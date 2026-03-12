A Good 'Perch' Is the Secret to Outdoor Spaces That Keep the Party Going — 'Bar Tables' Are the Underrated Furniture Style for Social Outdoor Spaces
Step up your hosting game with our bar-inspired edit of outdoor furniture for chic 'al fresco' gatherings that linger into the night
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
People who know me know there's one thing I — an Italian in England — find absolutely puzzling about London's bar scene: the inability to sit and sip drinks outside at far too many of its establishments even on the hottest summer days. But who cares about finding the rare but vibey address that lets you enjoy yourself from golden hour until late at night when your garden is decked up to host the ultimate party? Not me, unsurprisingly.
Call me anxious (yes, I am that impatient), but I am not the only one to have noticed that spring has come early this year. As I type this, an unusually balmy, 15-degree, and sunshine-blessed Monday is gracing the British capital. And yes, everyone seems to be shopping for outdoor furniture that can transform their patio into a hard-to-leave hangout for design-discerning socialites already. How can I blame them?
To help you spot this season's must-haves and the latest deals, I have put together an edit of bar-style garden tables fit for stunningly served cool drinks and shareable feasts that will grant you that elevated look. Bar tables are not, in my opinion, utilized enough for homes and gardens. Yes, you see them at restaurants, bars, and on hotel verandas, but not often enough for spaces you want to work for summer socializing, or even a garden party.Article continues below
Because everyone knows that the secret to outdoor spaces that keep the good vibes going is a good surface to mingle around and take a perch at.
Sometimes you don't need color to make an impression, and that's certainly the case with this Space Age-y Docksta bar table by IKEA. It might not be discounted, but it's still much cheaper than most designs listed below — and a joy for the eye.
Another minimalist design pick by Case, this sleek and functional Eos outdoor rectangular bar table fits just the right amount of good company for a night out. It looks as good in a seaside setting like the one captured above as it would in a more urban-cool environment. Thank the timelessness and versatility of black!
Now that's back in vogue, chrome decor seems to never grow old, and this Sklum UK garden bar table is no exception. Finished with the brushed steel surfaces that we've seen taking over the interior scene recently, it will imbue your outdoor gatherings with that edgy feel. Not on sale (for now), but reasonably priced for what it is.
Kartell is a design institution in its own right, and this Dr Na Bar Table sets the record straight when it comes to capturing its irreverent take on design. It can be ordered with an aluminium base or one matching your preferred body colorway, and it's the work of cult designer Philippe Starck.
Another contemporary buy by Sklum UK, this time slightly taller than the previous garden bar table and sold as a full outdoor set. And yes, just for £194.45 from £252.86. Reliable, stylish, and highly versatile, thanks to their neutral palette, these are the garden additions your coolest friends will be fighting over at your next party.
Beautifully essential, this The Masie round garden bar table in pastel-tinted metal has something quite romantic about it. I see it as an alternative to over-the-top, Mediterranean-style-inspired outdoor furnishings — buy it in this sunny shade for a more subtle hint at the lemons of Amalfi(-core).
People wanting to take the buzzy energy of a beautiful night out home with them to their garden will love this option by Gallery Direct, complete with two matching chairs. Its acacia wood surface makes it blend in with its surroundings without disrupting the natural palette.
I simply cannot seem to resist a good piece of furniture by cult Danish brand HAY, and this Palissade Cone Garden Bar Table makes every outdoor aperitivo instantly more fun. I love how its matte green colorway blends seamlessly with its surroundings while taking the Scandi-cool vibe of HAY outside.
We've got Tom Dixon high on our list of top garden furniture brands, and that's for a reason. This compact and quirky garden bar table perfectly embraces the playfulism the characterizes today's decor. Cast from premium aluminium, it is completed with a high-quality powder-coated finish that makes it ideal for all-season, all-weather outdoor use.
You can always rely on 1stDibs to find some quirky gems, and this Myface outdoor bar table is certainly one of them. It might not fit in everyone's rustic garden, but if there's one thing I know, it's that chrome has been going strong recently, and we're only getting more of it. Just picture it topped in sleek Martini glasses and beautifully plated snacks for a sunset-hour soiree. That, for me, is chic aperitivo sorted.
Last but not least, one for the modern rustic stans by La Redoute. Personally, I find this design a little too classic for my taste, but wood is undoubtedly one of the best finishes to style in a garden. Complete with strong aluminium legs, it will let you and your friends gather outside until late. And for a short time only, you can save 40% by purchasing it using the code SPRING.
It might not be picnic weather just yet, but we know how spring goes: before you know it, it will be time to lay the table outside. So why not take inspiration from my very own picnic essentials wish list? I drafted it last year after regretting not having invested in proper outdoor tableware, serveware, and accessories for my birthday — and it will save you from looking bad at your next event.
Gilda Bruno is Livingetc's Lifestyle Editor. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editorial Assistant on the print edition of AnOther Magazine and as a freelance Sub-Editor on the Life & Arts desk of the Financial Times. Between 2020 and today, Gilda's arts and culture writing has appeared in a number of books and publications including Apartamento’s Liguria: Recipes & Wanderings Along the Italian Riviera, Sam Wright’s debut monograph The City of the Sun, The British Journal of Photography, DAZED, Document Journal, Elephant, The Face, Family Style, Foam, Il Giornale dell’Arte, HUCK, Hunger, i-D, PAPER, Re-Edition, VICE, Vogue Italia, and WePresent.