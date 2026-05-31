If I hadn't already got to grips with the fact that it's already late May, the recent heatwave in London confirmed that spring has officially bloomed into summer. It's a bittersweet goodbye, though, as this month has been full of such beautiful homeware releases and design musings, with Clerkenwell Design Week, the Chelsea Flower Show, and so much more. But if you've been too busy soaking up the first days of warm summer sun, don't worry, I've been taking notes.

April's ICYMI list was definitely an indicator of a change in seasons, but May has been bursting with creativity. From back-to-back design weeks in major cities like London and NYC to complete summer collections finally hitting the shelves of our favorite homewares brands, if you blinked this month, you likely missed something.

But it's my (and specifically, this article's) job to make sure you stay up to date on everything going on in the design world. Below is my curated edit of the 10 need-to-know launches, events, and updates from May that you need to know about.

1. Design Events in London

Image 1 of 2 Chelsea Flower Show is a beautiful chance to get inspiration for how to design an outdoor space full of craft and detail. (Image credit: Future / Amiya Baratan) London Craft Week goes beyond just luxury design house names, and celebrates the art of craftsmanship. (Image credit: Huguet)

The beginning of summer has been a big month for interior design, especially here in London. We have had Clerkenwell Design Week's takeover in East London, London Craft Week celebrating artisan makers, and even West London's Chelsea Flower Show for all of the garden and floral lovers.

It can be a slightly overwhelming time trying to keep up with all of the newness, but it's exciting nonetheless. And importantly, these kinds of design events help predict upcoming design trends, inspire homeowners, and even give us a sneak peek into what colors and motifs will trickle down into the upcoming season.

Livingetc likes to keep our finger on the pulse, covering any trends we notice, so make sure you give our round-ups a read to find out more.

2. Peter Page's Silk Flatweave Collection

The marble swirl print is one we can expect to see everywhere this year. Image credit: Peter Page A patterned rug sets an exciting base in a room. Image credit: Peter Page

Peter Page announced a new rug collection, called Between Lines, and it beautifully blends the fun of patterned rugs with natural, grounding materials. The eight silk flatweave designs are woven using hand-spun silk on cotton warp, "celebrating the interplay between silk yarn and cotton thread," he says. They'll accentuate without overwhelming a room.

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What is really striking is the use of pattern and color. There is a mixture of geometric prints, nature-inspired cloud patterns, and marbled swirls. "Organic designs reference natural forms such as bark, water, and sky, while geometric styles draw on architectural details, exploring scale and proportion," Peter adds.

3. MADE'S Design at Play Collection

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: MADE) (Image credit: MADE) (Image credit: MADE)

MADE.COM's stunning new pink checkered outdoor sectional immediately caught my eye, and, of course, I had to see what else the brand has in store for the season. Safe to say, MADE's new Design at Play collection does not disappoint.

Rooted in a modern aesthetic with hints of 90s nostalgia, each piece invites you to interact. Drawing inspiration from ASMR and overt tactility, the collection transforms ordinary moments into joyful rituals. It's contemporary, retro, colorful, and timeless all wrapped into one.

And as with many of the interior design trends we are seeing right now, each product has been designed to bring fun, warmth, and unexpected delight into the home. It's silly-maxxing with serious style.

4. Nordic Knots' Summer Collection

This subtle pattern and colorway makes this a rug you can style anywhere. Image credit: Nordic Knots A dainty stipe elevates a sheer curtain moment. Image credit: Nordic Knots

If you haven't already swapped your curtains for the season, then consider this your sign to do so. Nordic Knots launched its summer collection, and the brand is giving a fresh new look to plaid's traditionally autumn aesthetic.

As for the curtains, this collection shows that even patterned curtains don't have to completely overtake a room — a subtle stripe is sometimes all your window treatment needs.

The rugs are flat-weave with check motifs that feel fresh, while still adding subtle pattern and visual interest to a space. This effect is partly due to the light blue, navy, and off-white colorways, but also because of the slightly faded print. It's presenting as a fabulously modern way to do coastal design.

5. TOAST Announces New Makers Cohort for 2026

Image 1 of 3 You can explore the program and the work behind each of the pieces on the TOAST site. (Image credit: TOAST) Here is a glimpse at each of the artist work. (Image credit: TOAST) TOAST's homewares are always gorgeous. (Image credit: TOAST)

Looking for something to add to your home that has a clear sense of craftsmanship and personality? Well, then I have some exciting news: fashion and interiors brand TOAST has just announced its new makers cohort for 2026.

