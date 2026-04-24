This Retractable Sun Sail Is a Chic, Affordable, and Easy Way to Bring Peace and Shade to Your Garden (Plus It Screens Nosy Neighbors From Above)
Don't want to choose between sun and shade in your garden? This retractable design lets you get the best of both worlds
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For about six months of the year, there's nothing I want more than the feeling of the sun beating down on my face. Then, after no more than a week or two of sunshine, I'm longing for some kind of protection from those harsh rays. Which is exactly why, this summer, I'm investing in a smart, retractable sun shade.
I know I'm not alone in my desire to spend at least 90% of the summer lying out in my garden, but in order to make this habit actually sustainable, there are a few upgrades, and that includes some stylish garden screening ideas. Of course, some comfortable furniture never goes amiss, but for the most usable outdoor area, solid protection from the sun is an absolute essential. It's not a secret that constant sun exposure isn't the best for your skin, even when you're slathered up with factor 50. But that shouldn't stop you from making the most of your outdoor area.
So, I set out to find myself the most practical sun shield out there. I wanted something that offered flexibility, so I wasn't locked into a completely shaded summer, while also offering maximum protection when necessary. And, of course, it had to look good, too. And after much searching, I found the solution. This Retractable Wave Sun Shade Sail by Woace on Amazon has a cool, organic look, while still being super practical. The retractable design allows you to adjust your shade to suit your exact needs. Plus, in over-exposed gardens, it doubles up as a smart shield from nosy neighbors — I call that a win-win.
A south-facing garden may sound like the ultimate blessing, but in the height of summer, constant exposure to the sun can quickly feel more like a nightmare. Not only will your plants feel it, but your garden furniture will also suffer the consequences, becoming too hot to use, or worse still, warping and changing from the heat. If this sounds at all familiar, a sun shade like this will be your summertime savior.
Unlike other shade ideas for patios, this retractable sail is as stylish as it is practical, with an elegant, neutral finish that won't detract from the rest of your garden design. The polyester fiber material offers 95% UV protection, making your garden a far safer space for friends and family to gather in. Plus, thanks to the waterproof coating, you won't have to worry about how it will stand up against those summer showers.
The sail is also super easy to install, with handles running along the side for easy-access adjustments. And, at only £52, this is practically a no-brainer.
Stylish Alternatives to Shop
If it's good enough for your favorite outdoor restaurant, it's probably good enough for your garden. This retractable awning is surprisingly easy to install, and leaves you with a permanent solution to any weather-related problem you may run into. The scalloped hem is a nice touch, too, making the design feel slightly more playful and elegant.
At four meters long and three meters wide, this is an impressively large outdoor pergola, especially when you consider the price. In a small patio, this could work as a catch-all cover, or in larger outdoor spaces, as a roomy entertaining area, ideal for shading your outdoor living room or dining area.
If you're planning on hosting any garden parties this summer, consider this an essential. Not only will the cute, tasselled design help bring some more character to your outdoor space, but it also acts as a smart, shade-maker, too. Just throw some outdoor cushions and blankets down and you've got yourself the perfect chillout spot.
Though, if you're looking for a more long-lasting solution, this lovely pergola design is a garden staple that could easily see you through the years. Perfect for shading your outdoor dining area, this simple, minimalist-style pergola has an retractable canopy, so you can adjust the shade to your liking.
The perfect accompaniment to your boho garden furniture, this lovely sun shield is made from coconut fibre, a surprisingly stylish, sustainable material. Handmade by Indian artisans, this sun shield is naturally water-resistant, so you can leave it up all year-round.
Although this design may be more expensive than the other options, for what you're getting, we'd still consider this a pretty good deal. The aluminium frame is supremely durable and long-lasting, with a sliding, textaline roof and a cool, slatted wall for some additional shade. Plus, several reviewers mention how easy this pergola is to assemble.
For some inspiration for the sunnier spots in your garden, take a look through our ideas of what to put in your garden's sun-trap. And for even more design ideas for your garden and beyond, subscribe to our newsletter, and all the latest will land directly in your inbox.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.