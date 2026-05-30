Sure, work can have its stressful moments, but no one wants to find themselves actually sweating at work. Whether that's at home or in an office, this summer is set to be a scorcher, so thankfully, I've found the perfect solution: Muji's Low Noise USB Desk Fan.

Small enough to fit in your bag and quiet enough for open-plan offices, the Japanese homeware brand is known for its sleek, minimalist design, and this desk fan is, unsurprisingly, no exception. It's even been designed, in part, by aerodynamic experts (I guess they're the ones who made it whisper-quiet) and comes in a trending barely-there pink.

Simply plug it into your laptop via USB, or use the 1-meter cord to plug it into the wall at home. Trust me when I say this is something you want to buy before the next heatwave hits, as I predict it'll sell out soon, and you'll be left with the choice of something loud, clunky, and ugly instead. This desk fan makes staying cool (in all senses of the word) a breeze.

Muji Low-Noise USB Desk Fan £19.95 at uk.muji.eu Dimensions: W9.7cm x H13cm x D7cm The Japanese stationary and homeware brand's dainty desk fan is a must-have for the hot season. It has a maximum voltage of 5V and two settings to choose from. On setting 1, it has a wind speed of 110 m/min, on setting 2 it has a wind speed of 90 m/min. This is pretty breezy for a cute little fan under £20!





After a bit of searching, I've come to the opinion that, while desk fans may be small, they tend to score big in terms of design. (Just read our review of Shark's ChillPill, for further proof.)

Whether it's a pop of color, a minimalist design, or portable convenience, here are six other stylish desk fans I'd shop for right now to keep you feeling (and looking) cool all summer long.

John Lewis Circulator Desk Fan in Teal £25 at John Lewis Dimensions: H30cm x W19.5cm x D19.7cm If you're looking to spend a little more and get a lot more in return, this John Lewis desk fan is well worth it. It comes with three modes to dial up or down and is also available in a larger size if you need something with a bit more oomph. It comes in white or a dark teal and offers a handy oscillating option. Honestly, what's not to like? FCLEIH Small Fan £2.99 at Amazon UK Dimensions: H15 x W6.4 x D15 cm This Amazon find delivers serious airflow without the serious price tag. With full 360-degree rotation and two speed settings, it hits you right where you need it — and connects via USB, so you can plug it straight into your laptop or a wall adapter with minimal fuss. John Lewis Circulator Desk Fan in White £70 at John Lewis Dimensions: H32 x W24 x D24 cm This incredibly architectural circulator fan is a bestseller at John Lewis. Plenty of reviews rave about it: "I much prefer this to our Dyson fans"; "compact and stable and remarkably powerful"; and "Quite simply the best fan we've ever bought!" Dunelm USB Desk Fan £6 at Dunelm Dimensions: H15.5 x W 15.5 x D9 cm Don't let the £6 price tag fool you — this little fan has earned its 4.8-star rating across nearly 90 reviews, with one customer saying: "Lifesaving bit of kit in this heatwave." Available in black, copper, pink, and silver, it has a cool, industrial edge, and the adjustable tilt makes it surprisingly practical. Worth noting that delivery is £3.95, though click-and-collect is free if you have a store nearby. Dunelm Clip on Bendy USB Fan £2.50 at Dunelm Dimensions: H5 x W19 x D16 cm This £2.50 clip-on from Dunelm is almost impossibly discreet. Its bendy neck means you can angle the airflow exactly where you need it, and the clip attachment means it takes up zero desk real estate. It's single-speed and no-frills — but at this price, it barely matters. Worth noting: delivery is also £3.95, so it's best bundled with another order or collected in store. Meaco Meacofan Sefte® Table Fan - 10” Air Circulator £99 at Amazon UK Dimensions: H43.2 x W30.5 x D22.7 cm This desk fan might be the best in the business, with 12 fan speeds, vertical or horizontal oscillation options, a lights-off button, a mute option, among even more features! It's equipped to deal with any inconvienient situation, while actually blowing air very efficiently. Oh, and it has a remote control — what can't it do?

After you've found your new heatwave obsession in one of these fans, why not check out how else to get your space prepared for the weather? Find our Design Lab by Livingetc stylist's advice on how to change your room to feel summer-ready.

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