I’m Not Usually Into Artificial Foliage, but the Reviews of IKEA’s New Indoor-Outdoor Weeping Fig Plant Have Me Convinced — It’s Great Value and “Very Realistic”

Bring year-round, maintenance-free greenery to a dark corner — indoors or out — with IKEA’s FEJKA Artificial Weeping Fig Plant

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IKEA&#039;s FEJKA Weeping Fig Artificial Potted Plant in the corner of a neutral-toned living room with a beige sofa with a row of artwork above it and a low profile coffee table in front
(Image credit: IKEA)

I really love plants. I love how they can completely transform a space, adding visual depth, texture, and a delightful dose of greenery. But after having just finished watering my 38 live plants, I also know full well that they are not exactly low-maintenance — particularly as we move into the warmer months and watering frequency increases.

Not to mention the plants I've lost over the years from trying to house them in spots where the conditions just weren’t suitable — too dark; too near a draft or heat source — and so while, for the most part, I would suggest sticking with the real thing, I can entirely appreciate the merits of artificial options, too; which is why I also have some faux varieties at home as well. The key is that they have to look good. And with that in mind, it stands to reason why I was completely taken by IKEA's new FEJKA Weeping Fig Artificial Potted Plant.

This plant already has three 5-star reviews. all of which herald it as "very realistic". Part of the reason faux plants can get a bit of a bad rep is down to those overtly plastic and 'fake' looking options that can absolutely bring down the vibe of a space. But this weeping fig plant is not one of those. The well-crafted, life-like plant is easy to shape, looks way more expensive than its price tag, and would make a stylish addition to any space, from an urban garden to a modern living room corner — no plant parenting required.

If you've never considered artificial foliage before, it really can be the answer to many an issue. Take interiors editor Emma Breislin's home as an example.

"I'd typically tell anyone who'd listen to avoid artificial foliage at all costs, but in doing so, I'd be a hypocrite. That's right — I currently have a faux tree in the corner of my living room. Do I love it? No, but my living room has no natural light and very tall ceilings, so I needed something with a bit of height to balance it. A real tree wouldn't have survived, and well, faux plants are better than no plants."

I equally have some artificial plants in specific areas of my home where I know (or have since found out!) real plants will not survive, and, so long as you choose wisely, faux plants can make for a chic addition to your space.

And to substantiate the merits of this specific faux plant, these are what customers have to say about it:

  • “I needed a really big plant for a dark and dingy corner of the lounge — this was such a good price, I wasn't sure what to expect, but if it didn't look realistic, I would just cover it in fairy lights. I was blown away by the quality of it! So easy to assemble and fluff the branches to the shape you want. It looks very realistic and is a fantastic addition to the lounge. I'm really tempted to buy another!”
  • “Easy to assemble and looks amazing in my living room, very realistic. Nice, big size; fills a bare corner of my living room, and I have lit it up with a plug-in uplighter, which really shows it off.”
  • “The Fejka tree has totally transformed my sitting room — wish I could leave a picture here! Really happy and looks very realistic.”

If you're dealing with tricky conditions for real plants to thrive in, have a busy lifestyle, or are just not quite as green-thumbed as you'd like to be, IKEA's FEJKA Weeping Fig Artificial Potted Plant is a practical, affordable, and durable way to bring year-round greenery to a space, without the fuss of a real plant — all while looking just like one.

Worthy Alternatives

If you like the idea of an artificial plant, but want to explore other options, here are a few more of my favorites.

Plant Pots to Style

Sometimes, a faux plant can look spot on, but its pot gives it away — often too small for a real plant — and even in the case of IKEA's weeping fig, I would recommend styling in a larger pot for an even more realistic display. Here are some great options to elevate your space.

Overall, there's absolutely a time and a place for artificial foliage — and whether it's down to the conditions of your space, busy schedule, or your plant-parenting abilities, faux plants are an excellent way to add a decorative touch to your scheme, without the maintenance.

And if you're concerned whether fake plants are bad feng shui, I can confirm that they're not — what matters, though, is their placement.

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Debbie Black
Debbie Black
Deputy Editor (Digital)

Debbie is Livingetc's deputy editor (digital). She embarked on her career in the publishing industry almost 20 years ago, with experience spanning interiors and fashion brands across both print and digital platforms.

She has worked for titles including ELLE Decoration, World of Interiors, ELLE, Condé Nast Traveller, GQ, and Glamour, among others. She is a lover of all things interiors and loves planning a makeover project. She can often be found moving furniture and decor around her house for the millionth time or else watering her 50 houseplants!