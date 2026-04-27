I really love plants. I love how they can completely transform a space, adding visual depth, texture, and a delightful dose of greenery. But after having just finished watering my 38 live plants, I also know full well that they are not exactly low-maintenance — particularly as we move into the warmer months and watering frequency increases.

Not to mention the plants I've lost over the years from trying to house them in spots where the conditions just weren’t suitable — too dark; too near a draft or heat source — and so while, for the most part, I would suggest sticking with the real thing, I can entirely appreciate the merits of artificial options, too; which is why I also have some faux varieties at home as well. The key is that they have to look good. And with that in mind, it stands to reason why I was completely taken by IKEA's new FEJKA Weeping Fig Artificial Potted Plant.

This plant already has three 5-star reviews. all of which herald it as "very realistic". Part of the reason faux plants can get a bit of a bad rep is down to those overtly plastic and 'fake' looking options that can absolutely bring down the vibe of a space. But this weeping fig plant is not one of those. The well-crafted, life-like plant is easy to shape, looks way more expensive than its price tag, and would make a stylish addition to any space, from an urban garden to a modern living room corner — no plant parenting required.

IKEA FEJKA Artificial Potted Plant - In/Outdoor Weeping Fig 23 Cm $99.99 at IKEA Diameter of plant pot: 23 cm Height of plant: 210 cm Arriving compactly packed, this artificial potted weeping fig plant can be shaped to suit your space, and is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. The plant's leaves are crafted from 100% fully recycled polyester, making for a high-quality, life-like style. The sealed bags of water at the plant's base ensure it stands sturdy, and the only maintenance the plant requires is an occasional wipe down with a damp cloth to remove dust.

If you've never considered artificial foliage before, it really can be the answer to many an issue. Take interiors editor Emma Breislin's home as an example.

"I'd typically tell anyone who'd listen to avoid artificial foliage at all costs, but in doing so, I'd be a hypocrite. That's right — I currently have a faux tree in the corner of my living room. Do I love it? No, but my living room has no natural light and very tall ceilings, so I needed something with a bit of height to balance it. A real tree wouldn't have survived, and well, faux plants are better than no plants."

I equally have some artificial plants in specific areas of my home where I know (or have since found out!) real plants will not survive, and, so long as you choose wisely, faux plants can make for a chic addition to your space.

And to substantiate the merits of this specific faux plant, these are what customers have to say about it:

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“I needed a really big plant for a dark and dingy corner of the lounge — this was such a good price, I wasn't sure what to expect, but if it didn't look realistic, I would just cover it in fairy lights. I was blown away by the quality of it! So easy to assemble and fluff the branches to the shape you want. It looks very realistic and is a fantastic addition to the lounge. I'm really tempted to buy another!”

“Easy to assemble and looks amazing in my living room, very realistic. Nice, big size; fills a bare corner of my living room, and I have lit it up with a plug-in uplighter, which really shows it off.”

“The Fejka tree has totally transformed my sitting room — wish I could leave a picture here! Really happy and looks very realistic.”

If you're dealing with tricky conditions for real plants to thrive in, have a busy lifestyle, or are just not quite as green-thumbed as you'd like to be, IKEA's FEJKA Weeping Fig Artificial Potted Plant is a practical, affordable, and durable way to bring year-round greenery to a space, without the fuss of a real plant — all while looking just like one.

Worthy Alternatives

If you like the idea of an artificial plant, but want to explore other options, here are a few more of my favorites.

HOMESCAPES Homescapes 4ft Artificial Ficus Tree £37.38 at Amazon UK Size: 120D x 19W x 120H cm With a 4.6-star rating from over 2,000 reviews, it's safe to say this option has top points for life-like style. One reviewer notes, "I have mixed feelings about faux plants, but not this one. I agree with the majority of reviewers who five-starred this plant." With a real-wood twisted stem and leaves crafted from silk, this is a quality item that looks far more expensive than its price tag. Abigail Ahern Artificial Variegated Zebra Plant - Medium £225 at abigailahern.com Size: H73cm, Pot: H18.5 x Dia 16cm This artificial variegated zebra plant would be a great addition to a living room, hallway, or modern bedroom, elevating your space without any of the hassle. With its large leaves and tonal variation, it makes for a striking statement piece that adds both depth and texture. It is, however, recommended for areas not exposed to moisture or direct sunlight to limit fading. Pottery Barn Faux Potted Olive Tree From £399 at Pottery Barn Size: H183 x W69 69 x D69 Made from upcycled materials, this faux potted olive tree will bring a dose of Mediterranean style to your space. “When Pottery Barn first opened in the UK, the thing I was most blown away by was its faux foliage and floral display in-store — they were so life-like,” says interiors editor Emma Breislin. And this statement-making tree would bring any porch or entryway to life.

Plant Pots to Style

Sometimes, a faux plant can look spot on, but its pot gives it away — often too small for a real plant — and even in the case of IKEA's weeping fig, I would recommend styling in a larger pot for an even more realistic display. Here are some great options to elevate your space.

Dibor Dibor Fiber Clay Plant Pot 42cm Indoor/Outdoor - Medium £58 at Amazon UK Size: H29 x W42 x D42 cm This 4.9-star-rated plant pot is crafted from hard-wearing fiber clay that is both frost- and UV-resistant for ultimate durability. Featuring a drainage hole, it's available in a range of other colorways and is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. With its sleek, minimalist design, this pot would suit a variety of aesthetics. FERM LIVING Bau Large Elevated Steel Pot 38cm £85 at Selfridges Size: H38 x wW28 x D28 cm Crafted from 100% steel, this Bau pot by Ferm Living is ideal for outdoor use. With linear engravings and an elevated frame, it would look just as good styled with a collection of planters as it would on its own. Position it in a shady corner to — quite literally — elevate your plant. Dunelm Traditional Stone Vase £70 at Dunelm Size: x cm Also available in Pebble Stone and Bitter Chocolate colorways, this Concrete Effect Stone Vase is ideal for hallways and living room corners. Rated 4.8 stars, one customer explained they "Ordered this vase to stand next to a light oak sideboard, and it is even better in the flesh ( so to speak ). It is fabulous quality, and it is worth the price tag. Would definitely recommend."

Overall, there's absolutely a time and a place for artificial foliage — and whether it's down to the conditions of your space, busy schedule, or your plant-parenting abilities, faux plants are an excellent way to add a decorative touch to your scheme, without the maintenance.

And if you're concerned whether fake plants are bad feng shui, I can confirm that they're not — what matters, though, is their placement.

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