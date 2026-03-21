It’s time to stop overlooking the balcony if you have one. It’s actually much easier than you think to turn a small balcony into an urban retreat. We’re all so busy, often spending long hours in front of screens, that styling outdoor spaces can easily become an afterthought. But I’m here to tell you not to neglect it. Even the smallest outdoor area can become one of the most enjoyable corners of your home, especially as the weather improves. It’s the perfect place to take a breather and change your environment.



And it doesn’t have to feel cold or temporary, defined by squeaky folding chairs and a tiny table. Treat your balcony with the same care you give your interiors. A more thoughtful approach to outdoor living can completely change how the space feels and how often you use it. What makes the real difference isn’t square footage, but how the space is layered. Think compact seating that invites you to stay a little longer and planters that soften hard architectural lines. Outdoor textiles bring warmth underfoot and, very importantly, considered lighting allows the space to transition effortlessly from day into evening.

Covered balconies may give you more scope to decorate with flair. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Arent & Pyke)

At Design Lab by Livingetc, we’ve seen a growing number of requests for help styling outdoor living spaces. If you’re searching for inspiration or trying to source a specific piece, our Find service offers personalised recommendations based on your brief and budget, helping you narrow down the options without the overwhelm.

Think of this edit as a curated selection of 28 balcony finds that can either help shape the overall look or be layered in gradually to build a space that feels more personal and considered.

Compact Seating That Invites You to Stay

The right seating changes everything. Even on the smallest balcony, a compact chair, bench or stool can turn the space from somewhere you pass by into somewhere you actually want to sit and spend time.

Planters and Vertical Greenery

Greenery is what softens a balcony and makes it feel alive. If floor space is limited, think upwards with railing planters, shelves and compact pots that bring colour and a sense of calm.

Rugs and Soft Layers

Outdoor spaces feel instantly warmer when they’re layered properly. A rug underfoot, a cushion on a chair or a throw within reach helps a balcony feel less temporary and much more like an extension of the home.

Lighting and Atmosphere

Lighting is what makes a balcony usable beyond the daytime. Portable lamps, lanterns and soft glow details can shift the whole mood and make even the simplest setup feel more inviting by evening.

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