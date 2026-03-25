Tiny Outdoor Area? No Problem — IKEA's Folding Table Is the Ultimate Small Garden Flex That Saves Space, Neatly Stores Chairs, and Has a Display Shelf for Your Plants
Whether you have a balcony or a small patio, this stylish, multifunctional table makes your compact space work harder
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The beauty of tiny spaces is that they call for creative design. As Design Lab by Livingetc stylist, Miaad Latoof, explains, "What makes the real difference isn’t square footage, but how the space is layered." In many projects I see, it's the smaller rooms or outdoor areas that are often the most impactful — the more compact the space, the harder it has to work, and with that comes the need to find versatile, multifunctional furniture.
Enter the IKEA DJUPÖN Folding Table. This is one of those special pieces that might just be the answer to your tiny patio or balcony styling woes. Offering you a table when you need it, and space back when you don't, it also has room to neatly store two foldable chairs, along with a shelf to display plants, lighting, a candle or two, or to rest drinks if the occasion calls for a bar-style situation.
So, whether you're looking for a versatile dining option, a prep station for your barbecue, a potting station for your plants, or a wonderful mixture of them all, this table is endlessly versatile — and it looks good, too.
Size: H 113 x W 78 x D 65 cm
Made of solid natural acacia wood, this folding table is pre-treated with wood stain for added durability for outdoor use. With storage space for two foldable chairs — the ASKHOLMEN Outdoor Foldable Chair is compatible with this table, which also comes pre-assembled — the table has room for one or two to enjoy a morning coffee on the balcony in the sunshine, or a weekend lunch on the patio. The shelf is ideal for adding decor, both functional and aesthetic, to your outdoor space — style it with plants for an urban oasis, and a rechargeable lamp to prolong those warmer evenings.
Crafted from acacia wood, this folding table also taps into one of this year's biggest outdoor furniture trends — the ever-increasing shift toward natural materials. This is both from a sustainability perspective and for its grounding abilities. Particularly effective in outdoor spaces with a lot of stone or brickwork, the natural materials create contrast and texture, as well as an innate sense of calm.
And this sense of calm and comfort that is so important in our interiors should not be thought of any differently in our exterior spaces. A small outdoor space deserves the same thought and attention as creating a thoughtfully designed room in the home — and furniture pieces that offer style, practicality, and versatility are key to a considered, layered design that can be enjoyed from day to night.
One customer shared that IKEA's DJUPON Folding Table was perfect for their patio: "We bought this as a side area to stage food while cooking on the grill outside. It’s the perfect size; I’m able to set the food items I’m ready to cook right there, as well as when I pull food off the grill. We use it as a small serving buffet, so we don’t fill the table with serving dishes. I love that I can put potted plants on the very top shelf and underneath the shelf on the ground."
Another customer added: "Love it! It was easy to assemble. I hardly had to look at the instructions, and it's lightweight, perfect for a small gathering to set up a bar or buffet of nibbles..." An additional reviewer shared that they used it as a "handy outdoor work table, the perfect size for my gardening jobs. I have set mine up as a planting table. It is sturdy and looks good."
I feel it would also work really well as an outdoor desk, WiFi permitting, of course — meetings in the sunshine, anyone?
Alternative Outdoor Folding Tables
If you like the idea of an outdoor folding table but aren't convinced by this particular style for your space, I've found a selection of other options that are also stylish, versatile, and affordable, too.
Size: H 59.5 x W 50.5 x D 47
Ideal for an urban garden or balcony, this space-saving aluminium folding table is easy to set up and store away. Reviewers note its quality and value for money, and also share that despite being lightweight, it's actually very sturdy — a perfect partner to your morning coffee routine. The folding design also creates a ready-made handle for easy carrying.
Size: H 71 x W 60 x D 60 cm
Add a pop of the unexpected red theory to your outdoor space with this Grand Patio Bistro Set as a stylish statement piece. Crafted from pre-treated steel and easy to fold away, this set has an impressive 4.6-star rating after almost 1,000 reviews — one shared: "Great quality and color. Simple but very effective design and comfortable to sit on chairs. Love it on my patio."
Size: H 46.5 x W 40 x D 40 cm
You can't argue with a solid wood table at this price — nor a 4.7-star rating from its reviews. This Panama folding garden table is pre-assembled, portable, and folds flat for space-saving storage, making it just as ideal as a travel accessory as it is a staple piece of outdoor living room furniture. However, the design would work best as a side table rather than an outdoor dining table.
Size: H 74 x W 83 x D 83 cm
This larger folding table has a central hole for a garden parasol, helping to protect you and your guests from the sunnier summer days. Constructed from oil-stained acacia wood, the natural, space-saving design makes it suitable for any space, adding a hint of rustic charm to a balcony or small patio.
Size: H 75 x W 80 x D 70/60 cm
La Redoute's Alata Table comes complete with two chairs, and its clever half-moon design is the ultimate space-saving style. Made from durable, weather-resistant acacia wood, the slender folding legs underneath the table create the illusion of more space and maximize every available inch.
Size: H 75 x W 70 x D 70 cm
This folding garden table is also made from weather-resistant acacia wood coated in a natural oil finish, complete with a central hole for your garden umbrella, too. Easy to store or fold out when needed, this design is another practical and stylish addition for a compact garden or balcony.
Having any form of outdoor space is a luxury, so make the most of it with a considered design approach and hero pieces that do the hard work for you. And on that note, IKEA's 3-in-1 privacy screen is another small-space gem that gives you storage, seating, and privacy in your outdoor area, all in one stylish design.
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Debbie is Livingetc's deputy editor (digital). She embarked on her career in the publishing industry almost 20 years ago, with experience spanning interiors and fashion brands across both print and digital platforms.
She has worked for titles including ELLE Decoration, World of Interiors, ELLE, Condé Nast Traveller, GQ, and Glamour, among others. She is a lover of all things interiors and loves planning a makeover project. She can often be found moving furniture and decor around her house for the millionth time or else watering her 50 houseplants!