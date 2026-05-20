Wait, Has IKEA's Waterproof 'Outdoor Cabinet' Just Made the Garden Shed Redundant? Here's Why It Has Us Rethinking Garden Storage Forever

The sleek steel design disguises all your outdoor clutter while blending into even the most stylish garden schemes

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IKEA KOLBJÖRN Cabinet in Beige
(Image credit: IKEA)

If your outdoor space is desperate for a declutter, but the thought of adding a bulky plastic shed fills you with dread, I may have just found the perfect solution. IKEA's KOLBJÖRN Cabinet proves that practical garden storage doesn't have to come at the expense of good design.

With loads of vertical space, shelves, and hooks, coupled with a simplified, Scandi-sleek silhouette, it's got all the functionality you'd expect (and want) from your garden storage ideas, without any of the stress of having to hide them away and out of sight.

In 2026, we're replacing simple storage for 'garden closets' instead, and this beige indoor-outdoor metal cabinet hits the spot. It would blend seamlessly into modern patios, balconies, and compact gardens, receding into the background rather than dominating the design.

What makes the design feel especially elevated is the detailing. Adjustable feet help it sit neatly on uneven patios, while discreet ventilation holes at the base encourage airflow, a practical touch that also keeps the silhouette visually streamlined.

Unlike many outdoor storage solutions, IKEA's KOLBJÖRN cabinet feels intentionally decorative. The soft neutral tone fits perfectly into a Scandi aesthetic, pairing effortlessly with natural wood furniture, gravel courtyards, and Mediterranean-inspired planting schemes.

But if it's not quite to your taste, it's only the beginning when it comes to this new approach to garden storage. Below are a few other options I've found, which include different styles and price points.

Or Try These...

For £159, IKEA's KOLBJÖRN outdoor cabinet feels like a great, design-forward alternative to the average garden shed, especially if you're working with a balcony compact urban garden where space really matters.

And remember — no matter how up-to-date you are with all the latest outdoor furniture trends, there's nothing stylish about clutter, so finding storage is key.

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Eve Williams
Eve Williams
Contributing Writer

Eve Williams is a London-based journalist and writer covering culture at the intersection of fashion, film, food, interiors, and internet phenomena. She has recently completed her MA in Magazine Journalism at City, University of London. Her work explores emerging shifts in visual culture and contemporary taste... from luxury trends and screen storytelling to the evolving politics of consumption and identity. She has written for Hunger, Hero, 10 Magazine, Polyester Zine, and more.