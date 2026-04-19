It can be a stressful process trying to find the right furniture for your outdoor space — there are so many different styles, materials, and colors to consider — but it can be even more stressful when the space you're working with is limited. Pieces need to work harder; they need to be multifunctional and work with your space, not against it. And one of the designs that nails this is the NÄMMARÖ Bar Table and Stools Set from IKEA set.

I have to say, I am particularly fond of IKEA's NÄMMARÖ series — minimalist chic, the range of pared-back pieces is all clean-cut woods and calming creams that are effortlessly functional, but don't compromise on style and comfort. And this bar table and stools set is exactly that — the table's stylish, slim frame makes it suitable for even the smallest of spaces, and the design allows for the stools to be neatly stored underneath it, giving you more room when it's not in use.

Whether you're looking for a space-saving garden bar table to enjoy a morning coffee or a sunset glass of wine on your balcony, or a practical addition to a larger outdoor space, this set is as versatile as it is stylish — and better yet, it's pleasantly affordable, too.

IKEA NÄMMARÖ Bar Table and 2 Bar Stools, Outdoor - Light Brown $299.99 at IKEA Size: 120 x 40 cm Crafted from acacia wood, this easy-to-assemble garden bar set is naturally durable and pre-treated with layers of semi-transparent wood stain for added protection against the elements. The space-saving, minimalist design makes it suitable for any style of space, for a variety of needs, whether a practical perch spot or additional counter space for your outdoor kitchen. The slatted natural wood will add warmth and texture to your space, and while small in size, will be sure to make a big impact.

Up close, you can see the quality of the craftsmanship and the materials. (Image credit: IKEA)

This compact garden bar table and stools set is a great outdoor furniture idea for a small space, adding both style and versatility to a narrow balcony or small patio — it can even be used as a way to zone a space, adding intention and that 'room' like quality that we're seeing more and more in all the latest garden trends and outdoor furniture trends, too.

Our outdoor spaces are increasingly designed as seamless extensions of the home, with furniture pieces as intentionally curated as they would be in our interiors, promoting comfort, flow, and that ‘lived-in’ feel.

And it’s stylish and flexible furniture pieces that will ensure you enjoy your urban garden from morning till night. With a near 5-star rating, the NAMARRO Bar Set has plenty of reviews that confirm it does just that, and here are just a small selection of them:

"Easy to assemble, and even sturdier than the floor model in the store. The stools tuck away underneath nicely as well. Probably my favourite IKEA purchase so far!"

"The solid wood chairs and table are not only high-quality and beautiful, but also very comfortable."

"We already have several pieces of furniture from the NÄMMARÖ range; I was missing something for the barbecue that wasn't a typical table. I enjoy some wine with friends while the meat cooks. Little pleasures."

"Absolutely brilliant observation equipment for the balcony. Nice to sip wine in the sunshine and watch people on the street."

"Beautiful. Lovely wood. Good quality. Great addition to our outside kitchen."

You could even style the IKEA's NÄMMARÖ Bar Table and Stools Set set indoors, as part of your home bar setup or as a modern kitchen accessory, like some customers have done. Wherever you choose to style it, the Scandinavian design will be sure to elevate your space.

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Chic Alternatives to Shop

Like the sound of an outdoor bar table set but want to explore your options? I see a lot of outdoor furniture on a daily basis, but these six outdoor bar sets, that suit a variety of aesthetics, are my favorite on the market right now.

If you're looking for more pieces for your outdoor space, IKEA is having a rare sale on outdoor furniture right now — though it's ending very soon, so I recommend you don't hang about.

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