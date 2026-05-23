There is nothing worse at a summer BBQ than watching a bowl of dip slowly turn brown. No matter how gorgeous your table setting is or how legendary your margaritas are, when your food starts to sweat, it's not chic.

Enter: the KoolCool Dip Chiller Bowl, available from Amazon. This stainless bowl might look like nothing new, but it's designed with a hidden water chamber that you can fill and freeze to create an in-built cooling system that will keep dips, salads, and sauces chilled for hours. And we've seen it blowing up on social media over the last few weeks, with 100s of thousands of likes online, possibly by those preparing for party hosting in the heatwave in the UK right now.

When it's hot, it's only natural to want to spend more time in the sun, but this clever hack will make spending that time in the heat way more comfortable, and means you won't have to ruin your table setting with clunky ice blocks or fans.

KoolCool Dip Chiller Bowl £33.50 at Amazon UK Sometimes the best design is the simplest, and this bowl is exactly that. Unlike bulky plastic cooling trays, the brushed stainless steel finish looks elevated on a tablescape. It feels much closer to modern serveware than a novelty kitchen gadget, so it is the perfect kind of entertaining piece you’d happily leave out during a long alfresco lunch. You can buy it individually or as a discounted pack of two, as well as in different sizes. It currently has almost 300 reviews and a 4.5/5-star rating, with one customer writing: "These bowls were perfect for the fresh shrimp cocktail we served on Christmas Eve. They kept the shrimp and sauce ice cold all evening."





But when it comes to keeping food and drinks on your outdoor table setting cool during hot weather, there are heaps of other pieces that won't ruin the look. Here are some of my other favorites.

Fieldbar Mini Bar Cooler Box With Leather Sling £159 at Harrods This Fieldbar cooler demonstrates that functionality does not have to come at the cost of style. Available in a variety of sophisticated shades, with a four-litre capacity, scratch-proof finish, and a leather sling, this is a luxe way to keep drinks cool. John Lewis Icon Red Marble Wine Cooler £13.50 at John Lewis Natural stone stays colder for longer, making marble wine coolers both practical and decorative. The deep red tones of this John Lewis feel particularly perfect for a luxurious summer table scape. Rebecca Udall Rattan Ice Bucket With Tongs £78 at Rebecca Udall The ice bucket is sturdy and substantial in size; the rattan finish is hand-woven by rural Burmese artisans, making a stunning piece of rural design. Uberstar Silicone Ice Sphere Moulds, Pack of 4 £16 at John Lewis Take cocktail hours to new levels with these ice sphere moulds. Experiment by adding slices of fruits or even fresh herbs before freezing for an exciting surprise. Generic Dip Chiller Bowl £10.29 at Amazon UK This sleek and stylish bowl can keep your food chilled for longer. Fill with water, refrigerate it, and it is ready to go for all your hosting needs from family BBQs to a summer soirée. FORNASETTI Cammei Ice Bucket £1,490 at Selfridges Who said Ice buckets had to be boring? The epitome of Italian luxury, designed with the iconic hand-painted cameo motif this FORNASETTI bucket will bring a touch of craftsmanship to your table and keep your drinks chilled.

With hotter summer days on the horizon, clever cooling accessories are going to be a hosting essential. Dining indoors? It's worth knowing how to keep your kitchen cool, too.

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