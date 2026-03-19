We all know the feeling: you're outside, perhaps you've just sat down to a meal, or you've just arrived at a good bit in your book, and you feel a dreaded drop of rain, or are being blinded (or worse, burned) by the sun. Well, neither would be a worry if you had a pergola.

In UK gardens, they're a must. And no, not just for larger spaces — pergolas are also a great way to make urban gardens more private, without ruining the design. Last season, everyone went wild for IKEA's HAMMARÖN Pergola. Its style was surprisingly modern, the all-beige finish felt elevated, and, of course, it came conveniently flat-packed. And at £319, it was also super affordable.

But in preparation for this season, I've just found a much better place to shop for pergolas: Wayfair. In fact, there are heaps of options that look really similar to IKEA's, but come in slightly different sizes, styles, and colors, so you can find one that's perfect for your outdoor area, whether you need it attached to a wall, with side curtains, or in a simple, smaller size.

IKEA HAMMARÖN Pergola in Gray £319 at ikea.com Dimensions: 3m x 3m Look, there is still a lot to love about IKEA's HAMMARÖN Pergola. Customer reviews note that it looks good and feels sturdy, but that it does a better job protecting from the sun than it does from heavy rain (summer showers are fine, though). They also mention that it definitely takes three people to set it up, though with enough hands, the process is relatively straightforward.





So, why shop at Wayfair instead? Well, for starters, its range of pergolas is markedly cheaper. (Plus, it's currently having a Super Sale that's seeing some styles discounted by as much as 61%). Product listings include heaps of relevant information, like how many people are recommended for assembly and how weather-resistant each part is. Plus, products get conveniently delivered straight to your door.

And best of all, there are always helpful customer reviews, so you can get a really good idea of what you're buying. Lindsey Davis, Livingetc's content director, recently bought a garden shed from Wayfair and had a great experience. "After receiving my order confirmation, I was called by the supplier the next day, who arranged a suitable delivery date. They could only offer kerbside delivery, but were prompt, and some other third parties offer an installation service for an added cost," she shared. "I like how there are plenty of reviews on Wayfair, so I felt fairly confident making the purchase without seeing it in person."

And on that note, I scrolled through the 412 pergolas listed on Wayfair, reading reviews and rating their design, to find six that I thought would be stylish alternatives to IKEA's HAMMARÖN Pergola.

51% Off Dakota Fields Cesaro Metal Pergola £166.99 at Wayfair UK Dimensions: 3m x 3m Honestly, this one feels like a pretty smack-bang comparison to IKEA's style. The biggest difference? It's currently £166.99 instead of £319. Same dimensions and a similar color (except with a white canopy rather than gray). If it feels like it might not weather so well, it also comes in gray, which won't show dirt as quickly. It has options for securing it to both soft and hard ground, and it's super durable. 52% Off Outsunny Metal Pergola £239.99 at Wayfair UK Dimensions: 4m x 3m If you're after a bit more privacy, this pergola has a side panel that offers both UPF30+ protection from the sun, but 100% protection from prying eyes. You can also choose to mount it to a wall or leave it freestanding, depending on your space, and so far, reviews are 100%, with one customer saying, "Great piece of furniture, quick delivery process. Great communication from payment through to delivery." 42% Off Dakota Fields Buckey Metal Pergola £154.99 at Wayfair UK Dimensions: 2m x 3m If you can't quite fit IKEA's 3m x 3m pergola, this option is slightly smaller and would work best running alongside a house or wall, or on a deck. I particularly like the drape of the roof canopy with this one, and its slide rail is designed to make it smooth to retract when needed. It's got a 4.7/5-star rating after 81 reviews, which is pretty strong, with most people noting its quality, durability, quick delivery, and style. 44% Off Dakota Fields Metal Pergola £164.99 at Wayfair UK Dimensions: 3m x 3m If your space is on the smaller side, or you're looking specifically to cover the area directly adjacent to your interiors, this retractable pergola mounts to the wall, essentially extending your inside area out. It's got a sturdy metal frame and a stylish white draped canopy, and customers say it takes a little while to get set up, but it's well worth the effort. 61% Off Dakota Fields Altamahaw Metal Pergola £235.99 at Wayfair UK Dimensions: 3m x 3m If you're looking for a design with a little bit more of a resort aesthetic, this pergola is for you. Available in light gray and beige, the detachable side curtains help block out wind and add privacy (and a bit of drama). Reviews mention that it's a bit of a struggle to assemble, but most are happy once it's up and say it adds another room to their home. VonHaus Dual Roof Sliding Pergola £239.99 at Wayfair UK Dimensions: 3m x 3m Alternatively, if you're after a design that feels modern and minimal, this dual-roof sliding pergola is a sound option. Rather than a draped canopy, it's flat, and either side can be lifted and lowered separately, as needed, to give you maximum control over the sun. While it is water-resistant, the product listing does recommend taking it down in bad weather, so it's worth noting that this one can't be left up year-round.

Pergolas offer privacy, protection, and peace-of-mind when hosting outside in the UK (whatever time of the year). If you're sold on the idea of having one in your garden, it's worth weighing up whether it's cheaper to build a pergola or buy one — and lucky for you, we've already done the research.

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