IKEA's Space-Saving Garden Bar Table Set Is Perfect for Balconies and Patios — It's Stylish, Versatile, and Could Even Be a Mini Island for an Outdoor Kitchen
This chic and practical narrow bar table neatly stores two stools underneath it, leaving plenty of room when not in use
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It can be a stressful process trying to find the right furniture for your outdoor space — there are so many different styles, materials, and colors to consider — but it can be even more stressful when the space you're working with is limited. Pieces need to work harder; they need to be multifunctional and work with your space, not against it. And one of the designs that nails this is the NÄMMARÖ Bar Table and Stools Set from IKEA set.
I have to say, I am particularly fond of IKEA's NÄMMARÖ series — minimalist chic, the range of pared-back pieces is all clean-cut woods and calming creams that are effortlessly functional, but don't compromise on style and comfort. And this bar table and stools set is exactly that — the table's stylish, slim frame makes it suitable for even the smallest of spaces, and the design allows for the stools to be neatly stored underneath it, giving you more room when it's not in use.
Whether you're looking for a space-saving garden bar table to enjoy a morning coffee or a sunset glass of wine on your balcony, or a practical addition to a larger outdoor space, this set is as versatile as it is stylish — and better yet, it's pleasantly affordable, too.
Size: 120 x 40 cm
Crafted from acacia wood, this easy-to-assemble garden bar set is naturally durable and pre-treated with layers of semi-transparent wood stain for added protection against the elements. The space-saving, minimalist design makes it suitable for any style of space, for a variety of needs, whether a practical perch spot or additional counter space for your outdoor kitchen. The slatted natural wood will add warmth and texture to your space, and while small in size, will be sure to make a big impact.
This compact garden bar table and stools set is a great outdoor furniture idea for a small space, adding both style and versatility to a narrow balcony or small patio — it can even be used as a way to zone a space, adding intention and that 'room' like quality that we're seeing more and more in all the latest garden trends and outdoor furniture trends, too.
Our outdoor spaces are increasingly designed as seamless extensions of the home, with furniture pieces as intentionally curated as they would be in our interiors, promoting comfort, flow, and that ‘lived-in’ feel.
And it’s stylish and flexible furniture pieces that will ensure you enjoy your urban garden from morning till night. With a near 5-star rating, the NAMARRO Bar Set has plenty of reviews that confirm it does just that, and here are just a small selection of them:
- "Easy to assemble, and even sturdier than the floor model in the store. The stools tuck away underneath nicely as well. Probably my favourite IKEA purchase so far!"
- "The solid wood chairs and table are not only high-quality and beautiful, but also very comfortable."
- "We already have several pieces of furniture from the NÄMMARÖ range; I was missing something for the barbecue that wasn't a typical table. I enjoy some wine with friends while the meat cooks. Little pleasures."
- "Absolutely brilliant observation equipment for the balcony. Nice to sip wine in the sunshine and watch people on the street."
- "Beautiful. Lovely wood. Good quality. Great addition to our outside kitchen."
You could even style the IKEA's NÄMMARÖ Bar Table and Stools Set set indoors, as part of your home bar setup or as a modern kitchen accessory, like some customers have done. Wherever you choose to style it, the Scandinavian design will be sure to elevate your space.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Chic Alternatives to Shop
Like the sound of an outdoor bar table set but want to explore your options? I see a lot of outdoor furniture on a daily basis, but these six outdoor bar sets, that suit a variety of aesthetics, are my favorite on the market right now.
Size: Table H100 x W60 x D60 cm / Stools H73 x W38 x D38 cm
I love the industrial-style vibe of this bar table and stools set — with a tempered glass tabletop, a durable metal frame, and weather-resistant rattan accents, this would make a chic addition to a terrace or balcony. The stools, featuring supportive cushions, can be slid under the table to save space when not in use, making it an ideal drinks station or breakfast bar for a small garden.
Size: H105 x W68 x L137cm
This 4.9-star-rated garden bar set — that's currently on sale — comes with four bar chairs complete with cushions, and the rattan-effect textured finish to its steel frame adds warmth and tactility, making it a great boho garden furniture find. It's advisable to store the set indoors during the winter months to prolong its lifespan, but the design sports removable legs, making storage even easier.
Size: Table H104 x W80 x D80 cm / Stools H87 x W45 x D55 cm
New to Dunelm, I am in love with the chic, avocado green bar stools in this bar table set (though also available in white if that's more suited to your taste). Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, the bar table has a matte black powder-coated finish, and the modern, designer-look bar stools make for a set that will be sure to elevate any modern garden.
Size: Table L120 x W60 x H101 cm / Bar Chair L45 x W46 x H86 cm
Another on-sale product, this farmhouse-style outdoor bar table set is crafted from natural and durable acacia wood, while the inclined backrests and curved seats ensure ultimate comfort. It’s a versatile piece that's ideal for introducing an entertaining area in a small outdoor space, though it is advised to protect it from the rain to prolong its lifespan.
Size: Table H90 x W70 x D70 cm / Chair H85 x W45 x D55 cm
Crafted from naturally weather-resistant acacia wood with an oiled finish, this high bar table set has a relaxed feel, with chairs sitting at a slightly lower-than-average height (64 cm) to recline in style for your evening sundown or morning coffee. The sleek design suits a variety of aesthetics, and the square tabletop makes it perfect for outdoor dining, too.
Size: H106.5, W122, D76 cm
Pair this indoor/outdoor bar cart with Lille Bar Stools for the ultimate drinks station this season. Crafted from glass-reinforced concrete with a glaze tile effect and steel legs with a matte finish, it should be covered when left outdoors or moved inside when not in use. Whether you're designing a small garden or a larger, zoned space, this design will be sure to elevate any outdoor area.
If you're looking for more pieces for your outdoor space, IKEA is having a rare sale on outdoor furniture right now — though it's ending very soon, so I recommend you don't hang about.
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Debbie is Livingetc's deputy editor (digital). She embarked on her career in the publishing industry almost 20 years ago, with experience spanning interiors and fashion brands across both print and digital platforms.
She has worked for titles including ELLE Decoration, World of Interiors, ELLE, Condé Nast Traveller, GQ, and Glamour, among others. She is a lover of all things interiors and loves planning a makeover project. She can often be found moving furniture and decor around her house for the millionth time or else watering her 50 houseplants!