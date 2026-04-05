I Spent Weeks Searching for the Right Scandinavian-Inspired Sofa Bed — These 12 Styles Actually Get It Right
After testing what really matters, from fit and fabric to long-term comfort, this edit brings together 12 Scandinavian sofa beds that are genuinely designed to live with
I’m currently in the middle of moving, which means I’ve been deep in the search for the right sofa bed. It sounds simple at first, but if you’re reading this, you’ll know it rarely is. It’s never just a design decision, it’s a practical one too.
I found myself gravitating towards Scandinavian design because it just makes sense and sits in that sweet spot visually, too. It balances simplicity and comfort without feeling overly minimal, which makes it easy to live with and timeless enough to hold its place for years. The silhouettes are clean, but still soft enough to live with, and they’re incredibly versatile. You can style a sofa bed so it blends in seamlessly and adds warmth, rather than feeling like a temporary solution.
That’s exactly what I had in mind when curating this edit, from my little black book of where to buy a sofa. After spending far too long searching and comparing, I’ve pulled together 12 Scandinavian-style sofa beds that actually get it right, comfortable, practical, and genuinely considered.
For sofa beds, the questions go beyond aesthetics or which fabric you choose but about how you actually want to live with it. You want something that will last for years, both in comfort and in style. Do you need storage to tuck away duvets and pillows, or are you prioritising comfort over form? How will the mattress feel? Do you prefer a firmer seat or something more plush? That choice alone can completely change how it works as a bed.
From experience, whether I’m sourcing for myself or a client, I always start by simplifying it. Think about the purpose, the size of your space and then how the sofa bed will actually fit into it. From there, order fabric samples to understand how it will feel day to day. Reviews can help, but they don’t tell you everything. And the tricky part is that sofa beds aren’t always available to test in person, so at some point, you have to be clear on what matters most to you.
The key is to focus on what matters day to day, how it sits within your space, how it feels to live with, and how often you’ll actually use it as a bed.
And while you’re here, if you’re still deciding, we offer a free, tailored product sourcing service at Design Lab by Livingetc. I can help you narrow it down to a few options that actually work for your space and budget, without the need to scroll through hundreds online.
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Miaad is one of the stylists for Design Lab, Livingetc’s personalized design service. Guided by an instinct for craftsmanship and the beauty of lived-in spaces, she brings a refined balance of creative vision and commercial understanding. Her career, shaped between New York and London, spans luxury interiors and retail furniture design, from creating immersive environments for global brands such as Ferrari and Montblanc to guiding discerning clients through high-end projects at DWR and Restoration Hardware. With a sharp eye for detail and deep knowledge of UK and US furniture brands, Miaad believes great design begins with empathy and intention. She creates spaces that balance aesthetic clarity with everyday life, where individuality feels effortless and beauty feels personal.