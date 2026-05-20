If your outdoor space is desperate for a declutter, but the thought of adding a bulky plastic shed fills you with dread, I may have just found the perfect solution. IKEA's KOLBJÖRN Cabinet proves that practical garden storage doesn't have to come at the expense of good design.

With loads of vertical space, shelves, and hooks, coupled with a simplified, Scandi-sleek silhouette, it's got all the functionality you'd expect (and want) from your garden storage ideas, without any of the stress of having to hide them away and out of sight.

In 2026, we're replacing simple storage for 'garden closets' instead, and this beige indoor-outdoor metal cabinet hits the spot. It would blend seamlessly into modern patios, balconies, and compact gardens, receding into the background rather than dominating the design.

IKEA KOLBJÖRN Cabinet in Beige $299.99 at IKEA At first glance, the beige powder-coated steel finish gives it more of an interior furniture feel than something designed for the garden. IKEA lists the cabinet as suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, thanks to its galvanized steel construction, which helps protect it from rust and weather exposure. The proportions are particularly appealing for smaller outdoor spaces, too. Measuring 90cm wide and 161cm tall, the slimline design offers generous vertical storage without eating up precious floor space. Inside, there are sturdy shelves for pots, tools, and accessories, while integrated hooks create space for hanging cushions, gardening tools, or even muddy boots.





What makes the design feel especially elevated is the detailing. Adjustable feet help it sit neatly on uneven patios, while discreet ventilation holes at the base encourage airflow, a practical touch that also keeps the silhouette visually streamlined.

Unlike many outdoor storage solutions, IKEA's KOLBJÖRN cabinet feels intentionally decorative. The soft neutral tone fits perfectly into a Scandi aesthetic, pairing effortlessly with natural wood furniture, gravel courtyards, and Mediterranean-inspired planting schemes.

But if it's not quite to your taste, it's only the beginning when it comes to this new approach to garden storage. Below are a few other options I've found, which include different styles and price points.

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For £159, IKEA's KOLBJÖRN outdoor cabinet feels like a great, design-forward alternative to the average garden shed, especially if you're working with a balcony compact urban garden where space really matters.

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And remember — no matter how up-to-date you are with all the latest outdoor furniture trends, there's nothing stylish about clutter, so finding storage is key.

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