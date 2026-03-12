People who know me know there's one thing I — an Italian in England — find absolutely puzzling about London's bar scene: the inability to sit and sip drinks outside at far too many of its establishments even on the hottest summer days. But who cares about finding the rare but vibey address that lets you enjoy yourself from golden hour until late at night when your garden is decked up to host the ultimate party? Not me, unsurprisingly.

Call me anxious (yes, I am that impatient), but I am not the only one to have noticed that spring has come early this year. As I type this, an unusually balmy, 15-degree, and sunshine-blessed Monday is gracing the British capital. And yes, everyone seems to be shopping for outdoor furniture that can transform their patio into a hard-to-leave hangout for design-discerning socialites already. How can I blame them?

To help you spot this season's must-haves and the latest deals, I have put together an edit of bar-style garden tables fit for stunningly served cool drinks and shareable feasts that will grant you that elevated look. Bar tables are not, in my opinion, utilized enough for homes and gardens. Yes, you see them at restaurants, bars, and on hotel verandas, but not often enough for spaces you want to work for summer socializing, or even a garden party.

Because everyone knows that the secret to outdoor spaces that keep the good vibes going is a good surface to mingle around and take a perch at.

It might not be picnic weather just yet, but we know how spring goes: before you know it, it will be time to lay the table outside. So why not take inspiration from my very own picnic essentials wish list? I drafted it last year after regretting not having invested in proper outdoor tableware, serveware, and accessories for my birthday — and it will save you from looking bad at your next event.