It's finally Gemini season! I shouldn't be biased, but my birthday is in June, so I can't help it — it's one of the best months of the year, and that's certainly the case for the design world, with so many beautiful new releases, events, and announcements.

By now, the interior design world has fully embraced the summer season. Last month's new homewares brought a fresh wave of outdoor decor and delicious details, like fish motifs and silver seashells, but June's shopping selection feels like an elevated progression. We've seen tea towels, vases, and tableware that answer the questions: How can I make my summer entertaining space even more design-forward? What bits and bobs are missing before the dog days really begin?

You'll be pleased to know that our favorite homeware brands have a lot in stock for June. If I had to prescribe a vibe to this carefully curated list of decor, I'd say it's elevated Mediterranean nonna meets modern coastal design. What does that mean? Well, you'll have to scroll to find out. Happy Gemini season, and may you find just what you are looking for to complete your summer decorating plans!

I knew there were good things in store for June homewares, but I didn't know it would be this good. Getting into the summer decor mindset doesn't have to mean a total seasonal takeover; it's about dotting fresh, stylish pieces that enhance your established scheme.

And if you need a few more decorating ideas or shopping must-haves, subscribing to the Livingetc newsletter brings inspiration straight to your inbox.

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