Now in its eighth year, the TOAST New Makers program offers a platform for artisans working across disciplines to develop, present, and sell their work, with all profits returned directly to the makers. Expect to see a beautiful assortment of homeware by five different artists, each celebrating the art of raw materials and unique pieces.

6. L'APARTAMENTO's Grenada Collection

Image 1 of 2 You can mix and match these pieces with tableware already in your collection. (Image credit: L'Apartmento) Is there anything more summer than a blue-and-white gingham? (Image credit: L'Apartmento)

L'Apartmento is known for sharing the craftsmanship of artists around the world in its products. However, the brand's latest Granada collection brings the aesthetics back home, drawing on the rich cultural heritage of Granada and celebrating the brand's Spanish roots.

It's a collection that brings together traditional craftsmanship and a refined, contemporary aesthetic. But while inherently timeless, the pieces also nod to this summer season's table trends, moving towards a Mediterranean-inspired escapist feel.

Each piece highlights texture, materiality, and a strong sense of place. The designs and colorways are reminiscent of long, sunny lunches under the Spanish sun. So, if you want to bring a little of the holiday spirit to your backyard, this collection is the perfect way to get your garden dinner party plans ready.

7. Carl Hansen & Søn x Nakagawa Exhibition

Image 1 of 2 "The collaboration between Carl Hansen & Søn Clerkenwell and Nakagawa marries Danish design with Japanese sensibilities," says Livingetc's wellness writer, Amiya Baratan. (Image credit: Future) "And walking through the space, I couldn't help but realize that this interspersing of styles makes for an interior atmosphere that feels so calm and collected. And I left dreaming about this Soft Red Brown Wishbone Chair from Carl Hansen & Søn," says Amiya. (Image credit: Future)

For those of you based in London with a free afternoon, Carl Hansen & Søn, together with Japanese heritage brand Nakagawa, opened a stunning exhibition in London this month titled Crafting the Everyday: 300 Years of Nara meets Danish Modernism.

If you know anything about either of these two brands, it's that they celebrate the art of craftsmanship and pieces that will live with you. The exhibition seeks to bring together two distinct traditions through a shared philosophy of craftsmanship, longevity, and design for daily life, pairing Nakagawa's handcrafted objects with Carl Hansen & Søn furniture.

It's a duo that feels grounded, lived-in, but still design-forward, which is everything we love in a contemporary home.

8. Sofa Club's New Matcha Sofa

The shade of green hints at modern trends, but is still rooted in natural tones that make it feel more grounded and timeless. (Image credit: Sofa Club)

Known for its signature neutral palette and timeless silhouettes, Sofa Club is making a rare move into color with the launch of the new Matcha Sofa — a chunky, over-stuffed sofa style in 'Calm Green' chenille. And in perfect time, too, as color trends head in a more experimental and playful direction.

Monika Puccio, director of buying at Sofa Club, says, "We wanted to introduce color in a way that still felt elevated and timeless for Sofa Club, and Calm Green achieves exactly that. It brings warmth, softness, and personality into the home whilst remaining incredibly versatile."

Rich in texture and depth, the muted green tone reflects the wider movement towards earthy palettes, wellness-inspired spaces, and intentional living. It's a piece that feels in step with current sofa trends, yet timeless at the same time. And it's a limited edition, so I'm predicting it's going to sell out fast.

9. Addison Ross Drops New Barware

Even a small detail can make your bar cart or home bar feel more considered. Image credit: Addison Ross The colors are bold, but still feel timeless. Image credit: Addison Ross

It's a known and loved British brand (we recently spotted it in Gigi Hadid's kitchen), and this month, Addison Ross released a new barware collection with a selection of bobbin corkscrews, bottle openers, and two-toned trays. They're the kind of details that bring your home bar or entertaining plans together.

Each piece comes in several colorways, including combinations of striking greens, blues, and reds. Though a small detail, something like a bobbin bottle opener is the kind of thing that makes every corner of your home feel considered. Plus, a cold beverage in the summer tastes better when it's opened, poured, and sipped in style.