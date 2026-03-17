You'd Never Guess This Sleek £150 Outdoor Dining Table Is From IKEA — And It Conveniently 'Grows' With Your Guest List

With a slated wooden top and modern powder-coated metal legs, this outdoor dining table looks way more expensive than it is

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IKEA extendable table on an outdoor balcony with greenery, black dining chairs, string lights, and potted plants
(Image credit: IKEA)

Did anyone else catch that rare sighting of the sun last week? Fleeting, but promising — the kind of light that makes you think of long, sun-soaked afternoons, plates piled high with food, glasses clinking, and friends lingering long after dinner. And oh, the kind of light that reminds me I’ve been meaning to sort out my outdoor furniture situation.

When planning your outdoor dining ideas, the table is key. It’s where drinks land between garden-party conversations, where dinners unfold, buffet bowls boast bountiful bites, and wine is sipped into the small hours. In other words, you want something generously sized, versatile, and built from materials tough enough for life outside. (Especially in London.)

Well, tick, tick, and tick: IKEA's VÄSMAN sleek extendable outdoor dining table, with its light brown stained wood slats and powder-coated steel legs, meets all my criteria. Best of all, it hides a clever extending function beneath the tabletop with no visible seams — and it’s super-affordable. When the guests inevitably descend this summer, I’m set to be the easiest, breeziest host.

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IKEA extendable table on an outdoor balcony with greenery, black dining chairs, string lights, and potted plants
This clever table will 'grow' with your guest list. (Image credit: IKEA)

Unlike many extendable dining tables that feel fiddly and wobbly, IKEA's VÄSMAN is designed to be durable, as well as spacious. The self-storing extender glides smoothly in and out, supported by a sturdy underframe that makes the mechanism feel reassuringly solid. Even the finishing touches are practical: the legs end with plastic feet to protect them from damp surfaces and dragging. Style it with wooden or black metal chairs, and you have a ready-made hosting set-up.

At just £150, I’m calling it now: this table has all the makings to become one of IKEA's best products. But as summer edges closer, it’s far from the only extendable outdoor dining table worth considering; it all just depends on the size of your budget and space.

In recent years, garden furniture has evolved to transform outdoor areas from overlooked corners into genuine extensions of the home. The garden has become an alfresco living room, ready for everything from morning coffee to late-night dinners.

But we’re not all blessed with sprawling lawns. If your outdoor area is a pocket-sized garden, a narrow patio, or even a city balcony, there are still plenty of clever garden furniture ideas for small spaces to make the most of it. The right furniture can stretch, fold, and stack along with your space constraints and your guest list.

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Olivia Emily
Contributor

Olivia Emily is one of the most exciting new talents in consumer lifestyle journalism. Currently finishing off a Masters in Journalism at the City University, London, she has quickly proved herself at being adept on reporting on new interiors trends. A regular contributor to Livingetc, she is brilliant at being able to decode information for our audience.