The beauty of tiny spaces is that they call for creative design. As Design Lab by Livingetc stylist, Miaad Latoof, explains, "What makes the real difference isn’t square footage, but how the space is layered." In many projects I see, it's the smaller rooms or outdoor areas that are often the most impactful — the more compact the space, the harder it has to work, and with that comes the need to find versatile, multifunctional furniture.

Enter the IKEA DJUPÖN Folding Table. This is one of those special pieces that might just be the answer to your tiny patio or balcony styling woes. Offering you a table when you need it, and space back when you don't, it also has room to neatly store two foldable chairs, along with a shelf to display plants, lighting, a candle or two, or to rest drinks if the occasion calls for a bar-style situation.

So, whether you're looking for a versatile dining option, a prep station for your barbecue, a potting station for your plants, or a wonderful mixture of them all, this table is endlessly versatile — and it looks good, too.

IKEA DJUPÖN Folding Table - Brown $129.99 at IKEA Size: H 113 x W 78 x D 65 cm Made of solid natural acacia wood, this folding table is pre-treated with wood stain for added durability for outdoor use. With storage space for two foldable chairs — the ASKHOLMEN Outdoor Foldable Chair is compatible with this table, which also comes pre-assembled — the table has room for one or two to enjoy a morning coffee on the balcony in the sunshine, or a weekend lunch on the patio. The shelf is ideal for adding decor, both functional and aesthetic, to your outdoor space — style it with plants for an urban oasis, and a rechargeable lamp to prolong those warmer evenings.

A plant stand turns into an instant outdoor table when you need it — no need to touch the plants, either. Image credit: IKEA And just as easily, it can be folded away, along with neatly storing two foldable chairs. Image credit: IKEA

Crafted from acacia wood, this folding table also taps into one of this year's biggest outdoor furniture trends — the ever-increasing shift toward natural materials. This is both from a sustainability perspective and for its grounding abilities. Particularly effective in outdoor spaces with a lot of stone or brickwork, the natural materials create contrast and texture, as well as an innate sense of calm.

And this sense of calm and comfort that is so important in our interiors should not be thought of any differently in our exterior spaces. A small outdoor space deserves the same thought and attention as creating a thoughtfully designed room in the home — and furniture pieces that offer style, practicality, and versatility are key to a considered, layered design that can be enjoyed from day to night.

One customer shared that IKEA's DJUPON Folding Table was perfect for their patio: "We bought this as a side area to stage food while cooking on the grill outside. It’s the perfect size; I’m able to set the food items I’m ready to cook right there, as well as when I pull food off the grill. We use it as a small serving buffet, so we don’t fill the table with serving dishes. I love that I can put potted plants on the very top shelf and underneath the shelf on the ground."

Another customer added: "Love it! It was easy to assemble. I hardly had to look at the instructions, and it's lightweight, perfect for a small gathering to set up a bar or buffet of nibbles..." An additional reviewer shared that they used it as a "handy outdoor work table, the perfect size for my gardening jobs. I have set mine up as a planting table. It is sturdy and looks good."

I feel it would also work really well as an outdoor desk, WiFi permitting, of course — meetings in the sunshine, anyone?

Alternative Outdoor Folding Tables

If you like the idea of an outdoor folding table but aren't convinced by this particular style for your space, I've found a selection of other options that are also stylish, versatile, and affordable, too.

Having any form of outdoor space is a luxury, so make the most of it with a considered design approach and hero pieces that do the hard work for you. And on that note, IKEA's 3-in-1 privacy screen is another small-space gem that gives you storage, seating, and privacy in your outdoor area, all in one stylish design.

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