If the latest bank holiday weekend didn't get you excited for warmer weather, then perhaps a scroll through the latest homeware releases in April will. This month has been a big one for the 'new-in' sections of all of our favorite homeware brands. From the latest outdoor decor releases to colorful table setting supplies, April has brought seriously stylish stock to the shelves.

When I curated March's new-in homewares list, I thought we were getting the best of the best for exciting spring decor (it was a pretty good round-up). However, April is showering us with even more seasonal inspiration. Most notably, this month is full of color — ombre throw blankets, colorful woven kitchen decor, bold glassware, and more — proving that saturated hues can be incorporated into big, showstopping moments or in subtle pops that showcase your style.

So, while you anxiously check the weather forecast and prepare for your first spring dinner party of the season, don't forget about the little details that will bring life to your home's seasonal refresh. Below are 24 of the latest and greatest homeware items that I have spotted amongst April's release so far. Happy shopping!

I told you there was a lot to look forward to! You don't always need to buy new to refresh your home, but a little decor treat here and there always helps spruce things up.

And if you made it this far and still need some more inspiration, be sure to subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter.

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