Muji's Pretty Pink Mini Desk Fan Is So Quiet, It's Open-Plan Office-Approved

With 'no noise' claims and a trending, barely-there color, there is a lot to love about this little fan

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Muji Low-Noise USB Desk Fan
(Image credit: Muji)

Sure, work can have its stressful moments, but no one wants to find themselves actually sweating at work. Whether that's at home or in an office, this summer is set to be a scorcher, so thankfully, I've found the perfect solution: Muji's Low Noise USB Desk Fan.

Small enough to fit in your bag and quiet enough for open-plan offices, the Japanese homeware brand is known for its sleek, minimalist design, and this desk fan is, unsurprisingly, no exception. It's even been designed, in part, by aerodynamic experts (I guess they're the ones who made it whisper-quiet) and comes in a trending barely-there pink.

Simply plug it into your laptop via USB, or use the 1-meter cord to plug it into the wall at home. Trust me when I say this is something you want to buy before the next heatwave hits, as I predict it'll sell out soon, and you'll be left with the choice of something loud, clunky, and ugly instead. This desk fan makes staying cool (in all senses of the word) a breeze.

After a bit of searching, I've come to the opinion that, while desk fans may be small, they tend to score big in terms of design. (Just read our review of Shark's ChillPill, for further proof.)

Whether it's a pop of color, a minimalist design, or portable convenience, here are six other stylish desk fans I'd shop for right now to keep you feeling (and looking) cool all summer long.

After you've found your new heatwave obsession in one of these fans, why not check out how else to get your space prepared for the weather? Find our Design Lab by Livingetc stylist's advice on how to change your room to feel summer-ready.

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Ellen Morris
Ellen Morris
Contributing Writer

Ellen Morris is an intern at Livingetc. After studying Politics at the University of York, she started her MA in Magazine Journalism at City, University of London. She is a freelance news reporter at The Sun and has interned at The Times Magazine, Fabulous, Prospect, and Drapers. As an obsessive charity shop browser, Ellen is always on the hunt for bits to embellish her flat, from coffee table books to dainty tableside trinkets.