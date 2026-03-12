A Good 'Perch' Is the Secret to Outdoor Spaces That Keep the Party Going — 'Bar Tables' Are the Underrated Furniture Style for Social Outdoor Spaces

Step up your hosting game with our bar-inspired edit of outdoor furniture for chic 'al fresco' gatherings that linger into the night

Gilda Bruno's avatar
By
published
in Features
outdoor terrace at Hospes Puerta de Alcalá
At Madrid's Hospes Puerta de Alcalá, these design-forward bar table sets cut a striking figure.
(Image credit: Hospes Puerta de Alcalá, courtesy of Design Hotels)

People who know me know there's one thing I — an Italian in England — find absolutely puzzling about London's bar scene: the inability to sit and sip drinks outside at far too many of its establishments even on the hottest summer days. But who cares about finding the rare but vibey address that lets you enjoy yourself from golden hour until late at night when your garden is decked up to host the ultimate party? Not me, unsurprisingly.

Call me anxious (yes, I am that impatient), but I am not the only one to have noticed that spring has come early this year. As I type this, an unusually balmy, 15-degree, and sunshine-blessed Monday is gracing the British capital. And yes, everyone seems to be shopping for outdoor furniture that can transform their patio into a hard-to-leave hangout for design-discerning socialites already. How can I blame them?

To help you spot this season's must-haves and the latest deals, I have put together an edit of bar-style garden tables fit for stunningly served cool drinks and shareable feasts that will grant you that elevated look. Bar tables are not, in my opinion, utilized enough for homes and gardens. Yes, you see them at restaurants, bars, and on hotel verandas, but not often enough for spaces you want to work for summer socializing, or even a garden party.

Article continues below

Because everyone knows that the secret to outdoor spaces that keep the good vibes going is a good surface to mingle around and take a perch at.

It might not be picnic weather just yet, but we know how spring goes: before you know it, it will be time to lay the table outside. So why not take inspiration from my very own picnic essentials wish list? I drafted it last year after regretting not having invested in proper outdoor tableware, serveware, and accessories for my birthday — and it will save you from looking bad at your next event.

Gilda Bruno
Gilda Bruno
Lifestyle Editor

Gilda Bruno is Livingetc's Lifestyle Editor. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editorial Assistant on the print edition of AnOther Magazine and as a freelance Sub-Editor on the Life & Arts desk of the Financial Times. Between 2020 and today, Gilda's arts and culture writing has appeared in a number of books and publications including Apartamento’s Liguria: Recipes & Wanderings Along the Italian Riviera, Sam Wright’s debut monograph The City of the SunThe British Journal of PhotographyDAZEDDocument JournalElephantThe FaceFamily StyleFoamIl Giornale dell’ArteHUCKHungeri-DPAPERRe-EditionVICEVogue Italia, and WePresent.