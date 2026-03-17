Did anyone else catch that rare sighting of the sun last week? Fleeting, but promising — the kind of light that makes you think of long, sun-soaked afternoons, plates piled high with food, glasses clinking, and friends lingering long after dinner. And oh, the kind of light that reminds me I’ve been meaning to sort out my outdoor furniture situation.

When planning your outdoor dining ideas, the table is key. It’s where drinks land between garden-party conversations, where dinners unfold, buffet bowls boast bountiful bites, and wine is sipped into the small hours. In other words, you want something generously sized, versatile, and built from materials tough enough for life outside. (Especially in London.)

Well, tick, tick, and tick: IKEA's VÄSMAN sleek extendable outdoor dining table, with its light brown stained wood slats and powder-coated steel legs, meets all my criteria. Best of all, it hides a clever extending function beneath the tabletop with no visible seams — and it’s super-affordable. When the guests inevitably descend this summer, I’m set to be the easiest, breeziest host.

IKEA VÄSMAN Extendable Table, Outdoor in Light Brown Stained $289.99 at IKEA Designed by David Wahl, IKEA’s first extendable outdoor dining table is as stylish as it is practical. An acacia slatted top is stained brown and designed to naturally age over time, creating a warm contrast against black powder-coated steel legs placed at the far ends of the frame to maximize leg room. At 73.5cm wide and 75cm tall, it is 135cm long as standard, comfortably fitting four — but slide out the concealed extender underneath, and it grows to 190cm, happily seating six for dinner, or even eight for drinks and nibbles.





Image 1 of 2 This clever table will 'grow' with your guest list. (Image credit: IKEA) The acacia slatted top is designed to naturall age. (Image credit: IKEA)

Unlike many extendable dining tables that feel fiddly and wobbly, IKEA's VÄSMAN is designed to be durable, as well as spacious. The self-storing extender glides smoothly in and out, supported by a sturdy underframe that makes the mechanism feel reassuringly solid. Even the finishing touches are practical: the legs end with plastic feet to protect them from damp surfaces and dragging. Style it with wooden or black metal chairs, and you have a ready-made hosting set-up.

At just £150, I’m calling it now: this table has all the makings to become one of IKEA's best products. But as summer edges closer, it’s far from the only extendable outdoor dining table worth considering; it all just depends on the size of your budget and space.

John Lewis Platform 6-Seater Wood-Effect Extending Garden Dining Table & Chairs Set in Green £1,199 at John Lewis If you prefer the idea of a full dining set, this option is picture-perfect. The slim rectangular table seats six guests as standard, but can extend at both ends to accommodate up to eight, with four chairs and two armchairs included in the set (additional chairs can be added). There’s a pleasing contrast between the wood-look tabletop and chair backs, offset by biophilic olive green edges and crisp white shower-resistant cushions. Despite its natural appearance, the entire set is actually crafted from durable, lightweight weatherproof aluminium, with the timber effect cleverly designed to mimic wood while offering far greater longevity outdoors. In the centre, a 40mm parasol hole awaits your sun shade of choice, while clever adjustable legs help steady the table on uneven ground. LA REDOUTE Palina Aluminium Extendable Garden Table £769.99 at La Redoute UK If you are drawn to the black and wood contrast of IKEA’s VÄSMAN, this extendable garden table from La Redoute is well worth a look. With a slatted polywood top and curved ends, it measures 220cm long as standard and comfortably seats six, making it a great option for larger families. When extra guests arrive, a clever turning mechanism reveals an additional panel hidden beneath the tabletop, extending it to 280cm and seating up to 10. Durable yet lightweight aluminium legs with an epoxy finish complete the design, reinforcing that contemporary wood-and-black contrast while ensuring the table stands up to outdoor life. Cox & Cox Extendable Acacia Dining Table £795 at Cox and Cox Despite the tell-tale seam running down the middle, the sleek design and solid feel of this Cox & Cox outdoor dining table mean you’d hardly guess it’s extendable at first glance. Made with honey-toned acacia wood and standing on slightly rounded A-line legs, it has a simple, elegant profile. The slatted tabletop instantly conjures classic garden-party charm, while the extendable panel allows the table to stretch from 180cm to 240cm when more guests gather around. The only caveat is that it’s best stored indoors over winter and during particularly wet weather, although a good furniture cover should help protect it in the meantime. Cox & Cox also has an array of acacia dining chairs that would pair well, from curved back cushioned chairs to this laidback rattan option. LA REDOUTE Jaja Steel and Acacia Extendable Garden Table £369.99 at La Redoute UK While summer conjures fantasies of constant hosting, the reality is that most evenings your numbers will hover closer to two. If you have a small outdoor space — think a pocket-sized garden or a city balcony — and still want the option of occasional hosting, this extendable table is a charming solution. The slatted 70x70cm acacia tabletop sits on four forest-green legs, creating a compact set-up that’s just right for everyday dinners, drinks, or even the odd board game. When your hosting duties arise, a clever fold-out extension lets the table double in length, transforming it from cozy spot to sociable dining table in moments. Case Furniture Eos Extending Table in Black £1,985 at casefurniture.com Aluminum garden furniture can look (and feel) a little cold, but this Eos Extending Table, designed by Matthew Hilton, proves that doesn’t have to be the case. Rust and weather resistant, it can be powder-coated in striking black or white, or softer hues like rust, forest green, or a pebble gray-white, all of which pair perfectly with the matching chairs. Measuring 99.5cm wide and 75cm tall, thanks to a hidden butterfly function, the 180cm-long table grows to 280cm when the extended family descends, while plastic floor guides make it a breeze to move without scratching the feet. Sklum UK Rectangular Extendable Garden Table in Starmi Aluminum £659.95 at sklum.com Here’s another simple yet durable aluminium option that grows with your guest list, from 180cm long to 240cm to seat six to eight diners. At 100cm deep, it offers plenty of room for plates, serving bowls, and glasses, making it well-suited to leisurely outdoor meals. There is a tell-tale seam running through the slatted center, but the striking matte colorways play it off with style; choose between a pure white, moka brown, graphite gray, terracotta, or deep olive green. Adjustable polyethylene feet finish each of the four legs, helping the table sit steady on uneven ground, so no wobbles mid-meal. For pocket-sized gardens, there’s also a mini version.

In recent years, garden furniture has evolved to transform outdoor areas from overlooked corners into genuine extensions of the home. The garden has become an alfresco living room, ready for everything from morning coffee to late-night dinners.

But we’re not all blessed with sprawling lawns. If your outdoor area is a pocket-sized garden, a narrow patio, or even a city balcony, there are still plenty of clever garden furniture ideas for small spaces to make the most of it. The right furniture can stretch, fold, and stack along with your space constraints and your guest list.

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