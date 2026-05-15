It's safe to say that it's officially summer in the homewares world. Spring may just now be in full bloom where you are, but those summer holiday plans are creeping closer and closer — yippee! And if you can't wait any longer for a Riviera-themed dinner party or a pool day in the sun, then May's 'new-in' homeware sections have a lot to offer.

Admittedly, I am a homeware-obsessed individual, but still, nothing's more fun than adding an exciting new piece from your favorite homeware brands to spice up your interior. A little something new to ignite the senses and spark inspiration. Last month's new-in homewares set a fabulous base — bright colors, colorful dinnerware, and spring hosting essentials. However, this month is bursting with warm, colorful, sunny aesthetics. Think serveware that sparks conversation, and decor pieces that brighten and beautify.

While curating this list, I thought of the things that I actually need going into a new season. The design trends and decor pieces that highlight good form, but also serve a function. So whether you need a chic portable lamp, an outdoor seat, or something to elevate your summer table, this list has it all. So, while you anxiously await your summer holiday plans, enjoy this list of curated decor.

Well, I told you May had a lot in store in the way of chic summer decor. I can already imagine the evening soirees and summer dinner party plans being laid with these pieces.

And if you made it this far without finding something you can't live without, be sure to subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter for endless inspiration sent straight to your inbox.

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