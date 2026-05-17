These 'Half Umbrellas' Are the Genius Way to Bring Shade to a Tiny Balcony — In Fact, They're Specifically Designed for This Space

Despite what the recent spring showers would have you believe, sunny days are on the way, and pretty soon, you'll be swapping out that sodden umbrella for a different kind of weather protector. At least, only if you can find one that will fit in your tiny outdoor space. And that's why this Freestanding Balcony Parasol from John Lewis is pure genius.

By dividing it straight down the middle, this clever half-parasol design is perfectly suited to keeping your compact space sun-safe all summer long — and it doubles up as an extra layer of privacy, too. Even for the most loyal sun-worshippers among us, a good garden parasol is an absolute essential during the summer months. Without a solid option for shade, your suntrap garden will be downright unusable come August, and you'll find yourself splayed out on your bed, your head pressed up as close as humanly possible to the tiny electric fan in the corner of your room.

A parasol keeps your garden easy, breezy, and cool, no matter how high the temperature creeps. And let's face it, there's no chance you'll be squeezing one of those huge, sprawling garden umbrellas into your space. Which is why this 'half umbrella' design works so well — it provides you with the shade you need, without dominating your space. And at less than £80, I'd go as far as to call this a must-have.

John Lewis John Lewis Freestanding Balcony Parasol & Base Weight £79 at John Lewis Specifically designed with a balcony in mind, this parasol is 2.4 by 2.7 meters, offering enough shade to properly protect your outdoor area, without taking over the entire floor plan. The wind-up mechanism makes it supremely easy to use, and the aluminum frame promises maximum durability. The pale, oyster shade would pair well with almost any style, so you can feel free to experiment with the year's biggest outdoor furniture trends without fear of clashing. Reviewers note the easy assembly process, as well as aplauding it's usefullness in smaller outdoor settings.

Chic Alternatives

This summer, expect to catch me lying out in my garden from sunrise to sunset, and there's no reason you can't do the same. For more ideas for curating the perfect balcony setup this season, this stylist's guide to making the most of a small balcony will have you covered.

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