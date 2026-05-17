These 'Half Umbrellas' Are the Genius Way to Bring Shade to a Tiny Balcony — In Fact, They're Specifically Designed for This Space
Even the tiniest of outdoor areas deserve some proper sun protection — and this ' half umbrella' is the summer solution every balcony and patio needs
Despite what the recent spring showers would have you believe, sunny days are on the way, and pretty soon, you'll be swapping out that sodden umbrella for a different kind of weather protector. At least, only if you can find one that will fit in your tiny outdoor space. And that's why this Freestanding Balcony Parasol from John Lewis is pure genius.
By dividing it straight down the middle, this clever half-parasol design is perfectly suited to keeping your compact space sun-safe all summer long — and it doubles up as an extra layer of privacy, too. Even for the most loyal sun-worshippers among us, a good garden parasol is an absolute essential during the summer months. Without a solid option for shade, your suntrap garden will be downright unusable come August, and you'll find yourself splayed out on your bed, your head pressed up as close as humanly possible to the tiny electric fan in the corner of your room.
A parasol keeps your garden easy, breezy, and cool, no matter how high the temperature creeps. And let's face it, there's no chance you'll be squeezing one of those huge, sprawling garden umbrellas into your space. Which is why this 'half umbrella' design works so well — it provides you with the shade you need, without dominating your space. And at less than £80, I'd go as far as to call this a must-have.
Specifically designed with a balcony in mind, this parasol is 2.4 by 2.7 meters, offering enough shade to properly protect your outdoor area, without taking over the entire floor plan. The wind-up mechanism makes it supremely easy to use, and the aluminum frame promises maximum durability. The pale, oyster shade would pair well with almost any style, so you can feel free to experiment with the year's biggest outdoor furniture trends without fear of clashing. Reviewers note the easy assembly process, as well as aplauding it's usefullness in smaller outdoor settings.
Chic Alternatives
But, if you want to bring a fun pop of color to your outdoor area, you won't find an option much better than this. With the same halved design as the previous model, this joyful orange shade is as functional as it is fun. Just place the flat back panel against one of your exterior walls for support, and you're all set to make the most of the sunshine.
A slightly different take on the traditional parasol design, this flat, square outdoor shade idea is ideal for small, urban gardens. Its sleek, modern style is completely adjustable in almost every way, offering you complete control over how protected your garden is from the sun. Not only can you alter the height and angle of the parasol, but with the connected universal clamp, you can attach it to just about any surface — like your outdoor dining table, or your balcony railing, no pole required.
With a simple push-to-open system, this space-saving half-parasol is a super-easy fix to your suntrap garden problems. The offset pole sits flush to your wall, taking up as little space as possible, leaving you with more room for your outdoor living room setup.
Sleek, slim, and minimalist in design, this petite semi-circular parasol is the perfect addition to any modern garden, no matter the size. A powder-coated aluminum base and weather-resistant shade promise long-lasting durability, which is even more impressive considering it's priced at just £32.99.
With a chic, fringed finish, this sun sail offers a different take on shading your outdoor area. The teepee-like structure brings a casual, bohemian look that would be perfect for garden parties and summer barbecues, and there's no need to keep it locked up in your garden; this design would be the perfect addition to a beach day, or even for a park picnic.
For something with a little more pizzazz, this white, fringed parasol is serving up private members' club poolside luxury, with a petite-enough frame to make it fit in even the tiniest gardens. The tiltable head allows for even greater adaptability, allowing you to adjust the angle to best suit your space, while the various color options open up a world of different aesthetics for you to explore.
This summer, expect to catch me lying out in my garden from sunrise to sunset, and there's no reason you can't do the same. For more ideas for curating the perfect balcony setup this season, this stylist's guide to making the most of a small balcony will have you covered.
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Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.