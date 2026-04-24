This Retractable Sun Sail Is a Chic, Affordable, and Easy Way to Bring Peace and Shade to Your Garden (Plus It Screens Nosy Neighbors From Above)

Don't want to choose between sun and shade in your garden? This retractable design lets you get the best of both worlds

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A beige retractable sun shade on a black pergola in front of a white wall with a black privacy fence to the side and a blue sky above
(Image credit: Woace)

For about six months of the year, there's nothing I want more than the feeling of the sun beating down on my face. Then, after no more than a week or two of sunshine, I'm longing for some kind of protection from those harsh rays. Which is exactly why, this summer, I'm investing in a smart, retractable sun shade.

I know I'm not alone in my desire to spend at least 90% of the summer lying out in my garden, but in order to make this habit actually sustainable, there are a few upgrades, and that includes some stylish garden screening ideas. Of course, some comfortable furniture never goes amiss, but for the most usable outdoor area, solid protection from the sun is an absolute essential. It's not a secret that constant sun exposure isn't the best for your skin, even when you're slathered up with factor 50. But that shouldn't stop you from making the most of your outdoor area.

So, I set out to find myself the most practical sun shield out there. I wanted something that offered flexibility, so I wasn't locked into a completely shaded summer, while also offering maximum protection when necessary. And, of course, it had to look good, too. And after much searching, I found the solution. This Retractable Wave Sun Shade Sail by Woace on Amazon has a cool, organic look, while still being super practical. The retractable design allows you to adjust your shade to suit your exact needs. Plus, in over-exposed gardens, it doubles up as a smart shield from nosy neighbors — I call that a win-win.

Stylish Alternatives to Shop

For some inspiration for the sunnier spots in your garden, take a look through our ideas of what to put in your garden's sun-trap. And for even more design ideas for your garden and beyond, subscribe to our newsletter, and all the latest will land directly in your inbox.

Maya Glantz
Maya Glantz
Design Writer

Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.