foldable SKIFTEBO chair-bed.

Acting as both a stylish chair and a cozy bed for your guests to sleep on, this design is a must-have for anyone who loves to host but can't always find the space to do so. "For this collection, we really wanted to make everything accessible for people, no matter how big their homes would be, so we have tried to make everything as feasible as possible for a small-space living home," explains Maria O’Brian, creative leader of IKEA’s 2026 PS Collection.

This had to mean something more creative than simply shrinking designs to make them more appropriate for smaller spaces; it was about finding actual solutions that make living in a smaller space easier and more seamless, which is exactly what this chair-bed design does so well.

Matilda Lindstam Nilsson's Chair-Bed

"First of all, it was small-space living that was my inspiration from the beginning," Matilda tells me, with studio apartments, student homes, and urban environments in mind as she designed. This product was created to help quell the issue she noticed occurring all too regularly for those in these homes.

For the majority of us, a guest bedroom is nothing more than a home fantasy, but this doesn't mean we've all written off the possibility of hosting, either — it just means we do it slightly more creatively. In this design, Matilda was determined to show just that: "Even if you don't have an extra guest room, you should be able to have some guests over." And, this chair, which is small enough to fit in either your living room or your bedroom, certainly proves her right.

However, not just practical, it had to look good, too. "It was very important that it would be a nice armchair and a nice bed, at the same time," says Matilda. So whether you choose to have it folded up as a chair or laid out like a bed, it will look just as stylish either way.

Decorating a small space is all about making the most of what you've got, and chair-beds are one of the easiest ways to add a little extra functionality to your home — IKEA's TORNSBORG Armchair Bed is another great option for compact footprints, too.

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Maya Glantz
Maya Glantz
Design Writer

Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.