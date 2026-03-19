This IKEA Pergola Is a Best-Seller, but I've Just Found Somewhere Selling a Similar Style in More Sizes, and for Much Less

A design-forward pergola adds a whole new room to your home and stretches out your summer days

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IKEA HAMMARÖN Pergola
(Image credit: IKEA)

We all know the feeling: you're outside, perhaps you've just sat down to a meal, or you've just arrived at a good bit in your book, and you feel a dreaded drop of rain, or are being blinded (or worse, burned) by the sun. Well, neither would be a worry if you had a pergola.

In UK gardens, they're a must. And no, not just for larger spaces — pergolas are also a great way to make urban gardens more private, without ruining the design. Last season, everyone went wild for IKEA's HAMMARÖN Pergola. Its style was surprisingly modern, the all-beige finish felt elevated, and, of course, it came conveniently flat-packed. And at £319, it was also super affordable.

But in preparation for this season, I've just found a much better place to shop for pergolas: Wayfair. In fact, there are heaps of options that look really similar to IKEA's, but come in slightly different sizes, styles, and colors, so you can find one that's perfect for your outdoor area, whether you need it attached to a wall, with side curtains, or in a simple, smaller size.

So, why shop at Wayfair instead? Well, for starters, its range of pergolas is markedly cheaper. (Plus, it's currently having a Super Sale that's seeing some styles discounted by as much as 61%). Product listings include heaps of relevant information, like how many people are recommended for assembly and how weather-resistant each part is. Plus, products get conveniently delivered straight to your door.

And best of all, there are always helpful customer reviews, so you can get a really good idea of what you're buying. Lindsey Davis, Livingetc's content director, recently bought a garden shed from Wayfair and had a great experience. "After receiving my order confirmation, I was called by the supplier the next day, who arranged a suitable delivery date. They could only offer kerbside delivery, but were prompt, and some other third parties offer an installation service for an added cost," she shared. "I like how there are plenty of reviews on Wayfair, so I felt fairly confident making the purchase without seeing it in person."

And on that note, I scrolled through the 412 pergolas listed on Wayfair, reading reviews and rating their design, to find six that I thought would be stylish alternatives to IKEA's HAMMARÖN Pergola.

Pergolas offer privacy, protection, and peace-of-mind when hosting outside in the UK (whatever time of the year). If you're sold on the idea of having one in your garden, it's worth weighing up whether it's cheaper to build a pergola or buy one — and lucky for you, we've already done the research.

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Emma Breislin
Emma Breislin
Interiors Editor

Emma is the Interiors Editor at Livingetc. She formerly worked on Homes To Love, writing about all things design for some of Australia’s top interior publications, including Australian House & Garden and Belle. Before that, she produced content for CULTIVER, where she found an appreciation for filling your home with high-quality, beautiful things. At Livingetc, Emma explores the big design questions — from styling to colors, interior trends, and home tours. She’s travelled to Copenhagen for 3daysofdesign, to Paris for Déco Off and Maison&Objet, and has attended design events in London, including WOW!house and Clerkenwell Design Week. Outside of work, you’ll find her elbow-deep at an antique store, moving her sofa for the 70th time, or mentally renovating every room she walks into.